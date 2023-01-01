WunderGraph

Let's make Cloud easy again.Together.

The complexity of cloud services is overwhelming. While servers have been abstracted away, we still need to spend an immense amount of time integrating services and solving repetitive issues (Queues, Webhooks, API-Integration, Persistence, Observability, CD/CI, etc...). It's costly and error-prone.

We believe that there's a better way! We want to let engineers be engineers again. Let them focus on what they love to do. With your help, we'll build a zero-ops Cloud Platform as a Service: Infraless. Don't touch infra again. If it works on localhost, it works in the Cloud.

What makes us tick?

Slow growth is the new fast

Slow growth is the new fast

WunderGraph is about doing the right thing that will pay off in the long run. We're not trying hard to become popular overnight

Excellence

Excellence

We don't compromise on quality. We design and architect our features carefully to build and maintain the best possible Developer Experience.

Contrarian & Opinionated

Contrarian & Opinionated

We're not here to please people or to follow the crowd. We have strong opinions on how to improve the DX of the Cloud and don't hesitate to question the status quo.

Let engineers be engineers again

Let engineers be engineers again

Our goal is to let engineers focus on being engineers again by abstracting away the complexity of Cloud, Continuous Integration, Deployments, and Infrastructure Management.

Region: World

Meaningful work can be done from anywhere. We're a fully remote company, no office, no HQ. What matters are the results, not the hours you put in or where you're located.

World map

The next one could be you!

Don’t Worry, Work Happy

perks

Flexible Working Style

We are in a 100% asynchronous remote work environment with teammates from different time zones across the world. Work when you work best.

perks

Work Life Balance

We offer an open vacation policy with a recommended 4-weeks per year. Take care of yourself. Recharge whenever you need.

perks

Home Office

To create the best tools for developers, you’ll need to build out your home office. Use the equipment that allows you work best with our generous office stipend.

perks

Never Stop Learning

We will accelerate your career with mentorship opportunities and a yearly learning allowance. Build your network by attending events with us.

perks

Diversity and Inclusion

Our biggest asset is our team located all over the world. We have cultivated a culture of inclusion where everyone is heard and respected.

perks

Personal Connections

We are a remote first company distributed across the globe, but we love to get together and meet. Meet your coworkers at annual team offsets and all hands.

Open Positions

Senior DevOps Engineer - Remote in EMEA

Full time

Remote

Engineering

Join WunderGraph as a Senior DevOps Engineer and take ownership of our cloud infrastructure and help the team scale to the next level.

Learn more

Senior Full Stack Engineer

Full time

Remote

Engineering

We are looking for a Senior Full Stack Engineer who will be responsible for the overall development of our core WunderGraph engine.

Learn more

Company

Product

Use cases

Developers

Frameworks

© 2023 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
RSSAtomJSON