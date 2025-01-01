CTO
Cursor got the backend code ready in minutes. But the frontend broke because no one flagged the schema change. The downtime cost us $42k. We can't keep moving this fast without tighter coordination.
Developer
I synced the changes in Postman and dropped the link in Slack…but not sure if design saw it. Also found three versions of the same flow in miro. 🫠
Designer
yeah, I never saw the Postman link. I added comments in Figma and flagged it in Notion, but I don't know if anyone's seen them yet.
Dev teams got faster with AI-powered tools.
But delivery still breaks down.
Silos are the norm, so collaboration is still a challenge.
Finally, everyone can move together.
Bring your UI mocks, collaborate live with all stakeholders to design your dream schema
Leverage the power of LLMs to get realistic mocks in seconds. Build the Frontend before the backend work has even started.
Understand what's changing without surprises. Automatically notify relevant stakeholders when changes are made. Get approval before wasting time on the wrong things.
Leverage Cosmo Connect to onboard any API. REST, GraphQL, gRPC, Kafka, and more.
Monitor usage, track changes, and surface schema insights as your graph grows.
