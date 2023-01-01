WunderGraph Cosmo Features

WunderGraph

Build, Analyze and Iterate
All your federation needs covered

Discover all that WunderGraph Cosmo has to offer. From schema registry and api composition to advanced analytics down to each field in your schema

Build out your Graphs

Schema Registry

The version control for your GraphQL schemas. It always ensures the latest valid state is used to compose your federated graphs.

Schema Composition

Leverage open-source tooling around GraphQL in both JavaScript and Go to compose your federated graphs.

GraphQL Router / Gateway

The router is the component that understands the GraphQL Federation protocol. It is responsible for routing requests to the correct service and for aggregating the responses.

GraphQL Subscriptions for Federation

The Cosmo Router comes with subscription support out of the box without any limitations. We support two different protocols to enable the most versatile data synchronization: WebSockets, Server-Sent Events.

Authentication & Authorization

Cosmo router supports authenticating incoming requests using JWKS authentication against multiple providers.

GraphQL Federation v1 & v2

All your existing GraphQL services will work out of the box. Any framework, any language.

Analyze Graph Performance

Analytics, Metrics & Tracing

Cosmo router supports exporting tracing and metrics via OpenTelemetry. These can be configured with multiple exporters. Both HTTP and gRPC are supported.

Schema Usage Reporting

Monitor client interactions with your schema fields. Use insights to guide schema evolution and cater to user needs.

OpenTelemetry & Distributed Tracing

Track the path taken by the request through your federated graph and associated services to ensure consistent performance.

Iterate and Evolve your Graph

Breaking Change Detection

Validate schema changes for breaking changes and composition errors. Perform checks against real-time client traffic.

Schema Change Notifications

Track and document all schema modifications over time. Receive real-time updates through webhooks and Slack notifications to always stay on top of everything.

Pull-Request-based Schema Workflows

Check and publish schemas from your Git workflows. With our GitHub integration, receive statuses right in your PR commits.

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
