WunderGraph Cosmo Features

FeaturesBuild, Analyze and Iterate
All your federation needs covered
Build out your Graphs
Schema Registry
The version control for your GraphQL schemas. It always ensures the latest valid state is used to compose your federated graphs.Read more
Schema Composition
Leverage open-source tooling around GraphQL in both JavaScript and Go to compose your federated graphs.Read more
GraphQL Router / Gateway
The router is the component that understands the GraphQL Federation protocol. It is responsible for routing requests to the correct service and for aggregating the responses.Read more
GraphQL Subscriptions for Federation
The Cosmo Router comes with subscription support out of the box without any limitations. We support two different protocols to enable the most versatile data synchronization: WebSockets, Server-Sent Events.Read more
Authentication & Authorization
Cosmo router supports authenticating incoming requests using JWKS authentication against multiple providers.Read more
GraphQL Federation v1 & v2
All your existing GraphQL services will work out of the box. Any framework, any language.Read more
Analyze Graph Performance
Analytics, Metrics & Tracing
Cosmo router supports exporting tracing and metrics via OpenTelemetry. These can be configured with multiple exporters. Both HTTP and gRPC are supported.Read more
Schema Usage Reporting
Monitor client interactions with your schema fields. Use insights to guide schema evolution and cater to user needs.Read more
OpenTelemetry & Distributed Tracing
Track the path taken by the request through your federated graph and associated services to ensure consistent performance.Read more
Iterate and Evolve your Graph
Breaking Change Detection
Validate schema changes for breaking changes and composition errors. Perform checks against real-time client traffic.Read more
Schema Change Notifications
Track and document all schema modifications over time. Receive real-time updates through webhooks and Slack notifications to always stay on top of everything.Read more
Pull-Request-based Schema Workflows
Check and publish schemas from your Git workflows. With our GitHub integration, receive statuses right in your PR commits.Read more
