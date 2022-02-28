Blog
Get the latest news on how products at WunderGraph are built, technologies are used, and join the teams helping to build a better landscape of API integration.
WunderGraph Acquires Apollo GraphQL to Join Forces to Create the Ultimate GraphQL Solution: Graphzilla
Yes, you read that right! Two of the biggest names in the graphQL industry are teaming up to bring you the UberGraph - the most epic, powerful, and awe-inspiring GraphQL solution the universe has ever seen. We're talking about combining WunderGraph's Virtual Graph with Apollo GraphQL's SuperGraph, people! You're not ready for this
WunderGraph 🤝 Fauna Integration
WunderGraph and Fauna integration. Quickly integrate FaunaDB into your serverless applications using WunderGraph.
Partnership Announcement: Oracle Cloud and WunderGraph
WunderGraph is extremely pleased to announce a partnership with Oracle Cloud that allows developers to build their next application with 90% faster integrations, to then host it easily on Oracle’s cloud.
Keycloak Integration in Minutes with Cloud IAM and WunderGraph
We are very excited to announce our most recent partnership with Cloud IAM - the Keycloak Identity and Access Management as a Service solution used by 10,000+ developers.