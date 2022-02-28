WunderGraph

Lightning-fast API development with Neon and WunderGraph
Lightning-fast API development with Neon and WunderGraph

Learn how to use the Neon integreation with WunderGraph to create fast APIs

Stefan Avram

WunderGraph Acquires Apollo GraphQL to Join Forces to Create the Ultimate GraphQL Solution: Graphzilla
WunderGraph Acquires Apollo GraphQL to Join Forces to Create the Ultimate GraphQL Solution: Graphzilla

Yes, you read that right! Two of the biggest names in the graphQL industry are teaming up to bring you the UberGraph - the most epic, powerful, and awe-inspiring GraphQL solution the universe has ever seen. We're talking about combining WunderGraph's Virtual Graph with Apollo GraphQL's SuperGraph, people! You're not ready for this

Stefan Avram

WunderGraph 🤝 Fauna Integration
WunderGraph 🤝 Fauna Integration

WunderGraph and Fauna integration. Quickly integrate FaunaDB into your serverless applications using WunderGraph.

Stefan Avram

Partnership Announcement: Oracle Cloud and WunderGraph
Partnership Announcement: Oracle Cloud and WunderGraph

WunderGraph is extremely pleased to announce a partnership with Oracle Cloud that allows developers to build their next application with 90% faster integrations, to then host it easily on Oracle’s cloud.

Stefan Avram

Keycloak Integration in Minutes with Cloud IAM and WunderGraph
Keycloak Integration in Minutes with Cloud IAM and WunderGraph

We are very excited to announce our most recent partnership with Cloud IAM - the Keycloak Identity and Access Management as a Service solution used by 10,000+ developers.

Stefan Avram

WunderGraph 🤝 MongoDB Atlas
WunderGraph 🤝 MongoDB Atlas

We're super excited to introduce our latest integration with MongoDB Atlas – MongoDB’s multi-cloud application data platform.

Stefan Avram

