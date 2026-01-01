Learn why Enterprises choose WunderGraph CosmoStrong customer relationships and a flexible open ecosystem drive our enterprise success.
Karol Krogulec
Senior Engineering Manager at Acoustic
With Cosmo, we saved an estimated $178,000 just on building those features. That doesn't even include the cost of maintaining or supporting them long term.
Tim Caplis
Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud
Our infrastructure costs went from $14,000 with our previous provider down to $9,750 with Cosmo, even with some extra infra costs.
NerdWallet
Engineering Team
After enabling Cosmo's Cache Warmer, NerdWallet eliminated repeated 10+ second query planning delays on its slowest operations. Planning time dropped to under a second after warmup, helping the team scale more predictably during planned traffic events.
Bryan Woodruff
Vice President of Seller Experience Engineering
Our investment in WunderGraph's highly performant open-source platform will help boost eBay's API ecosystem and enable our teams to work faster and smarter in building products that help our sellers thrive.
Nick Tsianos
Chief Architect at Luxury Presence
I just liked the approach from WunderGraph, It felt optimized for the kind of development we were trying to do.
Fredrik Wärnsberg
Vice President of Engineering at Soundtrack Your Brand
We have experienced significant performance enhancements for our most complex queries since switching from Apollo to Cosmo. The query planning in Cosmo is more advanced and intelligently optimized.
Stephen Wootten
Senior Software Engineer at On The Beach
Now, Cosmo presents all the relevant stats—how many queries run, their response times, and key performance metrics—making it much easier to communicate what's happening under the hood. This improved observability not only enhances request tracing but also helps teams understand how their queries run in a federated system. Ultimately, Cosmo has made it much easier for teams to buy into Federation.
Tyler Hawkins
Backend Architect at Travelpass Group
A solution that is scalable and PCI compliant. Migrating to cosmo is super intuitive and took just a day to reconfigure everything.
José Rose
Senior Developer at PemPem
We learned about WunderGraph Cosmo and deployed it into production in about ten days. I highly recommend WunderGraph Cosmo; they helped us pivot quickly when we needed a solution ASAP! Everything now is working perfectly.
Jack
Head of platform at Tailor
Cosmo's Advanced Request Tracing is instrumental to further optimize our subgraphs and enhance query performance for our customers. We're impressed with their swift response times and ease of communication.
Vincent Vermersch
CTO at Monkey Factory
We are switching to NATS since there is a huge need for asynchronous patterns and event sourcing. GraphQL subscriptions was a must for this. Implementation of EDFS was easy. When we are talking on our discord, they are there and they know what they are talking about. It really is a pleasure to work with WunderGraph.
Maksym Komarychev
Principal Engineer at K Health
When we do one large query, we avoid doing round trips. From the consumer perspective, it's faster because all the resolution is happening internally behind the router.
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