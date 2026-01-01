WunderGraph Cosmo Features

Schema Checks are in integral part of the Cosmo Schema Registry. With Checks, you can govern the quality of your schemas and avoid publishing broken schemas. Cosmo performs checks in four different categories:

Composition Checks

Breaking Change Detection

Client Traffic Checks

Linting Checks

Composition Checks ensure that a change in a subgraph does not break the composition of the federated graph. Breaking Change Detection ensures that a change in a subgraph does not introduce a breaking change. Client Traffic Checks take the result of breaking change detection and validate it against real client traffic, allowing you to skip breaking changes that are not breaking any clients. Linting Checks allows you to enforce a certain schema style guide and best practices across all subgraphs.