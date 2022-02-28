Partner

WunderGraph Acquires Apollo GraphQL to Join Forces to Create the Ultimate GraphQL Solution: Graphzilla

Yes, you read that right! Two of the biggest names in the graphQL industry are teaming up to bring you the UberGraph - the most epic, powerful, and awe-inspiring GraphQL solution the universe has ever seen. We're talking about combining WunderGraph's Virtual Graph with Apollo GraphQL's SuperGraph, people! You're not ready for this