Cosmo GraphQL Router
Fast and secure
Performance and Reliability
With Rate Limiting, Caching and Ludicrous Mode (Singleflight), Cosmo Router is the most performant and reliable GraphQL Router / API Gateway on the market
8x
better P99 latency and more requests per second than Apollo Router
Deliver raw performance with the Cosmo Router
Native High-Performance Query Execution Planner written in Go with Caching.
Dataloader 3.0, enabling ahead of time batch optimizations through its breadth-first execution strategy.
AST-JSON based result merging for maximum performance and minimal memory of the Resolver.
Single-Flight for Query Execution Planning and data-fetching to avoid duplicate work and reduce latency.
P99 Latency
Lower is better
Requests Per Second
Higher is better
Advanced Request Tracing (ART)
Use the GraphQL Playground++ to trace and analyze how the Router processes your requests.Docs
EDFSCosmo Exclusive
Event Driven Federated Subscriptions enables you to build highly scalable and resource-efficient graphs
Cosmo Router for AWS Lambda
Achieve fast cold-starts, low latency and minimal operational overhead with the Cosmo Router for AWS Lambda.
Battle-tested and secure
Security and Compliance
With Persisted Operations and Field-Level Authorization, Cosmo Router ensures that your GraphQL API is secure and fulfills the most demanding compliance requirements
Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)
Persisted operations, also known as trusted documents or persisted Queries, allow you to register GraphQL Operations in the Router enabling the clients to send just an identifier in their request instead of sending the whole operation body.Docs
Field-Level Authorization
Authorization directives can be used in your schema to define granular authorization rules on the field definition level.Docs
Easy to integrate and operate
Observability and Operations
With Runtime Health Metrics, Multi OTEL Exporter Support as well as Prometheus Support, Cosmo Router is easy to integrate into existing architectures and easy to operate
Federation v1 and v2 Compatible
Cosmo Router and the Cosmo Composition tooling are fully with GraphQL Federation v1 and v2.Docs
Support for OTEL & Prometheus
Cosmo Router integrates perfectly into your existing observability stack with support for OpenTelemetry and Prometheus.Docs
Authentication & Authorization
Secure your GraphQL API with JWKS and JWT based authentication and field-based authorization Directives.Docs
