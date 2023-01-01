WunderGraph Cosmo Features

Discover all that WunderGraph Cosmo has to offer. From schema registry and api composition to advanced analytics down to each field in your schema

All your existing GraphQL services will work out of the box. Any framework, any language.

The Cosmo Router comes with subscription support out of the box without any limitations. We support two different protocols to enable the most versatile data synchronization: WebSockets, Server-Sent Events.

The router is the component that understands the GraphQL Federation protocol. It is responsible for routing requests to the correct service and for aggregating the responses.

Leverage open-source tooling around GraphQL in both JavaScript and Go to compose your federated graphs.

The version control for your GraphQL schemas. It always ensures the latest valid state is used to compose your federated graphs.

Track the path taken by the request through your federated graph and associated services to ensure consistent performance.

Monitor client interactions with your schema fields. Use insights to guide schema evolution and cater to user needs.

Cosmo router supports exporting tracing and metrics via OpenTelemetry. These can be configured with multiple exporters. Both HTTP and gRPC are supported.

Check and publish schemas from your Git workflows. With our GitHub integration, receive statuses right in your PR commits.

Track and document all schema modifications over time. Receive real-time updates through webhooks and Slack notifications to always stay on top of everything.

Validate schema changes for breaking changes and composition errors. Perform checks against real-time client traffic.

