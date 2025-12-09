API Days Paris 2025

API Days Paris 2025Meet WunderGraph in Paris
December 9–11, 2025
Discover the next generation of API infrastructure
Why visit our team?
We're showcasing the next generation of API infrastructure. Learn how Cosmo accelerates federated GraphQL adoption, how Hub unlocks real-time API collaboration, and how Fission transforms microservice governance with an intent-first design workflow.
Our Talks and Workshops
Join our team for deep dives into intent-first APIs, federated subscriptions, schema governance, and secure GraphQL for AI.
Building Intent-First APIs with Fission - From Concept to Collaboration
A hands-on workshop teaching the Fission methodology for building federated GraphQL APIs. Learn intent-first schema design, collaborative workflows, governance evolution, and deploying a real Fission-powered federation setup. Ideal for API architects, engineering leads, and developers.
Introducing Fission: The Intent-first Approach to Schema Design and Microservice Governance
A deep dive into Fission's top-down methodology for building cleaner, business-aligned service boundaries and real-time schema collaboration.
An Eventful Journey: Building Federated GraphQL Subscriptions
How we evolved from per-service subscriptions to a gateway-driven, event-system-powered architecture. Learn strategies for consistency, performance, and scaling federated real-time APIs.
MCP: Is GraphQL the Right "Tool" For the Job?
A practical look at secure GraphQL for AI using MCP and persisted operations. Explore how job-to-be-done operation design creates predictable, secure, LLM-friendly APIs.
See you in Paris
Explore how Cosmo, Hub, and Fission can move your API platform forward. Our team is here to help.