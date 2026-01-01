Pricing
Tailored plans for every need
WunderGraph Cosmo
The GraphQL Federation Platform
Everything you need to build, manage, and scale your federated GraphQL APIs.
Developer
For individual developers and small projects.
Free forever
- Self-Hosted Router
- 1 Federated Graph
- Up to 10M Requests per month
- Discord Community Support
Launch
Get started with your team.
$499 / month
- Self-Hosted Router
- 2 Federated Graphs
- Up to 250M Requests per month
- Email Support
Scale
For teams with growing needs.
$3499 / month
- Self-Hosted Router
- 5 Federated Graphs
- Up to 1B Requests per month
- 30 days of Data Retention
- SSO, RBAC
- Standard SLA
- Slack Connect
Enterprise
Custom solutions tailored to your needs.
Custom
- Self-Hosted Router
- Custom number of Federated Graphs
- Up to 99.99% uptime SLA
- Incident response SLA
- Customizable MSA
- Dedicated Cloud Environment available
- Dedicated Solution Architect & Priority Support
Compare
Compare our Plans
See exactly what you get at every tier.
Developer
Free forever
For individual developers and small projects.
|Feature
|Included
|Max Team Size
|1
|Single Sign-On (SSO)
|No
|System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)
|No
|Role-based Access Control (RBAC)
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Max Requests per month
|10M
|Data Retention
|7 days
|Traffic-based Breaking Change Detection
|7 days
|Feature
|Included
|Max federated Graphs / Monographs
|1
|Max Subgraphs
|10
|Feature Flags
|1
|Plugins
|3
|Subgraph Check Extensions
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Apollo Federation v1 support
|Yes
|Apollo Federation v2 support
|Yes
|JWT / JWKS Auth
|Yes
|Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)
|Yes
|Prometheus Metrics
|Yes
|OpenTelemetry (OTEL) Tracing
|Yes
|Advanced Request Tracing (ART)
|Yes
|Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)
|Yes
|Ludicrous Mode: Singleflight
|Yes
|Cost Control
|Yes
|Rate Limiting
|No
|Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)
|No
|Runtime Health Metrics
|No
|Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)
|No
|Cache warming for high-load scenarios
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Community Support
|Yes
|Email Support
|No
|Slack Connect
|No
|Private Discord Channel
|No
|MS Teams Integration
|No
|Dedicated Solution Architect
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Uptime SLA Managed Service
|No
|Uptime SLA Router Config CDN
|No
|24/7 Incident Response SLA
|No
|Feature
|Included
|SOC2 & HIPAA compliance
|Yes
|Hosting Regions
|Default
|Customizable MSA
|No
Launch
$499 / month
Get started with your team.
|Feature
|Included
|Max Team Size
|10
|Single Sign-On (SSO)
|No
|System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)
|No
|Role-based Access Control (RBAC)
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Max Requests per month
|250M
|Data Retention
|14 days
|Traffic-based Breaking Change Detection
|14 days
|Feature
|Included
|Max federated Graphs / Monographs
|2
|Max Subgraphs
|20
|Feature Flags
|1
|Plugins
|10
|Subgraph Check Extensions
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Apollo Federation v1 support
|Yes
|Apollo Federation v2 support
|Yes
|JWT / JWKS Auth
|Yes
|Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)
|Yes
|Prometheus Metrics
|Yes
|OpenTelemetry (OTEL) Tracing
|Yes
|Advanced Request Tracing (ART)
|Yes
|Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)
|Yes
|Ludicrous Mode: Singleflight
|Yes
|Cost Control
|Yes
|Rate Limiting
|No
|Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)
|No
|Runtime Health Metrics
|No
|Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)
|No
|Cache warming for high-load scenarios
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Community Support
|Yes
|Email Support
|Yes
|Slack Connect
|No
|Private Discord Channel
|No
|MS Teams Integration
|No
|Dedicated Solution Architect
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Uptime SLA Managed Service
|No
|Uptime SLA Router Config CDN
|No
|24/7 Incident Response SLA
|No
|Feature
|Included
|SOC2 & HIPAA compliance
|Yes
|Hosting Regions
|Default
|Customizable MSA
|No
ScalePopular
$3499 / month
For teams with growing needs.
|Feature
|Included
|Max Team Size
|25
|Single Sign-On (SSO)
|Yes
|System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)
|No
|Role-based Access Control (RBAC)
|Yes
|Feature
|Included
|Max Requests per month
|1B
|Data Retention
|30 days
|Traffic-based Breaking Change Detection
|30 days
|Feature
|Included
|Max federated Graphs / Monographs
|5
|Max Subgraphs
|100
|Feature Flags
|3
|Plugins
|20
|Subgraph Check Extensions
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Apollo Federation v1 support
|Yes
|Apollo Federation v2 support
|Yes
|JWT / JWKS Auth
|Yes
|Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)
|Yes
|Prometheus Metrics
|Yes
|OpenTelemetry (OTEL) Tracing
|Yes
|Advanced Request Tracing (ART)
|Yes
|Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)
|Yes
|Ludicrous Mode: Singleflight
|Yes
|Cost Control
|Yes
|Rate Limiting
|Yes
|Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)
|Yes
|Runtime Health Metrics
|Yes
|Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)
|Yes
|Cache warming for high-load scenarios
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Community Support
|Yes
|Email Support
|Yes
|Slack Connect
|Yes
|Private Discord Channel
|Yes
|MS Teams Integration
|No
|Dedicated Solution Architect
|No
|Feature
|Included
|Uptime SLA Managed Service
|99%
|Uptime SLA Router Config CDN
|99.99%
|24/7 Incident Response SLA
|No
|Feature
|Included
|SOC2 & HIPAA compliance
|Yes
|Hosting Regions
|Default
|Customizable MSA
|No
Enterprise
Custom
Custom solutions tailored to your needs.
|Feature
|Included
|Max Team Size
|Unlimited
|Single Sign-On (SSO)
|Yes
|System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)
|Yes
|Role-based Access Control (RBAC)
|Yes
|Feature
|Included
|Max Requests per month
|Custom
|Data Retention
|Custom
|Traffic-based Breaking Change Detection
|Custom
|Feature
|Included
|Max federated Graphs / Monographs
|Custom
|Max Subgraphs
|Custom
|Feature Flags
|Custom
|Plugins
|Custom
|Subgraph Check Extensions
|Yes
|Feature
|Included
|Apollo Federation v1 support
|Yes
|Apollo Federation v2 support
|Yes
|JWT / JWKS Auth
|Yes
|Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)
|Yes
|Prometheus Metrics
|Yes
|OpenTelemetry (OTEL) Tracing
|Yes
|Advanced Request Tracing (ART)
|Yes
|Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)
|Yes
|Ludicrous Mode: Singleflight
|Yes
|Cost Control
|Yes
|Rate Limiting
|Yes
|Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)
|Yes
|Runtime Health Metrics
|Yes
|Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)
|Yes
|Cache warming for high-load scenarios
|Yes
|Feature
|Included
|Community Support
|Yes
|Email Support
|Yes
|Slack Connect
|Yes
|Private Discord Channel
|Yes
|MS Teams Integration
|Yes
|Dedicated Solution Architect
|Yes
|Feature
|Included
|Uptime SLA Managed Service
|Up to 99.99%
|Uptime SLA Router Config CDN
|99.99%
|24/7 Incident Response SLA
|Custom
|Feature
|Included
|SOC2 & HIPAA compliance
|Yes
|Hosting Regions
|Custom
|Customizable MSA
|Yes
|Feature byPlans
Developer
Launch
ScalePopular
Enterprise
|Pricing
Free forever
For individual developers and small projects.Sign up for free
$499 / month
Get started with your team.Sign up for free
$3499 / month
For teams with growing needs.Sign up for free
Custom
Custom solutions tailored to your needs.Talk to Sales
|Team
|Max Team Size
|1
|10
|25
|Unlimited
|Single Sign-On (SSO)
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM)
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Role-based Access Control (RBAC)
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Analytics, Monitoring & Metrics
|Max Requests per month
|10M
|250M
|1B
|Custom
|Data Retention
|7 days
|14 days
|30 days
|Custom
|Traffic-based Breaking Change Detection
|7 days
|14 days
|30 days
|Custom
|Graph Management
|Max federated Graphs / Monographs
|1
|2
|5
|Custom
|Max Subgraphs
|10
|20
|100
|Custom
|Feature Flags
|1
|1
|3
|Custom
|Plugins
|3
|10
|20
|Custom
|Subgraph Check Extensions
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Router
|Apollo Federation v1 support
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Apollo Federation v2 support
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|JWT / JWKS Auth
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Federated Subscriptions (SSE, WebSockets)
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Prometheus Metrics
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|OpenTelemetry (OTEL) Tracing
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Advanced Request Tracing (ART)
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Event-Driven Federated Subscriptions (EDFS)
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Ludicrous Mode: Singleflight
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Cost Control
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Rate Limiting
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Runtime Health Metrics
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Multi OTEL Exporter Support (e.g. Datadog, Prometheus)
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Cache warming for high-load scenarios
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Support
|Community Support
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Email Support
|Not included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Slack Connect
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Private Discord Channel
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|MS Teams Integration
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Dedicated Solution Architect
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|SLAs
|Uptime SLA Managed Service
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|99%
|Up to 99.99%
|Uptime SLA Router Config CDN
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|99.99%
|99.99%
|24/7 Incident Response SLA
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Not included in Scale
|Custom
|Security & Compliance
|SOC2 & HIPAA compliance
|Included in Developer
|Included in Launch
|Included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Hosting Regions
|Default
|Default
|Default
|Custom
|Customizable MSA
|Not included in Developer
|Not included in Launch
|Not included in Scale
|Included in Enterprise
|Choose your plan
|Sign up for free
|Sign up for free
|Sign up for free
|Talk to Sales
WunderGraph 💗 Start-Ups
If you are just getting started with your business, with little revenue but big plans, contact us for a discount on our enterprise plans. Non-profit organizations are welcome, too!