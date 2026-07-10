State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
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Careers

Transform the way modern teams build APIs

Building APIs across teams is still messy, slow, and hard to manage. We are fixing that. With Cosmo, we are building a platform that helps teams collaborate on APIs at scale. We build in the open because we believe open source is how you earn trust and become the standard.

Join us and help redefine how teams build APIs.

See open positionsOur core beliefs
The team

Remote team. Real-life moments.

Madrid Work Week 2026
Madrid Work Week 2026
Catamaran trip, Gran Canaria
Catamaran trip, Gran Canaria
Team dinner, San Francisco
Team dinner, San Francisco
Meeting the investors
Meeting the investors
Chess game
Chess game
Team workshop
Team workshop
API Days Paris
API Days Paris
Team spirit
Team spirit
Best team in the supergraph
Best team in the supergraph
The state of WunderGraph presentation
The state of WunderGraph presentation
Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria
Rooftop fun
Rooftop fun
GraphQL Conf
GraphQL Conf

A few moments from the last 12 months.

Perks & Benefits

Want to join the team?

We care about doing great work - and giving people the space to do it well.

Fully Remote

Meaningful work can be done from anywhere. We're a fully remote company, no office, no HQ. What matters are the results.

Take your time (off)

We offer discretionary PTO. Take care of yourself. Recharge whenever you need. Family matters.

Choose your gear

Good work needs good tools. Pick the equipment that works best for you with our generous office stipend.

Never stop learning

We support your growth with mentorship and a yearly learning budget. Attend events and build your network with the team.

Embrace diversity

Our team spans multiple countries and cultures. Respect and different perspectives are part of how we work.

Meet the team

Remote work is our default. We also invest in meaningful in-person collaboration through hackathons, working weeks, our annual retreat, conferences, and team gatherings throughout the year.

Testimonials

Why Wundernauts love it here.

"WunderGraph has blown me away at every step."
Jacob Javor

Content Producer

"We're building something awesome here."
Alexandra Stoica

Head of People and Culture

"I learn a lot from everyone at WunderGraph."
Suvij Surya

Senior Founding Engineer

"Being a founding engineer at a fast-moving startup has been such a game-changer for my early career."
Nithin Kumar

Senior Founding Engineer

"What stands out most is the level of ownership you are trusted with."
Viola Marku

Head of Customer Success

"It's always interesting here: things move quickly, but there's real space to grow and build something."
Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

"The team are amazing at what they do, curious to want to learn more and generous to open source their knowledge."
Mariya Hristova

Senior Talent Partner

"WunderGraph has blown me away at every step."
Jacob Javor

Content Producer

"We're building something awesome here."
Alexandra Stoica

Head of People and Culture

"I learn a lot from everyone at WunderGraph."
Suvij Surya

Senior Founding Engineer

"Being a founding engineer at a fast-moving startup has been such a game-changer for my early career."
Nithin Kumar

Senior Founding Engineer

"What stands out most is the level of ownership you are trusted with."
Viola Marku

Head of Customer Success

"It's always interesting here: things move quickly, but there's real space to grow and build something."
Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

"The team are amazing at what they do, curious to want to learn more and generous to open source their knowledge."
Mariya Hristova

Senior Talent Partner

Open Positions (4)

Core beliefs

The way we work together.

We work on hard problems, and we expect a lot from each other. This is how we operate day to day. It shapes how we hire, how we work together, and how we make decisions.

If this sounds like the kind of environment you want, you will do your best work here.

12 principles
  1. 01

    Engineering Excellence

    Quality, performance and craft are non negotiable. We ship work we're proud to put our name on.

  2. 02

    Our customers win, we win

    We solve our customer's problem first, not the one that's convenient for us.

  3. 03

    Open Source Your Knowledge

    No siloes, no gatekeeping, share context and decisions openly.

  4. 04

    Low ego, high ownership

    Wear any hat that needs wearing. Take genuine responsibility for outcomes.

  5. 05

    We genuinely care

    No politics, no BS. We move as one team. We collaborate, have each other's backs and care about the people as much as the product and customers.

  6. 06

    Start up mode

    Change is a constant, we adapt quickly. We demand a lot, yet we provide flexibility and above market pay.

  7. 07

    Ship, learn, repeat

    Curious to learn, confident to contribute.

  8. 08

    Raise the Bar Together

    We challenge each other respectfully, share feedback openly, and aim for growth.

  9. 09

    Culture is Us

    We are building the company we always wanted to work in, together.

  10. 10

    Velocity over perfection

    Shipping fast is how we out-learn our competition through fast decision making and quick iterations.

  11. 11

    Fully remote, globally distributed

    Meaningful work can be done from anywhere. We're a fully remote company, no office, no HQ. What matters are the results.

  12. 12

    Work Hard, Sing Hard

    Teams that sing together, stay together. We work hard, celebrate often, and never miss a chance for karaoke.

Ready when you are

Ready to create the most amazing work of your career?

Join a small team building the open-source GraphQL Federation stack - used in production by teams with 60+ subgraphs.

See open positionsReach out to the team
State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

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