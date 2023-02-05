State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
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Understanding the N+1 Problem in GraphQL (and Why It’s Not Just GraphQL)
Engineering

Understanding the N+1 Problem in GraphQL (and Why It’s Not Just GraphQL)

The N+1 problem can turn one request into hundreds of backend calls. Learn why it shows up in GraphQL, how DataLoader fixes it, and when to use alternatives like joins or eager loading.

Brendan Bondurant

Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

13min read
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Where Does API Complexity Live?
Engineering

Where Does API Complexity Live?

Compare REST, GraphQL, and federation by where the complexity actually lives — data fetching, caching, security, contracts, and governance.

Ahmet Soormally

Ahmet Soormally

Principal Solutions Engineer at WunderGraph

18min read
Per-Tool OAuth Scopes for MCP, Derived from Your Schema
Engineering

Per-Tool OAuth Scopes for MCP, Derived from Your Schema

Enforce per-tool OAuth scopes on MCP servers using your GraphQL schema. AI agents get least-privilege access with automatic scope step-up — no BFF needed.

Ahmet Soormally

Ahmet Soormally

Principal Solutions Engineer at WunderGraph

13min read
MCP Scope Step-Up Authorization: From Implementation to Spec Contribution
Engineering

MCP Scope Step-Up Authorization: From Implementation to Spec Contribution

Cosmo's MCP server already exposes your graph as AI-ready tools. When we added per-tool OAuth scope step-up authorization so clients don't need a god token, we hit an infinite loop. The root cause: a gap between the MCP spec and RFC 6750 on scope challenges, plus SDK behavior that overwrites scopes instead of accumulating them. Here's what we found and how we're approaching it.

Ahmet Soormally

Ahmet Soormally

Principal Solutions Engineer at WunderGraph

9min read
Managing Permissions in Cosmo Just Got Easier with Groups
Engineering

Managing Permissions in Cosmo Just Got Easier with Groups

Manage access with precision in Cosmo. Groups let you control who can view, publish, or deploy, across users and API keys, in one centralized system.

Wilson Rivera

Wilson Rivera

Engineer at WunderGraph

7min read
Scaling GraphQL Schema Usage to Billions of Requests per Day
Engineering

Scaling GraphQL Schema Usage to Billions of Requests per Day

See how Cosmo’s cloud architecture scales GraphQL observability with Kafka, ClickHouse & regional load balancing for enterprise reliability.

Dustin Deus

Dustin Deus

Co-Founder of WunderGraph

14min read
Serverless GraphQL Federation Router for AWS Lambda
Engineering

Serverless GraphQL Federation Router for AWS Lambda

Deploy GraphQL Federation on AWS Lambda with Cosmo’s serverless router. Small, fast, OpenTelemetry-ready, and built for real-world performance.

Dustin Deus

Dustin Deus

Co-Founder of WunderGraph

11min read
From 26 Minutes to 20 Seconds: Using pprof to optimize large GraphQL Operations in Go
Engineering

From 26 Minutes to 20 Seconds: Using pprof to optimize large GraphQL Operations in Go

How we reduced the executing time of a huge GraphQL operation using Golang's profiling tools

Alberto García Hierro

Alberto García Hierro

11min read
5 Tools for Building Backends-for-Frontends (and When to Move to Federation)
Engineering

5 Tools for Building Backends-for-Frontends (and When to Move to Federation)

The tools teams actually reach for when building Backends-for-Frontends: service mesh, serverless, auth, observability — and when those patterns push you toward GraphQL Federation instead.

Prithwish Nath

9min read
State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

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