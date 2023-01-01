The complexity of cloud services is overwhelming. While servers have been abstracted away, we still need to spend an immense amount of time integrating services and solving repetitive issues (Queues, Webhooks, API-Integration, Persistence, Observability, CD/CI, etc...). It's costly and error-prone. We believe that there's a better way! We want to let engineers be engineers again. Let them focus on what they love to do. With your help, we'll build a zero-ops Cloud Platform as a Service: Infraless. Don't touch infra again. If it works on localhost, it works in the Cloud.

Our goal is to let engineers focus on being engineers again by abstracting away the complexity of Cloud, Continuous Integration, Deployments, and Infrastructure Management.

We're not here to please people or to follow the crowd. We have strong opinions on how to improve the DX of the Cloud and don't hesitate to question the status quo.

We don't compromise on quality. We design and architect our features carefully to build and maintain the best possible Developer Experience.

WunderGraph is about doing the right thing that will pay off in the long run. We're not trying hard to become popular overnight

Region: World

Meaningful work can be done from anywhere. We're a fully remote company, no office, no HQ. What matters are the results, not the hours you put in or where you're located.

