State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
WunderGraph

Blog

Get the latest news on how products at WunderGraph are built, technologies are used, and join the teams helping to build a better landscape of API integration.

AI-Assisted Coding: A Catalyst for Hiring Great Devs
Business

AI-Assisted Coding: A Catalyst for Hiring Great Devs

When a candidate uses AI tools in a hiring assignment, and how that helps employers distinguish between those who know how to code and those who are pretending.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
Read more
SOC2 Type II is a wrap
Business

SOC2 Type II is a wrap

WunderGraph Cosmo is now fully certified under SOC2 Type II. Why it matters, what we learned, and what is next on the security roadmap.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

5min read
So now Cosmo is secure - officially
Business

So now Cosmo is secure - officially

Why security matters, and why getting audited on SOC 2 is not rocket science.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
A C-Level Introduction to API Composition
Business

A C-Level Introduction to API Composition

As the number of APIs keeps growing and headless services are on the rise, understanding APIs and API Composition has become a necessity for decision makers in almost any industry.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
How Cosmo meets Compliance Requirements and Saves Onboarding Time
Business

How Cosmo meets Compliance Requirements and Saves Onboarding Time

By being capable of runnung fully on-prem, Cosmo avoids time-consuming due diligence loops and allows for quick implementation of GraphQL Federation.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

4min read
OSS Analytics, Monitoring, and Tracing for Federated GraphQL APIs
Business

OSS Analytics, Monitoring, and Tracing for Federated GraphQL APIs

Learn how Cosmo provides open source analytics, monitoring, metrics, and distributed tracing for federated GraphQL APIs.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

4min read
Cosmo Router: High Performance Federation v1 & v2 Router / Gateway
Business

Cosmo Router: High Performance Federation v1 & v2 Router / Gateway

WunderGraph announces the Cosmo Router, a high performance GraphQL API Gateway / Router compatible with Apollo Federation v1 and v2.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

8min read
Announcing Open Federation
Business

Announcing Open Federation

WunderGraph announces Open Federation, a MIT-Licensed Specification and a set of libraries to build federated GraphQL APIs.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

6min read
WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding to build GitHub for APIs
Business

WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding to build GitHub for APIs

WunderGraph raises $3M in seed funding and shares its early vision for composable APIs, developer collaboration, and the future of API infrastructure.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

4min read
How Not invented here kills innovation and 5 rules to avoid it
Business

How Not invented here kills innovation and 5 rules to avoid it

The not invented here syndrome is a serious threat to innovation and your business. Here are five rules to avoid it.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
Building WunderGraph
Business

Building WunderGraph

The people of WunderGraph discuss a variety of aspects of running a start-up in short, unedited video episodes.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

3min read
How to turn employee resignations into a growth opportunity for your company
Business

How to turn employee resignations into a growth opportunity for your company

Discover how employee resignations can spark meaningful growth. Learn to gather feedback, drive change, and improve retention with honest reflection.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
When hiring developers gets tough, focus on developer efficiency
Business

When hiring developers gets tough, focus on developer efficiency

Struggling to hire engineers? Learn how improving developer efficiency through better tooling and simpler architectures can unlock faster delivery.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

COO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON