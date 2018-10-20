Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
WunderGraph

The Federation Job Board

A community-curated list of roles that explicitly mention Federation.
This list is updated weekly to help you find new opportunities and grow the Federation community.

Last updated on October 20, 2018
TitleCompanyLocationPosted
Tech Lead / Principal Software Engineer
New
Commonwealth Bank (CommBank)Sydney CBD AreaOct 1, 2025
Staff Software Engineer
New
Commonwealth Bank (CommBank)Sydney CBD AreaSep 30, 2025
Senior Full-Stack Engineer
New
Verse MedicalNew York CitySep 30, 2025
Senior Software Engineer, Full Stack
New
Verse MedicalSan FranciscoSep 30, 2025
Software Engineer, Full Stack
New
Verse MedicalNew York CitySep 30, 2025
Staff Software Engineer, Full Stack
New
Verse MedicalNew York CitySep 30, 2025
Senior Software Engineer
New
Commonwealth Bank (CommBank)Sydney CBD AreaSep 29, 2025
iOS Engineer, KMP
New
Quo (via Gem)Remote - CanadaSep 29, 2025
VP/Director Principal Engineer
New
OneMain FinancialWashington, USASep 29, 2025
Senior Fullstack Engineer (Java + React)
New
IntelliasRemoteSep 28, 2025
Frontend-Focused Fullstack Developer
New
MynewsdeskStockholm, SwedenSep 27, 2025
Lead Member of Technical Staff - Full Stack
athenahealthBengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaSep 22, 2025
Mid Back-End Software Engineer
ACOUSTICGdańsk, Pomerania, PolandSep 22, 2025
Senior Full Stack Developer - Hybrid
Alberta Energy RegulatorCalgary, Alberta, CanadaSep 22, 2025
Principal Software Engineer
Commonwealth Bank (CommBank)Sydney CBD AreaSep 22, 2025
Senior, Software Engineer - Node.js, GraphQL, React
WalmartSunnyvale, CA, USASep 21, 2025
Software Engineer II [T500-19427]
Best Buy IndiaBengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaSep 16, 2025
Staff Software Engineer
WalmartSunnyvale, CA, USASep 10, 2025
Staff, Software Engineer
WalmartSunnyvale, California, United StatesSep 7, 2025
Staff Java Backend Developer
MINDERARemoteSep 5, 2025
Senior DevOps Engineer (eazle Deliver)
HeinekenKraków, PolandAug 27, 2025
Senior Staff Software Engineer - React JS, Sports Team, Bangalore
Warner Bros. DiscoveryBengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaAug 20, 2025
Staff Software Engineer - React JS, Sports Team, Bangalore
Warner Bros. DiscoveryBengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaAug 20, 2025

Help Keep This List Updated

Found a broken link or know of a job that should be here?

Report Broken LinkSubmit New Job
