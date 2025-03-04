SoundCloud and WunderGraph Cosmo Cut Computing Costs by 86%

We're hiring! We're looking for Golang (Go) Developers, DevOps Engineers and Solution Architects who want to help us shape the future of Microservices, distributed systems, and APIs. By working at WunderGraph, you'll have the opportunity to build the next generation of API and Microservices infrastructure. Our customer base ranges from small startups to well-known enterprises, allowing you to not just have an impact at scale, but also to build a network of industry professionals. See Open Positions

Challenge

SoundCloud needed to optimize its GraphQL infrastructure to reduce costs and improve query performance while maintaining scalability and flexibility.

Solution

They migrated to WunderGraph Cosmo, utilizing its open-source model for cost-effective GraphQL Federation without restrictive licensing.

Results

Cosmo reduced infrastructure costs by 86%, leading to an estimated annual savings of $265,000. It also improved query latency by 45%, enabling a leaner, more scalable system while enhancing performance and developer efficiency.

SoundCloud & WunderGraph Cosmo Cut Computing Costs by 86%

SoundCloud took a proactive approach to optimize its GraphQL infrastructure, lowering latency for one key query by 45%—from 171ms to 94ms—and CPU usage by 86%—from 600 to 80. Based on AWS Fargate pricing in the US-EAST region, this CPU optimization is estimated to save $265,000 annually in computing costs. By refining its architecture and transitioning to Cosmo Router, SoundCloud built a leaner, more scalable system that supports long-term growth while maintaining high performance.

Choosing the Right GraphQL Strategy

SoundCloud initially relied on a third-party GraphQL Gateway for query execution and API traffic management. While enterprise features like co-processing and persisted queries were available through the same provider’s enterprise router, adopting it would have increased their dependence on that ecosystem.

When SoundCloud introduced its own gateway, the enterprise router became less critical. However, the team still avoided migrating, knowing that relying on enterprise-locked features would make future changes more restrictive. Instead, they built a schema reporting plugin to track usage metrics while they assessed alternatives.

As they evaluated their options, it became clear that their previous solution would further entrench them in its ecosystem, making future changes more difficult. They needed a scalable, cost-effective solution that provided full control over their GraphQL infrastructure.

Evaluating Cost-Saving Alternatives

Building an in-house GraphQL framework seemed like an option. On paper, it offered independence and potential cost savings—but the long-term development and maintenance costs outweighed the benefits.

Building it ourselves was something we talked about, but the amount of effort required to build and maintain it long term just wasn't worth it.

— Tim Caplis, Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud

Open-source solutions like The Guild had some of the right components, but it didn’t feel fully integrated for large-scale enterprise needs. They also had concerns about the additional support responsibilities required to maintain everything outside the router—something SoundCloud wanted to avoid.

Decision to Migrate to Cosmo Router

SoundCloud’s original third-party solution worked, but it was proving to be an imperfect long-term fit. They needed more flexibility—something that wouldn’t lock them into enterprise licensing or restrict their ability to scale.

Seeking alternatives, they evaluated WunderGraph and Cosmo Router, testing whether an open-source alternative could deliver the flexibility and cost savings they needed. A Proof of Concept (POC) confirmed that Cosmo offered significant performance improvements while reducing infrastructure demands. Cosmo’s open-source model ensured SoundCloud retained control over its infrastructure without restrictive licensing requirements.

Beyond the technology, WunderGraph’s collaborative approach stood out. They felt more like partners than vendors. Confident in both performance and partnership, they made the transition to Cosmo Router.

Working with WunderGraph felt like working with another team inside SoundCloud versus having that tension with a vendor

— Tim Caplis, Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud

Migration Process

SoundCloud didn’t make the switch overnight. They took an incremental approach, running Cosmo alongside their existing federated gateway to test schema checks and track performance.

Early signs were promising: lower infrastructure demands and better efficiency. As confidence in the results grew, the old gateway was gradually phased out and replaced with Cosmo’s lightweight alternative.

Results and Impact

The move to Cosmo delivered exactly what SoundCloud needed—lower costs and better performance. Infrastructure costs for computing dropped from ~$14,000 with the original gateway to ~$9,750 with Tyk and Cosmo combined. More importantly, they achieved this without sacrificing speed or flexibility.

Our infrastructure costs went from $14,000 with our previous provider down to $9,750 with Cosmo, even with some extra infra costs.

— Tim Caplis, Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud

Additionally, optimizing AWS ECS usage reduced infrastructure costs by 86%. The new setup runs 10 router containers with 4 vCPUs and 8 GiB memory each, totaling 40 vCPUs and 80 GiB memory. Previously, they required up to 600 vCPUs, as it also handled session management, geo lookups, and subscriptions—workloads that have since been offloaded to other services.

By removing unnecessary overhead, SoundCloud has made its GraphQL routing layer leaner, more efficient, and fully scalable.

Improved Performance and Efficiency

Beyond cost savings, migrating to Cosmo delivered significant performance gains. Queries now execute faster with lower latency, thanks to more efficient routing and resource allocation. With a leaner infrastructure and fewer bottlenecks, SoundCloud has improved response times while reducing the overall computational overhead.

For instance, one reactions-related query saw latency drop from an average of 171ms to just 94ms (P95) in Cosmo. Because reactions load with every public track, optimizing their query performance directly impacts the responsiveness of high-traffic views like track waveforms and comment counts. This gives the user a seamless experience and keeps them actively engaged with the content.

We knew the router would be more performant, but we didn’t know how much. Now we’re proving that hunch.

— Tim Caplis, Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud

Next Steps: Cost-Optimizing Query Handling

Migrating to Cosmo was a significant step forward, but SoundCloud isn’t stopping there. With a leaner, more cost-efficient architecture in place, they’re now refining their approach—reducing query overhead, optimizing API traffic, and implementing caching for even greater efficiency.

We are really excited to start taking advantage of persistent queries - we expect this to improve efficiency while also making our graph more secure.

— Tim Caplis, Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud

Key Initiatives Include:

Persisted Queries : Lower compute costs by pre-validating and optimizing queries before execution.

Rate Limiting : Prevent excessive API traffic, ensuring efficient infrastructure scaling.

These improvements will extend cost savings beyond infrastructure migration by further optimizing request handling and reducing redundant compute cycles.

Conclusion

Migrating to Cosmo Router allowed SoundCloud to eliminate costly inefficiencies and maintain control over its GraphQL infrastructure. By reducing CPU usage, they lowered overall infrastructure costs by 86%, translating into an estimated $265,000 in annual savings.

Beyond cost reductions, SoundCloud's move away from enterprise-locked features freed it from restrictive licensing models, giving them the flexibility to scale on their terms. With ongoing optimization efforts in query handling and caching, SoundCloud is positioned to reduce spending further and improve efficiency without compromising performance.

If you like the problems we're solving and want to learn more about Cosmo Router, check out our GitHub repository and take a look at our open positions if you're interested in joining our team.