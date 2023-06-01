Latest Blog: The Impact of MCP and LLMs on Software Development - A Practical Example
Connect any GraphQL API with AI, giving ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other models secure access to your data with precise control, complete data governance, and zero code integration.

GraphQL Definition
GetProduct
// Simple GraphQL operation
query GetProduct($id: ID!) {
product(id: $id) {
name
price
}
}
Your GraphQL Schema
AI Agent Interaction
execute_operation_get_product
U
Get product information for item #123
Calling MCP tool execute_operation_get_product
execute_operation_get_product( id: "123" )
AI
Ergonomic Desk Chair • $249.99
GraphQL to AI bridge

Architecture Overview

Your GraphQL API's
MCP Gateway
Discovery
Metadata
Execution
Discovery
Interaction
Data Access

Why You Need MCP For Your GraphQL API

AI Discovery

Make your GraphQL API automatically discoverable by AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and others

Operation Control

Expose only specific, pre-validated GraphQL operations to AI models, ensuring security and compliance

Rich Metadata

Provide detailed schema information and input requirements that AI models can understand and use

Instant Integration

Connect your API with AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Cursor with minimal configuration

MCP Integration

Available AI Tools

MCP transforms your GraphQL operations into a rich toolset that AI models can discover and use, enabling seamless interaction with your data.

  • Automatic discovery tools for AI models to explore your API

  • Operation-specific execution tools for secure data access

  • Detailed metadata for AI comprehension of parameters and requirements

Learn more in the docs
Available AI Tools
Discovery Tools:
get_operation_info
Retrieves details about a specific operation
get_schemaif enabled
Provides the full GraphQL schema
Execution Tools:
execute_graphqlif enabled
Executes arbitrary GraphQL operations
Your custom operations become tools:
execute_operation_get_usersexample
Gets a list of all users in the system
execute_operation_update_userexample
Updates user information (mutation operation)
... based on your GraphQL operations
Schema-first

Schema-Aware AI Integration

Cosmo analyzes your GraphQL schema and operations to generate rich JSON Schema metadata that helps AI models understand your API's capabilities and requirements.

Smart Schema Analysis

Cosmo automatically analyzes your GraphQL schema structure and operations to extract rich semantic information about your API's capabilities.

Comment Preservation

Documentation comments from your GraphQL schema are preserved and transferred to the AI tooling schema, providing rich context for AI models.

How It Enhances AI Understanding

This metadata gives AI models the context they need to understand your API structure, parameter types, and validation requirements—helping them generate accurate and valid requests without guesswork.

Your GraphQL Schema & Operations
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Generated AI-Ready JSON Schema
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
EMPOWER EVERYONE

Democratizing Data Access

MCP opens your data to everyone in your organization through natural language. Non-technical team members can now access complex information without writing a single line of code.

M
Marketing
S
Sales
C
Customer Support
E
Executives
Business Intelligence Assistant
All your data, just a conversation away
Online
M

How many users signed up after our latest campaign?

I'll look that up for you by querying our signup database.

Using GraphQL through MCP
execute_operation_get_signup_metrics({
campaignId: "summer_promo_2023",
startDate: "2023-06-01"
})

Your summer promotion campaign resulted in 1,248 new signups, which is a 27% increase compared to the previous campaign.

Campaign Performance+27%
Previous: 982Current: 1,248
M

Great! Which channel brought the most conversions?

Social media was your top performing channel for the summer promotion:

  • Social Media
    543 (43.5%)
  • Email
    312 (25%)
  • Search
    276 (22.1%)
  • Affiliates
    117 (9.4%)

Instagram Stories had the highest conversion rate (32%) among social channels.

No Technical Skills Needed

Anyone in your organization can access complex data with natural language questions, without knowing SQL or GraphQL.

Conversational Data Analysis

Ask follow-up questions, get clarifications, and drill deeper into your data through natural conversation.

Securely Governed Access

Maintain security and compliance while making data accessible. Control exactly what operations are allowed.

Ready to supercharge your GraphQL API with AI?

Get started with MCP in minutes and unlock the full potential of your data through AI integration.

