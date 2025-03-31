WunderGraph, Inc. Cookie Policy

Introduction

WunderGraph, Inc. ("Company" or "We") respect your privacy and are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this cookie policy (“Cookie Policy” or “Policy”). This Policy relates to your access and use of the websites www.wundergraph.com, and/or any sub-website and/or associated domains (and/or sub-domains) (together “Website”) operated by WunderGraph, Inc or any subsidiary (collectively, “WunderGraph,” “we”, “us”, or “our”), and describes which cookies we use, their purpose, and how you can manage your cookie preferences.

Please direct any questions related to this Cookie Policy to [email protected]

For more information about how we process your personal information, please read our Privacy Policy.

What Are Cookies?

Cookies are small text files that may be placed on your device when you interact with online services and access certain websites. Cookies do not recognize you personally, but rather the device you use or capture your preferences. Cookies can be used to remember information about your visit such as language settings or track when you last logged in to help improve your experience with a website. They can also be used to provide certain features or functionality or to troubleshoot errors, and provide insights into how services are being used. Similar technologies such as pixels, web beacons, tracking technologies, or local storage can also be used for these purposes. We use “cookies” in this Cookie Policy to refer to cookies and these similar technologies.

On the Website, we use a combination of first-party cookies which are set by us as well as third-party cookies which are cookies from a different provider. You can block, at any time, the cookies used on the Website: through the consent management platform made available to you on the Website when you first log on the Website and always available on the Websites through the cookie preference icon or link; or by setting up your browser or mobile device according to the instructions below.

Why We Use Cookies

We use cookies to provide certain features or functionality of the Website or make your experience using our Website better. Cookies also help to keep track of your preferences, conduct diagnostics on how our Website or the services are performing, improve security, or deliver content. The purpose of each cookie used on the Website is detailed below.

Managing Cookies

Cookie Preferences on our Website

The cookies we place on the Website allow you to take advantage of some essential features. Blocking essential cookies may impact your experience with the Websites. At any time, you can change your cookie preferences by clicking on the cookie preference icon, or the cookie preferences link on the Website.

You may also click here to manage your cookie preferences.

Browser Settings

Most browsers are set to accept cookies by default. You can adjust your browser settings to manage browser cookies. To change your cookies settings on your browser, please click on the relevant link below:

We are not responsible for browser based cookies but we encourage you to visit the support website for your browser for more information about their cookie and privacy settings. Please note that if you block or reject our cookies through your browser settings, it may impact your experience with our Website or services.

Mobile device settings If you are using a mobile device, you can also manage personalized ads on your device by adjusting the settings provided by your device manufacturer or the operating system provider:

Other preference management tools

For more information about cookies, in order to see the cookies placed on your device and how to manage your cookies preference, you can also use https://www.youronlinechoices.eu

To opt out of being tracked by Google Analytics across all websites, visit https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout .

At this time, we do not respond to “Do Not Track” signals from your web browser due to the lack of an established industry standard.

Third-Party Cookies

Various third-party cookies may also be used on the Website. In this context, WunderGraph acts as a joint data controller for the collection and transmission of data to the third-party but only to the extent that it is technically necessary. Beyond the collection and technical transmission, WunderGraph does not have any control over the operation of these third-party cookies. You should review the cookie policy and/or the privacy policy of these third-party services before accepting third-party cookies.

Specific Cookies Used On The WunderGraph Websites

Updates

This Cookie Policy is subject to change at any time. Where required by law, we may notify you but you should regularly check this page for updates to this Cookie Policy.

Contact

If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].