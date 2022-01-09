WunderGraph

WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding to build GitHub for APIs
WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding to build GitHub for APIs

Jens Neuse

4min read
How Not invented here kills innovation and 5 rules to avoid it
How Not invented here kills innovation and 5 rules to avoid it

The not invented here syndrome is a serious threat to innovation and your business. Here are five rules to avoid it.

Björn Schwenzer

7min read
How to escape the capacity trap of legacy architecture
How to escape the capacity trap of legacy architecture

Many companies are so overloaded with their legacy stack that they are unable to consider options to remedy this. It is worth taking a step back and consider your options, such as WunderGraph.

Björn Schwenzer

5min read
Building WunderGraph
Building WunderGraph

The people of WunderGraph discuss a variety of aspects of running a start-up in short, unedited video episodes.

Björn Schwenzer

2min read
How to turn employee resignations into a growth opportunity for your company
How to turn employee resignations into a growth opportunity for your company

When team members decide to move on, it’s actually a great opportunity to learn and improve – as long as you’re willing to be honest with yourself and accept uncomfortable truths.

Björn Schwenzer

10min read
Why going API first will boost your business
Why going API first will boost your business

Adopting an API first approach and exposing commoditized services is essential to participate in the emerging API Economy.

Björn Schwenzer

10min read
The End of DevOps
The End of DevOps

How WunderGraph’s infraless platform returns simplicity to the developer experience.

Björn Schwenzer

6min read
Building WunderGraph Cloud in public
Building WunderGraph Cloud in public

Why WunderGraph builds its cloud solution in public and choses transparency over secrecy.

Björn Schwenzer

5min read
When hiring developers gets tough, focus on developer efficiency
When hiring developers gets tough, focus on developer efficiency

When you have difficulties staffing your software engineering positions, consider leveraging the efficiency potential in your existing development teams.

Björn Schwenzer

7min read

