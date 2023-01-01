Let's make Cloud easy again.Together.
The complexity of cloud services is overwhelming. While servers have been abstracted away, we still need to spend an immense amount of time integrating services and solving repetitive issues (Queues, Webhooks, API-Integration, Persistence, Observability, CD/CI, etc...). It's costly and error-prone.
We believe that there's a better way! We want to let engineers be engineers again. Let them focus on what they love to do. With your help, we'll build a zero-ops Cloud Platform as a Service: Infraless. Don't touch infra again. If it works on localhost, it works in the Cloud.
What makes us tick?
Slow growth is the new fast
WunderGraph is about doing the right thing that will pay off in the long run. We're not trying hard to become popular overnight
Excellence
We don't compromise on quality. We design and architect our features carefully to build and maintain the best possible Developer Experience.
Contrarian & Opinionated
We're not here to please people or to follow the crowd. We have strong opinions on how to improve the DX of the Cloud and don't hesitate to question the status quo.
Let engineers be engineers again
Our goal is to let engineers focus on being engineers again by abstracting away the complexity of Cloud, Continuous Integration, Deployments, and Infrastructure Management.
Region: World
Meaningful work can be done from anywhere. We're a fully remote company, no office, no HQ. What matters are the results, not the hours you put in or where you're located.
The next one could be you!
Don’t Worry, Work Happy
Flexible Working Style
We are in a 100% asynchronous remote work environment with teammates from different time zones across the world. Work when you work best.
Work Life Balance
We offer an open vacation policy with a recommended 4-weeks per year. Take care of yourself. Recharge whenever you need.
Home Office
To create the best tools for developers, you’ll need to build out your home office. Use the equipment that allows you work best with our generous office stipend.
Never Stop Learning
We will accelerate your career with mentorship opportunities and a yearly learning allowance. Build your network by attending events with us.
Diversity and Inclusion
Our biggest asset is our team located all over the world. We have cultivated a culture of inclusion where everyone is heard and respected.
Personal Connections
We are a remote first company distributed across the globe, but we love to get together and meet. Meet your coworkers at annual team offsets and all hands.
