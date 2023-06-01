The MCP Gateway
Connect any GraphQL API with AI, giving ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other models secure access to your data with precise control, complete data governance, and zero code integration.
Architecture Overview
Why You Need MCP For Your GraphQL API
AI Discovery
Make your GraphQL API automatically discoverable by AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and others
Operation Control
Expose only specific, pre-validated GraphQL operations to AI models, ensuring security and compliance
Rich Metadata
Provide detailed schema information and input requirements that AI models can understand and use
Instant Integration
Connect your API with AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Cursor with minimal configuration
Available AI Tools
MCP transforms your GraphQL operations into a rich toolset that AI models can discover and use, enabling seamless interaction with your data.
Automatic discovery tools for AI models to explore your API
Operation-specific execution tools for secure data access
Detailed metadata for AI comprehension of parameters and requirements
Schema-Aware AI Integration
Cosmo analyzes your GraphQL schema and operations to generate rich JSON Schema metadata that helps AI models understand your API's capabilities and requirements.
Smart Schema Analysis
Cosmo automatically analyzes your GraphQL schema structure and operations to extract rich semantic information about your API's capabilities.
Comment Preservation
Documentation comments from your GraphQL schema are preserved and transferred to the AI tooling schema, providing rich context for AI models.
How It Enhances AI Understanding
This metadata gives AI models the context they need to understand your API structure, parameter types, and validation requirements—helping them generate accurate and valid requests without guesswork.
Democratizing Data Access
MCP opens your data to everyone in your organization through natural language. Non-technical team members can now access complex information without writing a single line of code.
How many users signed up after our latest campaign?
I'll look that up for you by querying our signup database.
Your summer promotion campaign resulted in 1,248 new signups, which is a 27% increase compared to the previous campaign.
Great! Which channel brought the most conversions?
Social media was your top performing channel for the summer promotion:
- Social Media543 (43.5%)
- Email312 (25%)
- Search276 (22.1%)
- Affiliates117 (9.4%)
Instagram Stories had the highest conversion rate (32%) among social channels.
No Technical Skills Needed
Anyone in your organization can access complex data with natural language questions, without knowing SQL or GraphQL.
Conversational Data Analysis
Ask follow-up questions, get clarifications, and drill deeper into your data through natural conversation.
Securely Governed Access
Maintain security and compliance while making data accessible. Control exactly what operations are allowed.
Ready to supercharge your GraphQL API with AI?
Get started with MCP in minutes and unlock the full potential of your data through AI integration.
LAUNCH NOW
Get started for free in 3 minutes
The convencience of a fully managed service without vendor-lock. No credit card required to get started.Start building now
Want to learn more?
Get in touch with our experts and we'll discuss your use case and how WunderGraph can help you.