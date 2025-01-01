Logos of tools

CTO

Cursor got the backend code ready in minutes. But the frontend broke because no one flagged the schema change. The downtime cost us $42k. We can't keep moving this fast without tighter coordination.

Developer

I synced the changes in Postman and dropped the link in Slack…but not sure if design saw it. Also found three versions of the same flow in miro. 🫠

Designer

yeah, I never saw the Postman link. I added comments in Figma and flagged it in Notion, but I don't know if anyone's seen them yet.

Dev teams got faster with AI-powered tools.

But delivery still breaks down.

Silos are the norm, so collaboration is still a challenge.

Finally, everyone can move together.

Everything you need to go from idea to production-ready API. Without ever leaving the flow.

Design with alignment

Bring your UI mocks, collaborate live with all stakeholders to design your dream schema

Design collaboration interface showing schema design workflow

Instantly mock your APIs

Leverage the power of LLMs to get realistic mocks in seconds. Build the Frontend before the backend work has even started.

API mocking interface showing mock data and responses

Govern with confidence

Understand what's changing without surprises. Automatically notify relevant stakeholders when changes are made. Get approval before wasting time on the wrong things.

Governance dashboard showing approval workflows and change tracking

Build without limits

Leverage Cosmo Connect to onboard any API. REST, GraphQL, gRPC, Kafka, and more.

Build interface showing code generation and development tools

Scale with insight

Monitor usage, track changes, and surface schema insights as your graph grows.

Scale analytics dashboard showing API usage and performance metrics
Hub Receipt showing time saved and other metrics

Built for teams like yours.
Spots are limited - request early access

SOC2 certified
SOC 2 Type II Certified

© 2025 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON