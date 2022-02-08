Blog
Get the latest news on how products at WunderGraph are built, technologies are used, and join the teams helping to build a better landscape of API integration.
AI-Assisted Coding: A Catalyst for Hiring Great Devs
When a candidate uses AI tools in a hiring assignment, and how that helps employers distinguish between those who know how to code and those who are pretending.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
SOC2 Type II is a wrap
WunderGraph Cosmo is now fully certified under SOC2 Type II. Why it matters, what we learned, and what is next on the security roadmap.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
So now Cosmo is secure - officially
Why security matters, and why getting audited on SOC 2 is not rocket science.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
A C-Level Introduction to API Composition
As the number of APIs keeps growing and headless services are on the rise, understanding APIs and API Composition has become a necessity for decision makers in almost any industry.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
How Cosmo meets Compliance Requirements and Saves Onboarding Time
By being capable of runnung fully on-prem, Cosmo avoids time-consuming due diligence loops and allows for quick implementation of GraphQL Federation.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
OSS Analytics, Monitoring, and Tracing for Federated GraphQL APIs
Learn how Cosmo provides open source analytics, monitoring, metrics, and distributed tracing for federated GraphQL APIs.
Jens Neuse
CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
Cosmo Router: High Performance Federation v1 & v2 Router / Gateway
WunderGraph announces the Cosmo Router, a high performance GraphQL API Gateway / Router compatible with Apollo Federation v1 and v2.
Jens Neuse
CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
Announcing Open Federation
WunderGraph announces Open Federation, a MIT-Licensed Specification and a set of libraries to build federated GraphQL APIs.
Jens Neuse
CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding to build GitHub for APIs
WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding and shares its early vision for composable APIs, developer collaboration, and the future of API infrastructure.
Jens Neuse
CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
How Not invented here kills innovation and 5 rules to avoid it
The not invented here syndrome is a serious threat to innovation and your business. Here are five rules to avoid it.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
Building WunderGraph
The people of WunderGraph discuss a variety of aspects of running a start-up in short, unedited video episodes.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
How to turn employee resignations into a growth opportunity for your company
Discover how employee resignations can spark meaningful growth. Learn to gather feedback, drive change, and improve retention with honest reflection.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph
When hiring developers gets tough, focus on developer efficiency
Struggling to hire engineers? Learn how improving developer efficiency through better tooling and simpler architectures can unlock faster delivery.
Björn Schwenzer
COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph