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Learn why Enterprises choose WunderGraph Cosmo

Strong customer relationships and a flexible open ecosystem drive our enterprise success.

Karol Krogulec, Senior Engineering Manager at Acoustic

Karol Krogulec

Senior Engineering Manager at Acoustic

With Cosmo, we saved an estimated $178,000 just on building those features. That doesn't even include the cost of maintaining or supporting them long term.

acoustic
Tim Caplis, Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud

Tim Caplis

Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud

Our infrastructure costs went from $14,000 with our previous provider down to $9,750 with Cosmo, even with some extra infra costs.

soundcloud
NerdWallet, Engineering Team

NerdWallet

Engineering Team

After enabling Cosmo's Cache Warmer, NerdWallet eliminated repeated 10+ second query planning delays on its slowest operations. Planning time dropped to under a second after warmup, helping the team scale more predictably during planned traffic events.

nerdwallet
Bryan Woodruff, Vice President of Seller Experience Engineering

Bryan Woodruff

Vice President of Seller Experience Engineering

Our investment in WunderGraph's highly performant open-source platform will help boost eBay's API ecosystem and enable our teams to work faster and smarter in building products that help our sellers thrive.

ebay
Nick Tsianos, Chief Architect at Luxury Presence

Nick Tsianos

Chief Architect at Luxury Presence

I just liked the approach from WunderGraph, It felt optimized for the kind of development we were trying to do.

luxurypresence
Fredrik Wärnsberg, Vice President of Engineering at Soundtrack Your Brand

Fredrik Wärnsberg

Vice President of Engineering at Soundtrack Your Brand

We have experienced significant performance enhancements for our most complex queries since switching from Apollo to Cosmo. The query planning in Cosmo is more advanced and intelligently optimized.

styb
Stephen Wootten, Senior Software Engineer at On The Beach

Stephen Wootten

Senior Software Engineer at On The Beach

Now, Cosmo presents all the relevant stats—how many queries run, their response times, and key performance metrics—making it much easier to communicate what's happening under the hood. This improved observability not only enhances request tracing but also helps teams understand how their queries run in a federated system. Ultimately, Cosmo has made it much easier for teams to buy into Federation.

onthebeach
Tyler Hawkins, Backend Architect at Travelpass Group

Tyler Hawkins

Backend Architect at Travelpass Group

A solution that is scalable and PCI compliant. Migrating to cosmo is super intuitive and took just a day to reconfigure everything.

travelpass
José Rose, Senior Developer at PemPem

José Rose

Senior Developer at PemPem

We learned about WunderGraph Cosmo and deployed it into production in about ten days. I highly recommend WunderGraph Cosmo; they helped us pivot quickly when we needed a solution ASAP! Everything now is working perfectly.

pempem
Jack, Head of platform at Tailor

Jack

Head of platform at Tailor

Cosmo's Advanced Request Tracing is instrumental to further optimize our subgraphs and enhance query performance for our customers. We're impressed with their swift response times and ease of communication.

tailor
Vincent Vermersch, CTO at Monkey Factory

Vincent Vermersch

CTO at Monkey Factory

We are switching to NATS since there is a huge need for asynchronous patterns and event sourcing. GraphQL subscriptions was a must for this. Implementation of EDFS was easy. When we are talking on our discord, they are there and they know what they are talking about. It really is a pleasure to work with WunderGraph.

monkeyfactory
Maksym Komarychev, Principal Engineer at K Health

Maksym Komarychev

Principal Engineer at K Health

When we do one large query, we avoid doing round trips. From the consumer perspective, it's faster because all the resolution is happening internally behind the router.

khealth
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acoustic
superbet
roche
soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI
tailor
fingent
redventures
equinix
crypto
onthebeach
EOG Resources
fanduel
innio
Saks
khealth
monkeyfactory
ebay
pempem
travelpassgroup
soundtrack
cbn
StockX
Flutter Entertainment
bonprix
dentsu
procore
acoustic
superbet
roche
soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI

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State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

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