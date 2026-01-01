State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
WunderGraph

Pricing

Tailored plans for every need

WunderGraph Cosmo

The GraphQL Federation Platform

Everything you need to build, manage, and scale your federated GraphQL APIs.

Developer

For individual developers and small projects.

Free forever

  • Self-Hosted Router
  • 1 Federated Graph
  • Up to 10M Requests per month
  • Discord Community Support
Sign up for free

Launch

Get started with your team.

  • Self-Hosted Router
  • 2 Federated Graphs
  • Up to 250M Requests per month
  • Email Support
Sign up for free
Most Popular

Scale

For teams with growing needs.

$3499 / month

Need a custom plan?
  • Self-Hosted Router
  • 5 Federated Graphs
  • Up to 1B Requests per month
  • 30 days of Data Retention
  • SSO, RBAC
  • Standard SLA
  • Slack Connect
Sign up for free

Enterprise

Custom solutions tailored to your needs.

Custom

  • Self-Hosted Router
  • Custom number of Federated Graphs
  • Up to 99.99% uptime SLA
  • Incident response SLA
  • Customizable MSA
  • Dedicated Cloud Environment available
  • Dedicated Solution Architect & Priority Support
Talk to Sales

Compare

Compare our Plans

See exactly what you get at every tier.

Developer

Free forever

For individual developers and small projects.

Sign up for free
Team
FeatureIncluded
Max Team Size1
Single Sign-On (SSO)No
System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)No
Role-based Access Control (RBAC)No
Analytics, Monitoring & Metrics
FeatureIncluded
Max Requests per month10M
Data Retention7 days
Traffic-based Breaking Change Detection7 days
Graph Management
FeatureIncluded
Max federated Graphs / Monographs1
Max Subgraphs10
Feature Flags1
Plugins3
Subgraph Check ExtensionsNo
Router
FeatureIncluded
Apollo Federation v1 supportYes
Apollo Federation v2 supportYes
JWT / JWKS AuthYes
Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)Yes
Prometheus MetricsYes
OpenTelemetry (OTEL) TracingYes
Advanced Request Tracing (ART)Yes
Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)Yes
Ludicrous Mode: SingleflightYes
Cost ControlYes
Rate LimitingNo
Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)No
Runtime Health MetricsNo
Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)No
Cache warming for high-load scenariosNo
Support
FeatureIncluded
Community SupportYes
Email SupportNo
Slack ConnectNo
Private Discord ChannelNo
MS Teams IntegrationNo
Dedicated Solution ArchitectNo
SLAs
FeatureIncluded
Uptime SLA Managed ServiceNo
Uptime SLA Router Config CDNNo
24/7 Incident Response SLANo
Security & Compliance
FeatureIncluded
SOC2 & HIPAA complianceYes
Hosting RegionsDefault
Customizable MSANo

Launch

$499 / month

Get started with your team.

Sign up for free
Team
FeatureIncluded
Max Team Size10
Single Sign-On (SSO)No
System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)No
Role-based Access Control (RBAC)No
Analytics, Monitoring & Metrics
FeatureIncluded
Max Requests per month250M
Data Retention14 days
Traffic-based Breaking Change Detection14 days
Graph Management
FeatureIncluded
Max federated Graphs / Monographs2
Max Subgraphs20
Feature Flags1
Plugins10
Subgraph Check ExtensionsNo
Router
FeatureIncluded
Apollo Federation v1 supportYes
Apollo Federation v2 supportYes
JWT / JWKS AuthYes
Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)Yes
Prometheus MetricsYes
OpenTelemetry (OTEL) TracingYes
Advanced Request Tracing (ART)Yes
Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)Yes
Ludicrous Mode: SingleflightYes
Cost ControlYes
Rate LimitingNo
Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)No
Runtime Health MetricsNo
Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)No
Cache warming for high-load scenariosNo
Support
FeatureIncluded
Community SupportYes
Email SupportYes
Slack ConnectNo
Private Discord ChannelNo
MS Teams IntegrationNo
Dedicated Solution ArchitectNo
SLAs
FeatureIncluded
Uptime SLA Managed ServiceNo
Uptime SLA Router Config CDNNo
24/7 Incident Response SLANo
Security & Compliance
FeatureIncluded
SOC2 & HIPAA complianceYes
Hosting RegionsDefault
Customizable MSANo

Scale

Popular

$3499 / month

For teams with growing needs.

Sign up for free
Team
FeatureIncluded
Max Team Size25
Single Sign-On (SSO)Yes
System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)No
Role-based Access Control (RBAC)Yes
Analytics, Monitoring & Metrics
FeatureIncluded
Max Requests per month1B
Data Retention30 days
Traffic-based Breaking Change Detection30 days
Graph Management
FeatureIncluded
Max federated Graphs / Monographs5
Max Subgraphs100
Feature Flags3
Plugins20
Subgraph Check ExtensionsNo
Router
FeatureIncluded
Apollo Federation v1 supportYes
Apollo Federation v2 supportYes
JWT / JWKS AuthYes
Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)Yes
Prometheus MetricsYes
OpenTelemetry (OTEL) TracingYes
Advanced Request Tracing (ART)Yes
Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)Yes
Ludicrous Mode: SingleflightYes
Cost ControlYes
Rate LimitingYes
Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)Yes
Runtime Health MetricsYes
Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)Yes
Cache warming for high-load scenariosNo
Support
FeatureIncluded
Community SupportYes
Email SupportYes
Slack ConnectYes
Private Discord ChannelYes
MS Teams IntegrationNo
Dedicated Solution ArchitectNo
SLAs
FeatureIncluded
Uptime SLA Managed Service99%
Uptime SLA Router Config CDN99.99%
24/7 Incident Response SLANo
Security & Compliance
FeatureIncluded
SOC2 & HIPAA complianceYes
Hosting RegionsDefault
Customizable MSANo

Enterprise

Custom

Custom solutions tailored to your needs.

Talk to Sales
Team
FeatureIncluded
Max Team SizeUnlimited
Single Sign-On (SSO)Yes
System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)Yes
Role-based Access Control (RBAC)Yes
Analytics, Monitoring & Metrics
FeatureIncluded
Max Requests per monthCustom
Data RetentionCustom
Traffic-based Breaking Change DetectionCustom
Graph Management
FeatureIncluded
Max federated Graphs / MonographsCustom
Max SubgraphsCustom
Feature FlagsCustom
PluginsCustom
Subgraph Check ExtensionsYes
Router
FeatureIncluded
Apollo Federation v1 supportYes
Apollo Federation v2 supportYes
JWT / JWKS AuthYes
Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)Yes
Prometheus MetricsYes
OpenTelemetry (OTEL) TracingYes
Advanced Request Tracing (ART)Yes
Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)Yes
Ludicrous Mode: SingleflightYes
Cost ControlYes
Rate LimitingYes
Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)Yes
Runtime Health MetricsYes
Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)Yes
Cache warming for high-load scenariosYes
Support
FeatureIncluded
Community SupportYes
Email SupportYes
Slack ConnectYes
Private Discord ChannelYes
MS Teams IntegrationYes
Dedicated Solution ArchitectYes
SLAs
FeatureIncluded
Uptime SLA Managed ServiceUp to 99.99%
Uptime SLA Router Config CDN99.99%
24/7 Incident Response SLACustom
Security & Compliance
FeatureIncluded
SOC2 & HIPAA complianceYes
Hosting RegionsCustom
Customizable MSAYes

WunderGraph 💗 Start-Ups

If you are just getting started with your business, with little revenue but big plans, contact us for a discount on our enterprise plans. Non-profit organizations are welcome, too!

State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON