State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
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Tell us about your GraphQL Federation setup and what you're trying to accomplish. We'll get back to you with practical next steps and answer any technical questions you have.

We're here to help! Reach out to us for:

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    A guided tour of Cosmo, our GraphQL federation solution

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    An affordable quote for GraphQL federation as a managed service

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    Easy migration from Apollo to Cosmo

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    Requesting a proof of concept project

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    Specific stack/environment requirements

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    Monolith to federation migration

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    Open-source to federation migration

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    High-capacity, high-availability integrations

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    Dedicated support channels

For complex setups and business-critical deployments, we offer dedicated support plans with direct access to our engineering team.

  • Scaling to 7.5 billion daily requests

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  • 86% lower computing costs with Cosmo

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  • Supporting 50,000 queries per second at peak load

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State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

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