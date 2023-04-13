WunderGraph, Inc. Website Privacy Policy

Effective Date: April 13th, 2023

Introduction

WunderGraph, Inc. ("Company" or "We") respect your privacy and are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this website privacy policy (“Policy”).

This Policy describes the types of information we may collect from you or that you may provide when you visit the website https://wundergraph.com/ (our "Website") and our practices for collecting, using, maintaining, protecting, and disclosing that information.

This Policy applies to information we collect:

On this Website.

In email, text, and other electronic messages between you and this Website.

It does not apply to information collected by:

Us offline or through any other means, including on any other website operated by Company or any third party; or

Any third party, including through any application or content (including advertising) that may link to or be accessible from or through the Website.

Please read this Policy carefully to understand our policies and practices regarding your information and how we will treat it. If you do not agree with our policies and practices, your choice is not to use our Website. By accessing or using this Website, you agree to this Policy. This Policy may change from time to time (see Changes to Our Privacy Policy). Your continued use of this Website after we make changes is deemed to be acceptance of those changes, so please check the Policy periodically for updates.

Children Under the Age of 13

Our Website is not intended for children under 13 years of age. No one under age 13 may provide any information to the Website. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If you are under 13, do not use or provide any information on this Website or through any of its features, or provide any information about yourself to us, including your name, address, telephone number, email address, or any screen name or user name you may use. If we learn we have collected or received personal information from a child under 13 without verification of parental consent, we will delete that information. If you believe we might have any information from or about a child under 13, please contact us at [email protected] .

Information We Collect About You and How We Collect It

We collect several types of information from and about users of our Website, including information:

By which you may be personally identified, such as name, postal address, email address, telephone number, company title/role, company name, interest in products and/or features, requests, questions, product preferences, or any other identifier by which you may be contacted online or offline ( "personal information" ); and/or

); and/or That is about you but individually does not identify you, such as logfile data (IP address, requests sent, pages viewed); and/or

About your internet connection, the equipment you use to access our Website, and usage details.

We collect this information:

Directly from you when you provide it to us.

Automatically as you navigate through the Website. Information collected automatically may include usage details, IP addresses, and information collected through cookies.

From third parties, for example, our business partners.

The information we collect on or through our Website may include:

Information that you provide by filling in forms on our Website. This includes information provided at the time of subscribing to our services, requesting further services, or when you report a problem with our Website or a Service.

Records and copies of your correspondence (including email addresses), if you contact us.

Details of transactions you carry out through our Website and of the fulfillment of your orders, unless such transactions are handled through third parties.

As you navigate through and interact with our Website, we may use automatic data collection technologies to collect certain information about your equipment, browsing actions, and patterns, including:

Details of your visits to our Website, including traffic data, location data, logs, and other communication data and the resources that you access and use on the Website.

Information about your computer and internet connection, including your IP address, operating system, and browser type.

Our Website may use “cookies” to enhance your experience. Users’ web browsers place cookies on their hard drives for record-keeping purposes and sometimes to track information about them. You may choose to set your web browser to refuse cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If you do so, please note that some parts of the Website may not function properly.

The information we collect automatically may include personal information, or we may maintain automatically-collected information or associate it with personal information we collect in other ways or receive from third parties. It helps us to improve our Website and to deliver a better and more personalized service, including by enabling us to:

Estimate our audience size and usage patterns.

Store information about your preferences, allowing us to customize our Website according to your individual interests.

Speed up your searches.

Recognize your browser when you return to our Website.

The technologies we use for this automatic data collection may include:

Cookies (or browser cookies). A cookie is a small file placed on the hard drive of your computer. You may refuse to accept browser cookies by activating the appropriate setting on your browser. However, if you select this setting you may be unable to access certain parts of our Website. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue cookies when you direct your browser to our Website.

Third-Party Use of Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies

Some content or applications on the Website are served by third-parties, including content providers, service providers and application providers including Crisp Chat and Google Tags. These third parties may use cookies alone or in conjunction with other tracking technologies to collect information about you when you use our Website or its features. The information they collect may be associated with your personal information or they may collect information, including personal information, about your online activities over time and across different websites and other online services. They may use this information to provide you with interest-based (behavioral) advertising or other targeted content.

We do not control these third parties' tracking technologies or how they may be used. If you have any questions about an advertisement or other targeted content, you should contact the responsible provider directly. For information about how you can opt out of receiving targeted advertising from many providers, see Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information.

How We Use Your Information

We use information that we collect about you or that you provide to us, including any personal information:

To present our Website and its contents to you.

To provide you with information, products, or services that you request from us.

To fulfill any other purpose for which you provide it.

To initiate business, develop our products, process feedback to improve our services, and provide support in case of problems.

To carry out our obligations and enforce our rights arising from any contracts entered into between you and us, including for billing and collection.

To notify you about changes to our Website or any products or services we offer or provide through it.

In any other way we may describe when you provide the information.

For any other purpose with your consent.

Disclosure of Your Information

We may disclose aggregated information about our users, and information that does not identify any individual, without restriction.

We may disclose on a need-to-know basis personal information that we collect or you provide as described in this Policy:

To our affiliates.

To contractors, service providers, and other third parties we use to support our business.

To a buyer or other successor in the event of a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of WunderGraph, Inc.’s assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation, or similar proceeding, in which personal information held by WunderGraph, Inc. about our Website users is among the assets transferred.

For any other purpose disclosed by us when you provide the information.

With your consent.

We may also disclose your personal information:

To comply with any court order, law, or legal process, including to respond to any government or regulatory request.

To enforce or apply our Website Terms of Use or Cloud Terms of Use (as applicable), and other agreements, including for billing and collection purposes.

or Cloud Terms of Use (as applicable), and other agreements, including for billing and collection purposes. If we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to protect the rights, property, or safety of WunderGraph, Inc., our customers, or others.

Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information

We strive to provide you with choices regarding the personal information you provide to us. We have created mechanisms to provide you with the following control over your information:

Tracking Technologies. You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this site may then be inaccessible or not function properly.

We do not control third parties' collection or use of your information to serve interest-based advertising. However, these third parties may provide you with ways to choose not to have your information collected or used in this way. You can opt out of receiving targeted ads from members of the Network Advertising Initiative ("NAI") on the NAI's website.

Accessing and Correcting Your Information

You may send us an email at [email protected] to request access to, correct or delete any personal information that you have provided to us. We may not accommodate a request to change information if we believe the change would violate any law or legal requirement or cause the information to be incorrect.

Your State Privacy Rights

State consumer privacy laws may provide their residents with additional rights regarding our use of their personal information. California's "Shine the Light" law (Civil Code Section § 1798.83) permits users of our Website that are California residents to request certain information regarding disclosure of personal information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. To make such a request, please send an email to [email protected] .

We may use cookies to track our customers over time and across third party websites for targeted advertising purposes. Your web browser may transmit “Do-Not-Track” signals to our Website and other online services with which your browser communicates, if you have enabled this feature. We currently do not take any action in response to these signals.

Third parties may track your online activities and collect personally identifiable information about you across time or across websites, including this Website. We do not control third parties' tracking, collection or use of your information to serve interest-based advertising. However, these third parties may provide you with ways to choose not to have your information collected or used in this way, and we encourage you to contact such third parties for further information.

The Website may use third-party plug-ins including YouTube and Twitter to enable Website features and functionality, and to enable you to easily share information with others on social media and/or enjoy multimedia content on the Website. These third-party multimedia and social media plug-ins allow the third-party multimedia plug-in provider to collect information about your visits to the Website and/or allow the social media website provider to share information about your visits to the Website. We do not control any of the content from social media plug-ins or multimedia plug-ins or how your information is used by such plug-ins. For more information about plug-ins, you should refer to those websites’ policies.

Nevada provides its residents with a limited right to opt-out of certain personal information sales. Residents who wish to exercise this sale opt-out rights may submit a request to this designated address: [email protected] . However, please know we do not currently sell data triggering that statute's opt-out requirements.

Data Security

We have implemented measures designed to secure your personal information from accidental loss and from unauthorized access, use, alteration, and disclosure. All information you provide to us is stored on our secure servers behind firewalls.

The safety and security of your information also depends on you. Where we have given you (or where you have chosen) login credentials for access to certain parts of our Website, you are responsible for keeping your login credentials confidential. We ask you not to share your login credentials with anyone.

Unfortunately, the transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. Although we do our best to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee the security of your personal information transmitted to our Website. Any transmission of personal information is at your own risk. We are not responsible for circumvention of any privacy settings or security measures contained on the Website.

Changes to Our Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to amend this Policy at our discretion and at any time. When we make changes to this Policy, we will post a notice on the Website and update the Policy's effective date at the top of this Policy. You are responsible for periodically visiting our Website and this Policy to check for any changes. Your continued use of our Website following the posting of changes constitutes your acceptance of such changes.

Contact Information

To ask questions or comment about this Policy and our privacy practices, contact us at: [email protected]