The Federation Job Board
A community-curated list of roles that explicitly mention Federation.
This list is updated weekly to help you find new opportunities and grow the Federation community.
Last updated on October 20, 2018
|Title
|Company
|Location
|Posted
|Commonwealth Bank (CommBank)
|Sydney CBD Area
|Oct 1, 2025
|Commonwealth Bank (CommBank)
|Sydney CBD Area
|Sep 30, 2025
|Verse Medical
|New York City
|Sep 30, 2025
|Verse Medical
|San Francisco
|Sep 30, 2025
|Verse Medical
|New York City
|Sep 30, 2025
|Verse Medical
|New York City
|Sep 30, 2025
|Commonwealth Bank (CommBank)
|Sydney CBD Area
|Sep 29, 2025
|Quo (via Gem)
|Remote - Canada
|Sep 29, 2025
|OneMain Financial
|Washington, USA
|Sep 29, 2025
|Intellias
|Remote
|Sep 28, 2025
|Intellias
|Remote
|Sep 28, 2025
|Mynewsdesk
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Sep 27, 2025
|athenahealth
|Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
|Sep 22, 2025
|ACOUSTIC
|Gdańsk, Pomerania, Poland
|Sep 22, 2025
|Alberta Energy Regulator
|Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|Sep 22, 2025
|Commonwealth Bank (CommBank)
|Sydney CBD Area
|Sep 22, 2025
|Walmart
|Sunnyvale, CA, USA
|Sep 21, 2025
|Best Buy India
|Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
|Sep 16, 2025
|Walmart
|Sunnyvale, CA, USA
|Sep 10, 2025
|Walmart
|Sunnyvale, California, United States
|Sep 7, 2025
|MINDERA
|Remote
|Sep 5, 2025
|Heineken
|Kraków, Poland
|Aug 27, 2025
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
|Aug 20, 2025
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
|Aug 20, 2025
