Use GraphQL Federation to connect, observe and collaborate on your microservices

Federation made simple with Cosmo

If you don't intend to build everything on your own, which is not recommended if you want to move fast, you should rely on a GraphQL Federation platform like Cosmo to make things as simple as possible and easy to adopt for your teams.The Cosmo platform comes with a Router as the core component. Acting as an API gateway, it orchestrates the requests to your microservice APIs and needs to be able to scale with the volume of requests.A control plane with CLI allows CI/CD integration of all Federation operations. In addition to that, Cosmo Studio as UI provides visualizations of your Master Graph and subgraphs. It also lets you check logs and tracing information, and allows you to do most of the CLI-based operations as well.Finally, if you want to keep the metrics within your stack, you need a metrics collector like OTEL. You can find out more about what's needed and how the components work together in the Cosmo documentation below. Last but not least, with Cosmo you choose an open-source solution that you can run on-prem. This helps to keeps cost down, adds transparency (important for compliance) and provides maximum flexibility