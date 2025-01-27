Join Jens Neuse and Stefan Avram as they explore the intersection of technology, culture, and developer experience through conversations with industry leaders, founders, and innovators.

API veteran Kevin Swiber joins The Good Thing to unpack MCP, AI hype, and why the future of infrastructure should be boring, in a good way.

Stefan is the CCO at WunderGraph, leading everything from pre-sales to post-sales and marketing. He also hosts The Good Thing podcast, exploring the intersection of technology, culture, and developer experience.

Jens is the CEO and Co-Founder of WunderGraph. He's passionate about developer experience and building tools that make developers' lives easier.

About The Good Thing

The Good Thing is WunderGraph's podcast where we dive deep into the stories behind the technology that shapes our industry. Each episode features candid conversations with founders, engineers, and thought leaders who are building the future of developer tools and infrastructure.

From API strategy and GraphQL federation to AI agents and developer experience, we explore the technical decisions, cultural shifts, and human stories that drive innovation in our field.