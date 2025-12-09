Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
WunderGraph

API Days Paris 2025
Meet WunderGraph
 in Paris

December 9–11, 2025

Discover the next generation of API infrastructure

Book your free assessmentRequest early access to Hub

Why visit our team?

We're showcasing the next generation of API infrastructure. Learn how Cosmo accelerates federated GraphQL adoption, how Hub unlocks real-time API collaboration, and how Fission transforms microservice governance with an intent-first design workflow.

Learn more about Cosmo
Sessions

Our Talks and Workshops

Join our team for deep dives into intent-first APIs, federated subscriptions, schema governance, and secure GraphQL for AI.

Workshop
December 9 • 11:00 AM – 11:55 AM • Aubépine 4

Building Intent-First APIs with Fission - From Concept to Collaboration

A hands-on workshop teaching the Fission methodology for building federated GraphQL APIs. Learn intent-first schema design, collaborative workflows, governance evolution, and deploying a real Fission-powered federation setup. Ideal for API architects, engineering leads, and developers.

Nithin Kumar B
Nithin Kumar B
Jens Neuse
Jens Neuse
Talk
December 11 • 10:15 AM – 10:40 AM • Aubépine 1/2

Introducing Fission: The Intent-first Approach to Schema Design and Microservice Governance

A deep dive into Fission's top-down methodology for building cleaner, business-aligned service boundaries and real-time schema collaboration.

Nithin Kumar B
Nithin Kumar B
Jens Neuse
Jens Neuse
Talk
December 11 • 2:00 PM – 2:25 PM • Aubépine 1/2

An Eventful Journey: Building Federated GraphQL Subscriptions

How we evolved from per-service subscriptions to a gateway-driven, event-system-powered architecture. Learn strategies for consistency, performance, and scaling federated real-time APIs.

Alessandro Pagnin
Alessandro Pagnin
Talk
December 11 • 5:00 PM – 5:25 PM • Aubépine 2

MCP: Is GraphQL the Right "Tool" For the Job?

A practical look at secure GraphQL for AI using MCP and persisted operations. Explore how job-to-be-done operation design creates predictable, secure, LLM-friendly APIs.

Ahmet Soormally
Ahmet Soormally
Get Started

See you in Paris

Explore how Cosmo, Hub, and Fission can move your API platform forward. Our team is here to help.

Book your free assessmentRequest early access to Hub
Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
SOC2 certified
SOC 2 Type II Certified

© 2025 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON