Here's the Universal API ORM for REST, SOAP and GraphQL and more
Education

Here's the Universal API ORM for REST, SOAP and GraphQL and more

The universal API ORM allows you to interact with distributed systems as if they were a monolith. Call into REST, SOAP, GraphQL, SQL, and more with a single API. The TypeScript ORM gives you type-safe access to all your data sources.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

13min read
WunderGraph delivers a knockout performance for Mike Tyson and Cheech and Chong membership sites!"
Case study

WunderGraph delivers a knockout performance for Mike Tyson and Cheech and Chong membership sites!"

This case study explores how Ryan and his team leveraged WunderGraph to build a highly scalable and performant application that met all their requirements while significantly reducing development time and costs.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
GraphQL doesn't solve under & overfetching, Relay & WunderGraph does
Education

GraphQL doesn't solve under & overfetching, Relay & WunderGraph does

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

12min read
Dodging the Vercel Tax
Education

Dodging the Vercel Tax

Find out how to get the same DX wins of Vercel Storage by using its Postgres, Redis, and Blob providers with Wundergraph – a free and open-source technology without the Vercel markup, and without vendor lock-in to boot.

Prithwish Nath

10min read
Do you even test?
Education

Do you even test?

Taking End-to-end Tests with Mocks for API Gateways to the next level. Testing is an important part of any software development process. At WunderGraph, we believe that testing should be easy and fun. That's why we've built a testing library that makes it easy to write tests for your WunderGraph applications.

Dustin Deus

Dustin Deus

8min read
Why you should Relay give GraphQL another look
Education

Why you should Relay give GraphQL another look

Relay is a game-changer for GraphQL once you get behind the initial learning curve. We've made it 100x easier to use and adopt. In this post, I will explain why you should give the data fetching client another look.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

10min read
5 Best Backend-for-Frontend Tools You Should Be Using
Education

5 Best Backend-for-Frontend Tools You Should Be Using

The Backends-for-Frontends pattern might be exactly what you need to avoid monolithic Backend APIs and Frontends bloated with business logic. Let’s implement one in Next.js, using WunderGraph as a BFF framework.

Prithwish Nath

10min read
WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding to build GitHub for APIs
Business

WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding to build GitHub for APIs

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

4min read
Making the right choice: WunderGraph or ApolloOS for your API architecture??
Comparison

Making the right choice: WunderGraph or ApolloOS for your API architecture??

Looking for a better alternative to Apollo GraphOS? In this blog post, let's highlight the key differences and similarities between WunderGraph and Apollo GraphOS.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

8min read
Introducing the new Vue Query client
Changelog

Introducing the new Vue Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Vue Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Vue and Nuxt.

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

3min read
Introducing the new Svelte Query client
Changelog

Introducing the new Svelte Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Svelte Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Svelte & SvelteKit.

Dani Akash

Dani Akash

3min read
The Backend-for-Frontend pattern using NextJS A Step-by-Step Guide
Education

The Backend-for-Frontend pattern using NextJS A Step-by-Step Guide

The Backends-for-Frontends pattern might be exactly what you need to avoid monolithic Backend APIs and Frontends bloated with business logic. Let’s implement one in Next.js, using WunderGraph as a BFF framework.

Prithwish Nath

19min read
Lightning-fast API development with Neon and WunderGraph
Partner

Lightning-fast API development with Neon and WunderGraph

Learn how to use the Neon integreation with WunderGraph to create fast APIs

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

2min read
How Not invented here kills innovation and 5 rules to avoid it
Business

How Not invented here kills innovation and 5 rules to avoid it

The not invented here syndrome is a serious threat to innovation and your business. Here are five rules to avoid it.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

7min read
Is GraphQL dying? 2023 Trend Analysis of REST, GraphQL, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC and tRPC
Education

Is GraphQL dying? 2023 Trend Analysis of REST, GraphQL, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC and tRPC

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

5min read
WunderGraph Acquires Apollo GraphQL to Join Forces to Create the Ultimate GraphQL Solution: Graphzilla
Partner

WunderGraph Acquires Apollo GraphQL to Join Forces to Create the Ultimate GraphQL Solution: Graphzilla

Yes, you read that right! Two of the biggest names in the graphQL industry are teaming up to bring you the UberGraph - the most epic, powerful, and awe-inspiring GraphQL solution the universe has ever seen. We're talking about combining WunderGraph's Virtual Graph with Apollo GraphQL's SuperGraph, people! You're not ready for this

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

2min read
Integration Testing for GraphQL APIs, type-safe, run locally and in CI
Education

Integration Testing for GraphQL APIs, type-safe, run locally and in CI

Testing GraphQL APIs requires a lot of boilerplate code to be productive. We've built a testing framework that makes it easy to write type-safe integration tests for GraphQL & REST APIs locally and in CI.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

9min read
Embedding SQL into GraphQL without sacrificing type safety
Education

Embedding SQL into GraphQL without sacrificing type safety

Embedding SQL into GraphQL sounds like a bad idea, but it's actually a great way to easily build a powerful API on top of your database. This article teaches you how to implement a GraphQL Gateway that dynamically rewrites GraphQL Operations to be able to embed SQL into GraphQL without sacrificing type safety.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

10min read
10 GraphQL Developer Tools I Use To Make Building APIs Easier
Education

10 GraphQL Developer Tools I Use To Make Building APIs Easier

Discover the best GraphQL Dev Tools that can help you streamline your development workflow. From full stack development, to schema visualization, to performance monitoring, these tools have got you covered.

Prithwish Nath

10min read
How to be the worst engineer on your team?
Education

How to be the worst engineer on your team?

To what extent should we compare ourselves to others? How can we channel differences positively?

David Stutt

David Stutt

3min read
TypeScript First API Development: Never Write OpenAPI Specifications Again
Education

TypeScript First API Development: Never Write OpenAPI Specifications Again

The TypeScript First workflow shows how you can leverage the TypeScript compiler to never write OpenAPI specifications again. Just write your API in TypeScript and let the compiler do the work for you.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

8min read
Serverless CI with Podman, Firecracker, fly.io Machines, and temporal.io
Education

Serverless CI with Podman, Firecracker, fly.io Machines, and temporal.io

This is the story of how we built the CI/CD system for WunderGraph Cloud. 13s builds on top of giants like fly.io Machines, Podman, and temporal.io.

Jens NeuseDustin Deus

Jens Neuse & Dustin Deus

14min read
TypeScript Made Easy
Education

TypeScript Made Easy

It’s time to put your fears aside and finally learn TypeScript. Let’s give you your first “Eureka!” moment by building a full stack Todo App with end-to-end typesafety

Prithwish Nath

15min read
The most important lesson I've had to learn as a technical founder
Education

The most important lesson I've had to learn as a technical founder

If you want to build a business, you have to stop being obsessed with technology and start to focus on the customer and their problems.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

6min read
Building internal tools with WunderGraph and Interval
Education

Building internal tools with WunderGraph and Interval

A guide that shows you how to build internal tools using WunderGraph and Interval.

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

7min read
How to escape the capacity trap of legacy architecture
Business

How to escape the capacity trap of legacy architecture

Many companies are so overloaded with their legacy stack that they are unable to consider options to remedy this. It is worth taking a step back and consider your options, such as WunderGraph.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

5min read
GraphQL's @defer and @stream Directives are overkill
Education

GraphQL's @defer and @stream Directives are overkill

The GraphQL directives @defer and @stream are a great way to incrementally load data, but they are a complex solution that can be solved in a much simpler way.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

17min read
Introducing the new Solid Query client
Changelog

Introducing the new Solid Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Solid Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Solid.js.

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

4min read
Announcing WunderGraph Cloud: The future of Serverless API Development is now
Changelog

Announcing WunderGraph Cloud: The future of Serverless API Development is now

By reducing deployment times to as little as 13 seconds, WunderGraph Cloud enables architecture patterns that were previously not possible, allowing developers to build and iterate on APIs faster than ever before.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

15min read
A comprehensive Guide to WunderGraph and WunderGraph Cloud
Education

A comprehensive Guide to WunderGraph and WunderGraph Cloud

A comprehensive guide to WunderGraph, the API Gateway that turns GraphQL into RPC on the fly, with a focus on its TypeScript Operations

Prithwish Nath

18min read
Isomorphic TypeScript APIs: End-to-end type-safety between client & server
Education

Isomorphic TypeScript APIs: End-to-end type-safety between client & server

Isomophic TypeScript APIs blur the lines between client and server, creating a whole new developer experience with an immediate feedback loop for fast and safe full stack development.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

18min read
Building A Serverless Live Chat App with Next.js, Fauna, and WunderGraph for GraphQL Live Queries
Education

Building A Serverless Live Chat App with Next.js, Fauna, and WunderGraph for GraphQL Live Queries

A Step-by-Step Guide to creating a Scalable, Real-time Chat App using Serverless technologies… with a little help from NextAuth.js for GitHub sign-ins. Who needs WebSockets when you’ve got Live Queries? Not us!

Prithwish Nath

19min read
Building WunderGraph
Business

Building WunderGraph

The people of WunderGraph discuss a variety of aspects of running a start-up in short, unedited video episodes.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

2min read
How to turn employee resignations into a growth opportunity for your company
Business

How to turn employee resignations into a growth opportunity for your company

When team members decide to move on, it’s actually a great opportunity to learn and improve – as long as you’re willing to be honest with yourself and accept uncomfortable truths.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

10min read
Data Fetching with Next.js 13's Bleeding-Edge Features
Education

Data Fetching with Next.js 13’s Bleeding-Edge Features

Data Fetching with Next.js 13's Bleeding-Edge Features. Let's build a record store catalog and discuss

Prithwish Nath

20min read
Introducing the new React Query client
Changelog

Introducing the new React Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph React Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with React Query.

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

4min read
How to Use ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend
Education

How to Use ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend

Can you use OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 on your website as a chat assistant? You bet. Here’s how to get it done with an Express server, WunderGraph as a BFF, and GraphQL.

Prithwish Nath

18min read
Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients
Changelog

Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients

Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

7min read
The simplicity of tRPC with the power of GraphQL
Education

The simplicity of tRPC with the power of GraphQL

tRPC is a new alternative to GraphQL that promises to be a lot simpler, but at what cost? What tradeoffs does it make? Let's find out!

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

11min read
Why going API first will boost your business
Business

Why going API first will boost your business

Adopting an API first approach and exposing commoditized services is essential to participate in the emerging API Economy.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

10min read
How to Compose and Integrate APIs Together as if You Were Using NPM for APIs
Education

How to Compose and Integrate APIs Together as if You Were Using NPM for APIs

Learn how to bring React’s paradigm of Composability to the world of APIs, microservices, and databases — powered by Wundergraph, build-time GraphQL, and the BFF/API Gateway pattern.

Prithwish Nath

17min read
How to Build a GraphQL eCommerce App from Scratch
Education

How to Build a GraphQL eCommerce App from Scratch

Setting JAMstack to easy mode with WunderGraph, Next.js, Strapi, and Snipcart

Prithwish Nath

19min read
Quirks of GraphQL Subscriptions: SSE, WebSockets, Hasura, Apollo Federation / Supergraph
Education

Quirks of GraphQL Subscriptions: SSE, WebSockets, Hasura, Apollo Federation / Supergraph

Jens NeuseYuri Buerov

Jens Neuse & Yuri Buerov

14min read
GraphQL is not Terraform
Education

GraphQL is not Terraform

GraphQL is used in many different ways. In this post, I'd like to show why GraphQL is not ideal as a configuration language.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

14min read
The End of DevOps
Business

The End of DevOps

How WunderGraph’s infraless platform returns simplicity to the developer experience.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

6min read
Dev without Ops - Why we are building Vercel for Backend, the Infraless Cloud
Changelog

Dev without Ops - Why we are building Vercel for Backend, the Infraless Cloud

It's about time that we simplify cloud native software development. Serverless was a great start, but it's time that we abstract away infrastructure completely. We will demonstrate our opinionated approach that can radically simplify the existing workflow of building software

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

11min read
Build flexible GraphQL APIs by treating the Schema like a Database
Education

Build flexible GraphQL APIs by treating the Schema like a Database

By treating your GraphQL API like a Database, you're able to build flexible and easy to maintain APIs, with the additional benefit of making them easy to audit.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

6min read
WunderBase - Serverless GraphQL Database on top of SQLite, Firecracker and Prisma
Opensource

WunderBase - Serverless GraphQL Database on top of SQLite, Firecracker and Prisma

WunderBase is a Serverless Database with a GraphQL API on top of SQLite, Firecracker and Prisma. It's open source, sleeps when you don't use it and therefore extremely inexpensive.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

9min read
4 ways to stitch, integrate, compose & federate multiple GraphQL APIs
Education

4 ways to stitch, integrate, compose & federate multiple GraphQL APIs

Combining multiple GraphQL APIs can be a challenge. Learn about four different methods to solve the problem and the tradeoffs of each approach.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

9min read
WunderGraph 🤝 Fauna Integration
Partner

WunderGraph 🤝 Fauna Integration

WunderGraph and Fauna integration. Quickly integrate FaunaDB into your serverless applications using WunderGraph.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
How to improve your markdown-based docs with automatic tagging
Education

How to improve your markdown-based docs with automatic tagging

Help your readers to better understand your markdown-based docs by automatically tagging the content with cross-references to other parts of your documentation.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

9min read
Building WunderGraph Cloud in public
Business

Building WunderGraph Cloud in public

Why WunderGraph builds its cloud solution in public and choses transparency over secrecy.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

5min read
When hiring developers gets tough, focus on developer efficiency
Business

When hiring developers gets tough, focus on developer efficiency

When you have difficulties staffing your software engineering positions, consider leveraging the efficiency potential in your existing development teams.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

7min read
Stop building your MVP before figuring out 7 essential things: The Technical Founder #1
Education

Stop building your MVP before figuring out 7 essential things: The Technical Founder #1

Building a startup as a technical founder is less about writing code and more about building a business. This post addresses some common pitfalls and how to avoid them.

jensneuse

jensneuse

6min read
WunderGraph - The Next Generation API Developer Platform - is Open Source!
Opensource

WunderGraph - The Next Generation API Developer Platform - is Open Source!

Learn more about how WunderHub, the first Package Manager for APIs, creates a whole new Experience of sharing and integrating APIs. We are currently in a public beta and are looking for feedback and ideas.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

19min read
How WunderGraph helps Developers to compose & integrate APIs
Education

How WunderGraph helps Developers to compose & integrate APIs

What Problem does WunderGraph solve and how is it different from other solutions? Learn more about Gateway-Less API Management and how WunderGraph improves the Development Workflow.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

5min read
Open Source GraphQL CDN / Edge Cache with Cloudflare, Fastly, and Fly.io
Education

Open Source GraphQL CDN / Edge Cache with Cloudflare, Fastly, and Fly.io

WunderGraph offers an Open Source Alternative to adding a GraphQL CDN / Edge Cache for your APIs that can leverage any Caching Service, like Cloudflare, fastly or even fly.io for Edge deployments.

Jens NeuseDustin Deus

Jens Neuse & Dustin Deus

11min read
NextJS / React SSR: 21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices
Education

NextJS / React SSR: 21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices

21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices for NextJS / React SSR

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

59min read
GraphQL Subscriptions: Why we use SSE/Fetch over Websockets
Education

GraphQL Subscriptions: Why we use SSE/Fetch over Websockets

WebSockets should be deprecated for GraphQL Subscriptions. Instead, we're proposing to use Server Sent Events.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

10min read
Partnership Announcement: Oracle Cloud and WunderGraph
Partner

Partnership Announcement: Oracle Cloud and WunderGraph

WunderGraph is extremely pleased to announce a partnership with Oracle Cloud that allows developers to build their next application with 90% faster integrations, to then host it easily on Oracle’s cloud.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
API Design Best Practices for long-running Operations: GraphQL vs REST
Education

API Design Best Practices for long-running Operations: GraphQL vs REST

I've recently read an article where the author stated that GraphQL is "not appropriate for long-running operations". I'd like to show that GraphQL can very well be used for long-running operations.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

9min read
Keycloak Integration in Minutes with Cloud IAM and WunderGraph
Partner

Keycloak Integration in Minutes with Cloud IAM and WunderGraph

We are very excited to announce our most recent partnership with Cloud IAM - the Keycloak Identity and Access Management as a Service solution used by 10,000+ developers.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
Thunk-based Resolvers: How to build a powerful and flexible GraphQL Gateway
Education

Thunk-based Resolvers: How to build a powerful and flexible GraphQL Gateway

Building a GraphQL Gateway has special requirements. This post explains how you can leverage thunk-based Resolvers to build a powerful and flexible GraphQL Gateway.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

19min read
10x faster implementation time for your API with WunderHub
Changelog

10x faster implementation time for your API with WunderHub

Publishing your API on WunderHub will drastically reduce implementation time of your API and therefore boost your most important metric: time-to-value for your users.

Karl Baumbarten

Karl Baumbarten

4min read
WunderGraph 🤝 MongoDB Atlas
Partner

WunderGraph 🤝 MongoDB Atlas

We're super excited to introduce our latest integration with MongoDB Atlas – MongoDB’s multi-cloud application data platform.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
How to market your product as a Technical Founder
Education

How to market your product as a Technical Founder

Marketing for a technical founder is a huge challenge for many startups This article explains how WunderGraph used a variety of techniques to grow our email list to 1000+ contacts, 200+ Discord members (who are actively participating), and 1–5 Sales calls a week in 6 months.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

11min read
WunderHub - The Package Manager for APIs Public Beta
Education

WunderHub - The Package Manager for APIs Public Beta

Learn more about how WunderHub, the first Package Manager for APIs, creates a whole new Experience of sharing and integrating APIs. We are currently in a public beta and are looking for feedback and ideas.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

5min read
What every GraphQL user should know about HTTP and REST
Education

What every GraphQL user should know about HTTP and REST

This article proposes an alternative way to think about GraphQL and REST. Instead of looking at the two as alternatives, we can use the advantages of both of them to create a better, more flexible and more powerful API.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

10min read
How automating API Integrations benefits your business
Education

How automating API Integrations benefits your business

API integrations is a huge challenge for many businesses. This article explains how WunderGraph can help you automate API integrations and make your business more efficient.

Karl Baumbarten

Karl Baumbarten

4min read
Join data across APIs: GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more
Education

Join data across APIs: GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more

This post explains a novel way to join data across multiple APIs (GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more), using just a single GraphQL Operation and a few directives.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

11min read
Announcing WunderHub: Share APIs like they were npm packages
Changelog

Announcing WunderHub: Share APIs like they were npm packages

Today, we announce WunderHub, a tool to share APIs just like npm packages. WunderHub enables API developers and consumers to collaborate at a whole new level.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

8min read
Namespacing for GraphQL: Conflict-Free merging of any number of APIs
Education

Namespacing for GraphQL: Conflict-Free merging of any number of APIs

WunderGraph introduces the concept of Namespacing to GraphQL, allowing you to merge any number of APIs without naming conflicts.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

11min read
Instant Realtime APIs using PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale
Education

Instant Realtime APIs using PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale

WunderGraph now supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale as DataSources to generate a production-ready Realtime API in Minutes

Jens

Jens Neuse

7min read
API Management does too little, Backend as a Service does too much
Education

API Management does too little, Backend as a Service does too much

A comparison between Full Lifecycle API Management and Backend as a Service, outlining the pros and const of each approach, identifying the gaps between the two and proposing a solution.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

16min read
Benchmark: Apollo Federation Gateway v1 vs v2 vs WunderGraph vs mercurius-js
Comparison

Benchmark: Apollo Federation Gateway v1 vs v2 vs WunderGraph vs mercurius-js

Benchmarks of the Apollo Federation Gateway v1 and v2 vs. WunderGraph show that WunderGraph is up to 271 times faster than Apollo.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

10min read
GraphQL: The hidden Champion of Postman's State of the API 2021
Education

GraphQL: The hidden Champion of Postman's State of the API 2021

GraphQL shows strong growth, has the largest percentage of users who love it and is the only API Specification amongst future technologies that Developers are Excited about.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

1min read
GraphQL file uploads - evaluating the 5 most common approaches
Education

GraphQL file uploads - evaluating the 5 most common approaches

We're comparing the 5 most common approaches of uploading files with GraphQL APIs, using base64 encoding, Multipart uploads, a custom REST API, S3 or the TokenHandler Pattern.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

12min read
GraphQL in production - Analyzing public GraphQL APIs #1: Twitch.tv
Education

GraphQL in production - Analyzing public GraphQL APIs #1: Twitch.tv

This is the first post of the series on GraphQL in production. We're analyzing the GraphQL API of twitch.tv, discussing the pros and cons and conclude with suggestions on how to run GraphQL in production.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

14min read
Build JSON APIs with JSON-Schema by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like REST, GraphQL, Apollo Federation, PostgreSQL and MySQL
Education

Build JSON APIs with JSON-Schema by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like REST, GraphQL, Apollo Federation, PostgreSQL and MySQL

Learn how to build JSON APIs with JSON Schema validation by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL or MySQL

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

8min read
The Fusion of GraphQL, REST, JSON-Schema and HTTP2
Education

The Fusion of GraphQL, REST, JSON-Schema and HTTP2

REST vs. GraphQL is the wrong question. Instead, combine the two! Making GraphQL more RESTful is the better solution than choosing one technology exclusively.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

35min read
Versionless APIs - Making APIs backwards compatible FOREVER to enable businesses to collaborate
Education

Versionless APIs - Making APIs backwards compatible FOREVER to enable businesses to collaborate

A visionary approach to solving API versioning problems one and for all, keeping APIs backwards compatible forever.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

16min read
The complete GraphQL Security Guide: Fixing the 13 most common GraphQL Vulnerabilities to make your API production ready
Education

The complete GraphQL Security Guide: Fixing the 13 most common GraphQL Vulnerabilities to make your API production ready

A description of the 13 most common GraphQL vulnerabilities and how to mitigate them.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

26min read
Solving the double (quintuple) declaration Problem in GraphQL Applications: How to not repeat yourself!
Education

Solving the double (quintuple) declaration Problem in GraphQL Applications: How to not repeat yourself!

Most web applications suffer from the double declaration problem, defining type definitions in multiple places. This post discusses the problem and provides a solution.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

9min read
Authentication for NextJS with GraphQL & REST APIs and SSR (Server Side Rendering)
Education

Authentication for NextJS with GraphQL & REST APIs and SSR (Server Side Rendering)

A discussion on NextJS, GraphQL and Authentication and how to get it right with SSR (Server Side Rendering)

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

15min read
Where in the HypeCycle is GraphQL in 2021? Analyzing public data from Google Trends, StackOverflow, GitHub and HackerNews
Education

Where in the HypeCycle is GraphQL in 2021? Analyzing public data from Google Trends, StackOverflow, GitHub and HackerNews

A review of public data from Google Trends, StackOverflow, GitHub and HackerNews to better understand if GraphQL is still a trending technology.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

5min read
Apollo GraphQL Federation with Subscriptions - production grade and highly scalable
Education

Apollo GraphQL Federation with Subscriptions - production grade and highly scalable

Learn how WunderGraph lets you get the most out of Apollo Federation, being the only provider with a Gateway that supports Subscriptions for SubGraphs.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

13min read
Polyglot persistence for PostgreSQL & MySQL using GraphQL & TypeScript
Education

Polyglot persistence for PostgreSQL & MySQL using GraphQL & TypeScript

Storing data in either PostgreSQL or MySQL using the exact same interface, a GraphQL API

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

6min read
What happens if we treat GraphQL Queries as the API definition?
Education

What happens if we treat GraphQL Queries as the API definition?

Most GraphQL users believe that the Schema is the API definition. This article describes a different approach, using the GraphQL Operations as the API definition.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

8min read
The most powerful GraphQL Client for the web in just 2kb
Education

The most powerful GraphQL Client for the web in just 2kb

Most GraphQL clients are bloated, slow and unnecessarily complex. We're discussing a simpler solution that is only 2.5kb small, fast, secure and highly performant.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

16min read
Why you need a Package Manager for APIs
Education

Why you need a Package Manager for APIs

Packager Managers are Common for storing and sharing code. This post describes how we can apply the same pattern to APIs as well.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

6min read
Generated GraphQL APIs: Tight Coupling as a Service
Education

Generated GraphQL APIs: Tight Coupling as a Service

A discussion on the problems related to generating GraphQL APIs from a Database Schema, like tight coupling the client to the server.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

11min read
Why not use GraphQL?
Education

Why not use GraphQL?

Analyzing common misconceptions on the discussion around GraphQL vs. REST.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

14min read
GraphQL is not meant to be exposed over the internet
Education

GraphQL is not meant to be exposed over the internet

A discussion about the problems with using GraphQL over HTTP POST requests and how to improve the situation with a JSON RPC facade.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

7min read
The case against normalized caching in GraphQL
Education

The case against normalized caching in GraphQL

A discussion on the topic of normalized caching in GraphQL Clients, why it's inefficient and how better solutions could look like

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

6min read

