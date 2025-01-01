State of GraphQL Federation 2024
The State of GraphQL Federation 2024 is the most comprehensive report on GraphQL Federation, based on insights from over 1,000 developers, architects, and CTOs. Discover the latest trends, challenges, and future of GraphQL Federation
Why GraphQL Federation?
Federation Trends
GraphQL Federation adoption is well-established, with 72.34% of respondents reporting more than a year of experience.
WunderGraph Cosmo has become the dominant solution, with 87.23% of respondents currently using it, compared to 40.43% in 2023.
Apollo GraphOS usage has dropped significantly, from 57.45% in 2023 to 27.66% in 2024.
Around 17.02% of respondents reported using both Cosmo and GraphOS in 2024, indicating some teams are either transitioning between tools or using them complementarily.
2023
2024
Disclaimer: All respondents in this survey are WunderGraph Customers
Impact on Users
55%
53%
Future of Federation
