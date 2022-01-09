Blog
How Not invented here kills innovation and 5 rules to avoid it
The not invented here syndrome is a serious threat to innovation and your business. Here are five rules to avoid it.
How to escape the capacity trap of legacy architecture
Many companies are so overloaded with their legacy stack that they are unable to consider options to remedy this. It is worth taking a step back and consider your options, such as WunderGraph.
Building WunderGraph
The people of WunderGraph discuss a variety of aspects of running a start-up in short, unedited video episodes.
How to turn employee resignations into a growth opportunity for your company
When team members decide to move on, it’s actually a great opportunity to learn and improve – as long as you’re willing to be honest with yourself and accept uncomfortable truths.
Why going API first will boost your business
Adopting an API first approach and exposing commoditized services is essential to participate in the emerging API Economy.
The End of DevOps
How WunderGraph’s infraless platform returns simplicity to the developer experience.
Building WunderGraph Cloud in public
Why WunderGraph builds its cloud solution in public and choses transparency over secrecy.