Fully Remote
Meaningful work can be done from anywhere. We're a fully remote company, no office, no HQ. What matters are the results.
Building APIs across teams is still messy, slow, and hard to manage. We are fixing that. With Cosmo, we are building a platform that helps teams collaborate on APIs at scale. We build in the open because we believe open source is how you earn trust and become the standard.
Join us and help redefine how teams build APIs.
A few moments from the last 12 months.
We care about doing great work - and giving people the space to do it well.
Meaningful work can be done from anywhere. We're a fully remote company, no office, no HQ. What matters are the results.
We offer discretionary PTO. Take care of yourself. Recharge whenever you need. Family matters.
Good work needs good tools. Pick the equipment that works best for you with our generous office stipend.
We support your growth with mentorship and a yearly learning budget. Attend events and build your network with the team.
Our team spans multiple countries and cultures. Respect and different perspectives are part of how we work.
Remote work is our default. We also invest in meaningful in-person collaboration through hackathons, working weeks, our annual retreat, conferences, and team gatherings throughout the year.
We work on hard problems, and we expect a lot from each other. This is how we operate day to day. It shapes how we hire, how we work together, and how we make decisions.
If this sounds like the kind of environment you want, you will do your best work here.
Quality, performance and craft are non negotiable. We ship work we're proud to put our name on.
We solve our customer's problem first, not the one that's convenient for us.
No siloes, no gatekeeping, share context and decisions openly.
Wear any hat that needs wearing. Take genuine responsibility for outcomes.
No politics, no BS. We move as one team. We collaborate, have each other's backs and care about the people as much as the product and customers.
Change is a constant, we adapt quickly. We demand a lot, yet we provide flexibility and above market pay.
Curious to learn, confident to contribute.
We challenge each other respectfully, share feedback openly, and aim for growth.
We are building the company we always wanted to work in, together.
Shipping fast is how we out-learn our competition through fast decision making and quick iterations.
Meaningful work can be done from anywhere. We're a fully remote company, no office, no HQ. What matters are the results.
Teams that sing together, stay together. We work hard, celebrate often, and never miss a chance for karaoke.
Join a small team building the open-source GraphQL Federation stack - used in production by teams with 60+ subgraphs.
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