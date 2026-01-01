State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
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Learn, develop and grow with us

Should you go with GraphQL? Monolith or Federated Graph? How to get started? How to transition, monitor and scale? We've got you covered with our training, workshops and consulting services.

Ready your team for lift-off

Free 2h crash course

Get an overview of GraphQL, Federation and WunderGraph. Understand the trade-offs and benefits of each approach.

  • Intro to GraphQL, Federation and WunderGraph
  • Speed run of building, managing and iterating on a Federated Graph
  • Discussion with our experts and like-minded people

Turn your team into expert Cosmonauts

Two day Federation Expert Training

Hands on training to build, manage and iterate on a Federated Graph with WunderGraph Cosmo, the open-source GraphQL Federation solution. $1,499 per participant, max 10 participants, group discounts available.

  • Deep dive intro to GraphQL, Federation and WunderGraph
  • Schema design best practices
  • Setting up a development environment
  • Building a Federated Graph with WunderGraph Cosmo
  • Implementing subscriptions
  • Implementing authentication
  • Wrapping up day 1 and Q&A with our experts
  • Implementing Distributed Tracing with OTEL
  • Managing your Graph: tracing, metrics and analytics
  • Configuring CI/CD for schema composition checks
  • Customizing the Router with plugins
  • Wrap up day 2 and Q&A with our experts

Collaborate with us

Training and Consulting

Are you looking for a customized training/workshop or do you need help with your GraphQL project? We're here to help you!

  • Custom training and workshops for your team
  • De-risk your GraphQL project with our experts
  • Architecture review of your GraphQL project
  • Consulting for your GraphQL project
  • Custom development of your GraphQL project
  • Custom feature development for WunderGraph
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tailor
fingent
redventures
equinix
crypto
onthebeach
EOG Resources
fanduel
innio
Saks
khealth
monkeyfactory
ebay
pempem
travelpassgroup
soundtrack
cbn
StockX
Flutter Entertainment
bonprix
dentsu
procore
acoustic
superbet
roche
soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI

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Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.

State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

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