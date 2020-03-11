State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
WunderGraph

Blog

Get the latest news on how products at WunderGraph are built, technologies are used, and join the teams helping to build a better landscape of API integration.

Why your LLM bill exploded overnight (and how to regain control)
Education

Why your LLM bill exploded overnight (and how to regain control)

LLM bills spike overnight from retry storms, agent loops, and prompt bloat, not steady usage. Learn the guardrails: retry budgets, token caps, cost-aware routing, and unit-metric alerts, all enforced at one boundary.

Brendan BondurantTanya Deputatova

Brendan Bondurant & Tanya Deputatova

Content Manager · Data Architect: GTM & MI

11min read
Read more
Safelist GraphQL Operations for AI Agents | Cosmo MCP Gateway
Education

Safelist GraphQL Operations for AI Agents | Cosmo MCP Gateway

Learn how to use the Cosmo Router MCP Gateway to expose federated GraphQL schemas to AI agents with reviewed, OAuth-scoped MCP tools.

Ahmet Soormally

Ahmet Soormally

Principal Solutions Engineer at WunderGraph

9min read
Don't Let AI Agents Improvise Against Production GraphQL
Education

Don't Let AI Agents Improvise Against Production GraphQL

AI agents should explore your GraphQL schema in development and invoke only reviewed operations in production. Design in an open world, ship in a closed one — using the Cosmo Router MCP Gateway.

Ahmet Soormally

Ahmet Soormally

Principal Solutions Engineer at WunderGraph

9min read
RAG Cost Control for AI Agents: How to Prevent AI Spend Drifts
Education

RAG Cost Control for AI Agents: How to Prevent AI Spend Drifts

RAG and agentic costs drift when retrieval, tools, API calls, and routing lack a shared control layer. Learn how to measure, audit, and reduce spend with API orchestration—without rebuilding from scratch.

Brendan BondurantTanya Deputatova

Brendan Bondurant & Tanya Deputatova

Content Manager · Data Architect: GTM & MI

9min read
The Three Bottlenecks AI Can't Code Away
Education

The Three Bottlenecks AI Can't Code Away

AI writes 42% of code, but engineering teams aren't shipping faster. The bottleneck moved to coordination, governance, and review. Here's how GraphQL Federation fixes all three.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
GraphQL vs REST: 18 Claims Fact-Checked with Primary Sources (2026)
Education

GraphQL vs REST: 18 Claims Fact-Checked with Primary Sources (2026)

We fact-checked 18 claims comparing GraphQL and REST against peer-reviewed research, official docs, and security reports. Only 3 held up. Here's what the evidence actually says.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

33min read
How the Fission Algorithm Works for Top‑Down GraphQL Federation Schema Design
Education

How the Fission Algorithm Works for Top‑Down GraphQL Federation Schema Design

A technical deep dive into the Fission algorithm, how it decomposes a consumer-facing supergraph into subgraph responsibilities, automating the hardest part of GraphQL Federation at scale.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
Microservice Dependencies: How @requires Makes Them Explicit
Education

Microservice Dependencies: How @requires Makes Them Explicit

Learn the different types of microservice coupling and how GraphQL Federation's @requires directive makes cross-service dependencies explicit, visible, and validated at build time.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
GraphQL Is the API Layer AI Agents Actually Need
Education

GraphQL Is the API Layer AI Agents Actually Need

AI agents need to discover and call APIs with minimal tokens. The GraphQL supergraph gives them a typed, navigable schema across your entire organization.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
The Dream Query: Consumer-First GraphQL API Design
Education

The Dream Query: Consumer-First GraphQL API Design

Start with the query your consumer would write if there were no constraints, then work backwards. A practical guide to consumer-first GraphQL schema design.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

5min read
Design Like a Monolith, Implement as Microservices
Education

Design Like a Monolith, Implement as Microservices

The monolith vs. microservices debate is a false choice. Learn how to design a coherent API surface while distributing implementation across teams with GraphQL Federation.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

4min read
Why Platform Engineering Teams Become Bottlenecks at Scale
Education

Why Platform Engineering Teams Become Bottlenecks at Scale

Platform engineering teams are drowning in requests. Not because they are understaffed, but because every API change in the organization flows through them. Here is how to fix the bottleneck without adding headcount.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

5min read
Why MCP Is the Ceiling, Not the Foundation of Enterprise AI Agent Architecture
Education

Why MCP Is the Ceiling, Not the Foundation of Enterprise AI Agent Architecture

MCP standardized how AI agents invoke tools — but not what they can see or do. Here's why the real bottleneck in enterprise AI is data readiness, not protocol adoption.

Ahmet Soormally

Ahmet Soormally

Principal Solutions Engineer at WunderGraph

10min read
GraphQL Federation Was Built Backwards
Education

GraphQL Federation Was Built Backwards

GraphQL Federation composes the supergraph from subgraphs. The consumer-facing API should be the starting point, not a side effect, which is why we built Fission to flip that model.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

8min read
The Missing Layer in GraphQL Federation
Education

The Missing Layer in GraphQL Federation

GraphQL Federation promises a unified API across teams. But without collaboration and governance tooling, it creates a coordination bottleneck that slows everyone down. Here is what is missing and how to fix it.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

6min read
10 Principles for Designing Good GraphQL Schemas
Education

10 Principles for Designing Good GraphQL Schemas

Learn 10 proven principles for designing GraphQL schemas that scale. Covers capability-based design, error handling, nullability, pagination, federation, and avoiding common pitfalls from companies like eBay and SoundCloud.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

25min read
The Hidden Cost of Non-Compliance in AI
Education

The Hidden Cost of Non-Compliance in AI

Learn how the EU AI Act, Colorado's AI Act, and California SB-53 impact engineering teams and how to build audit-ready AI systems.

Brendan BondurantTanya Deputatova

Brendan Bondurant & Tanya Deputatova

Content Manager · Data Architect: GTM & MI

13min read
GraphQL Operation Descriptions: How a Spec Update Solved Our MCP Problem
Education

GraphQL Operation Descriptions: How a Spec Update Solved Our MCP Problem

The September 2025 GraphQL spec update added official support for operation descriptions. This solved a real problem: how to document GraphQL operations for MCP tools without custom hacks or non-standard conventions.

Ahmet Soormally

Ahmet Soormally

Principal Solutions Engineer at WunderGraph

5min read
When Prompt Injection Gets Real: Use GraphQL Federation to Contain It
Education

When Prompt Injection Gets Real: Use GraphQL Federation to Contain It

How GraphQL Federation helps protect AI systems from prompt injection by enforcing runtime boundaries, scoped access, and signed configurations.

Brendan BondurantTanya Deputatova

Brendan Bondurant & Tanya Deputatova

Content Manager · Data Architect: GTM & MI

11min read
MCP Gateway with Curated GraphQL Persisted Operations
Education

MCP Gateway with Curated GraphQL Persisted Operations

Curated GraphQL Persisted Operations (POs) provide a secure, task-level facade for exposing APIs to LLMs via the Modex Context Protocol (MCP). They reduce complexity, enforce security, and ensure stable tool use compared to raw REST APIs.

Ahmet Soormally

Ahmet Soormally

Principal Solutions Engineer at WunderGraph

4min read
A Smooth API Developer Experience with WunderGraph Cosmo
Education

A Smooth API Developer Experience with WunderGraph Cosmo

How WunderGraph Cosmo simplifies GraphQL Federation with CQRS, event-driven federated subscriptions, and persisted operations for a secure, scalable developer experience.

Vincent Vermersch

Vincent Vermersch

CTO at NéMo

6min read
Understanding GraphQL Federation Versions (V1, V1.5, and V2)
Education

Understanding GraphQL Federation Versions (V1, V1.5, and V2)

Learn the key differences between GraphQL Federation V1, V1.5, and V2. Understand how entities, value types, and directives like @external and @shareable evolved, and how routers interpret subgraphs across versions for composition compatibility.

David Stutt

David Stutt

Founding Engineer at WunderGraph

12min read
Apollo Federation vs GraphQL Federation vs Cosmo Connect
Education

Apollo Federation vs GraphQL Federation vs Cosmo Connect

Choosing between Apollo Federation, GraphQL Federation, and Cosmo Connect? Here is how batching, entity modeling, and operational overhead actually differ — with real schema examples.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

13min read
A GraphQL Federation directive for Subgraph-level compliance: @openfed__requireFetchReasons
Education

A GraphQL Federation directive for Subgraph-level compliance: @openfed__requireFetchReasons

The @requires directive in GraphQL Federation can leak sensitive fields. See how @openfed__requireFetchReasons improves security, compliance, and audit readiness.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

5min read
Cosmo Connect Tutorials for Router Plugins and gRPC Services
Education

Cosmo Connect Tutorials for Router Plugins and gRPC Services

Step-by-step tutorials for Cosmo Connect: build Router Plugins, deploy gRPC services, and integrate subgraphs into a federated GraphQL API.

Brendan Bondurant

Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

5min read
The Evolution of GraphQL Federation and the Entity Layer
Education

The Evolution of GraphQL Federation and the Entity Layer

How GraphQL evolved from monoliths to Schema Stitching to Federation, and why the Entity Layer has become the foundation for unified APIs.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

15min read
Cosmo Connect: Federation Made Accessible
Education

Cosmo Connect: Federation Made Accessible

Cosmo Connect lets backends use gRPC while frontends see one GraphQL API, lowering the barrier to federation across teams and languages.

Jesse Thompson

Jesse Thompson

Software Engineer, WunderGraph

7min read
The Future of GraphQL Federation
Education

The Future of GraphQL Federation

A crosspost of Curtis Layne’s deep dive into the architectural tradeoffs of Apollo Federation and the path toward simpler, faster, more scalable approaches to GraphQL Federation.

Curtis Layne

Curtis Layne

12min read
Behind the Counter: How Cosmo Works
Education

Behind the Counter: How Cosmo Works

Ever wonder how GraphQL federation works in practice? This story-driven guide uses a food truck park to explain Cosmo’s role in schema composition and routing.

Brendan Bondurant

Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

7min read
The Future of Federation: Replacing GraphQL Subgraphs with gRPC Services
Education

The Future of Federation: Replacing GraphQL Subgraphs with gRPC Services

Why WunderGraph is moving Federation beyond GraphQL Subgraphs to enable simpler, faster, type-safe APIs using gRPC under the hood.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

10min read
GraphQL Federation Over gRPC: Type-Safe Subgraphs Explained
Education

GraphQL Federation Over gRPC: Type-Safe Subgraphs Explained

Compile GraphQL Federation Subgraph SDLs to type-safe gRPC services with built-in data loading and zero N+1 problems — no `_Any` hacks, no shim layers.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
REST in Peace—Connectors Were Never the Right Supergraph Abstraction
Education

REST in Peace—Connectors Were Never the Right Supergraph Abstraction

Learn how we use LLMs to automate API integration with a single prompt—cutting implementation costs by 99%.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

14min read
Scaling GraphQL Federation: Inside Cosmo’s Food Park
Education

Scaling GraphQL Federation: Inside Cosmo’s Food Park

Explore GraphQL federation through the lens of a food truck park. A story-driven guide to core concepts, tradeoffs, and how federation helps systems scale.

Brendan Bondurant

Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

9min read
How to Connect REST and gRPC APIs to GraphQL Federation with Cosmo Connect
Education

How to Connect REST and gRPC APIs to GraphQL Federation with Cosmo Connect

Most backends speak REST or gRPC, not GraphQL. Cosmo Connect lets you integrate them into a federated graph without rewriting services — and LLMs can generate the adapter code.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

10min read
When to Migrate from Cosmo OSS
Education

When to Migrate from Cosmo OSS

Cosmo OSS is a great way to start. But when scale, governance, and compliance become blockers, here’s how to know it’s time to move to Cosmo Enterprise.

Brendan Bondurant

Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

14min read
Golang sync.WaitGroup: Powerful, but tricky
Education

Golang sync.WaitGroup: Powerful, but tricky

Learn how to use Go’s sync.WaitGroup correctly with real-world examples, common mistakes, and performance tips. Avoid deadlocks, leaks, and master goroutine management.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

14min read
Why AI Needs A Common Language
Education

Why AI Needs A Common Language

Discover how AI systems need structured protocols for effective collaboration. Learn about Model Context Protocol (MCP), agent-to-agent communication, and why natural language alone will not scale for AI interactions. Essential reading for AI developers and API architects.

Cameron Sechrist

Cameron Sechrist

Head of Engineering at Stax.ai

6min read
Rethinking API Access in the Age of AI Agents
Education

Rethinking API Access in the Age of AI Agents

Traditional rate limiting doesn’t protect against misuse by AI agents. Discover how harm limiting offers a new, proactive approach to secure API access.

Cameron Sechrist

Cameron Sechrist

Head of Engineering at Stax.ai

7min read
The Impact of MCP and LLMs on Software Development - A Practical Example
Education

The Impact of MCP and LLMs on Software Development - A Practical Example

See how Model Context Protocol enables LLMs to complete real dev tasks like schema exploration, query generation, and router config—all in a single prompt.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
Cosmo MCP: Agent Mode now handles all the boring parts of GraphQL Federation (Right in your IDE)
Education

Cosmo MCP: Agent Mode now handles all the boring parts of GraphQL Federation (Right in your IDE)

Use Cosmo MCP with Cursor, Windsurf, or VSCode to automate schema changes, query validation, and router config—right from your IDE, no CLI juggling required.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
Query Plan Regression Testing in GraphQL Federation
Education

Query Plan Regression Testing in GraphQL Federation

Discover how we built automated quality checks for GraphQL Federation that catch breaking changes before they hit production. Learn about our query plan testing tools and GitHub workflows that help maintain reliability at scale.

Alessandro Pagnin

Alessandro Pagnin

Engineer at WunderGraph

8min read
Golang Sync.Pool | Memory Pool Example
Education

Golang Sync.Pool | Memory Pool Example

How Go’s sync.Pool affects memory in high-throughput systems: when pooling helps, when it hurts, and how to cap object size safely.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
Why we couldn't resist raising from eBay - our Series A announcement
Education

Why we couldn't resist raising from eBay - our Series A announcement

From near shutdown to strategic investment by eBay, this is how WunderGraph’s open-source GraphQL Federation platform became the future of enterprise APIs.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

9min read
@inaccessible Keys in Federated GraphQL APIs - A Deep Dive
Education

@inaccessible Keys in Federated GraphQL APIs - A Deep Dive

The @inaccessible directive in GraphQL Federation allows you to hide keys from the public and manage sensitive data access in your federated GraphQL API.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

13min read
Syncing Up in Bretten: Day 1
Education

Syncing Up in Bretten: Day 1

The WunderGraph team gets together in Bretten, Germany to work together.

Brendan Bondurant

Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

4min read
GraphQL Federation Architecture: Open/Closed Principle & Project-Based SuperGraphs
Education

GraphQL Federation Architecture: Open/Closed Principle & Project-Based SuperGraphs

Learn how GraphQL Federation enables the Open/Closed Principle in API design. Discover SuperGraphs, subgraph reuse, and why REST struggles with extensibility.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
Supergraph Kickoff: Scaling Your Federated GraphQL for the Super Bowl
Education

Supergraph Kickoff: Scaling Your Federated GraphQL for the Super Bowl

Discover how to prep your GraphQL Federation for Super Bowl-scale traffic with Cosmo Router’s cache warm-up strategy and tips to eliminate cold starts.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

16min read
Introducing the @configureDescription directive for GraphQL Federation
Education

Introducing the @configureDescription directive for GraphQL Federation

Fine-tune GraphQL Federation schema composition with @openfed__configureDescription. Control which descriptions appear—and which do not.

David Stutt

David Stutt

Founding Engineer at WunderGraph

8min read
How Normalization affects Query Plan Caching in GraphQL Federation
Education

How Normalization affects Query Plan Caching in GraphQL Federation

Explore how normalization boosts query plan cache hits in GraphQL Federation. Learn about three normalization forms and how they improve performance and analytics.

Jens NeuseSergiy Petrunin

Jens Neuse & Sergiy Petrunin

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph · Founding Engineer at WunderGraph

14min read
Is gRPC Really Better for Microservices Than GraphQL?
Education

Is gRPC Really Better for Microservices Than GraphQL?

Compare gRPC and GraphQL for microservices. Exploring strengths, weaknesses, and when to use each for performance, flexibility, and real-time needs

Brendan Bondurant

Brendan Bondurant

Content Manager

17min read
Expr Lang: Go centric expression language for dynamic configurations
Education

Expr Lang: Go centric expression language for dynamic configurations

How Cosmo Router uses Expr Lang to change GraphQL behavior through configuration alone, with worked examples for rate limiting and blocking mutations.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

9min read
Are Connectors the path forward for GraphQL Federation?
Education

Are Connectors the path forward for GraphQL Federation?

Are GraphQL connectors the right choice for federation? This deep dive covers @connect directives, N+1 risks, testing, schema design, and when subgraphs are the better path.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

23min read
I was wrong about GraphQL
Education

I was wrong about GraphQL

After 6 years building GraphQL tools, I’m revisiting past opinions to reflect on how experience has reshaped my views on APIs, federation, and tooling.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

14min read
A Comprehensive Overview of GraphQL Federation in Open Source
Education

A Comprehensive Overview of GraphQL Federation in Open Source

Explore open source GraphQL Federation—how Subgraphs, a Router, and schema governance work, how WunderGraph Cosmo compares to Apollo and Hive, and how to get started.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
How to align Open Source and Enterprise Sales
Education

How to align Open Source and Enterprise Sales

Learn how WunderGraph aligns Open Source and Enterprise Sales without feature-gating. Balancing community trust and commercial success the right way.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

10min read
Live from the GraphQL Conf: The State of Distributed GraphQL 2024
Education

Live from the GraphQL Conf: The State of Distributed GraphQL 2024

Learn about the state of distributed GraphQL in 2024 and explore some of the exciting developments that are happening in this space. This is an update on GraphQL Federation, the work of the GraphQL Foundation, and the Composite Schema Working Group.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

11min read
Zero-Cost Abstractions for @skip and @include in Federated GraphQL
Education

Zero-Cost Abstractions for @skip and @include in Federated GraphQL

Using @skip and @include in GraphQL federation can hurt performance—learn how Cosmo Router's zero-cost abstraction removes overhead and boosts speed.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

16min read
Cosmo Graph Feature Flags vs. Apollo Progressive Overrides: A Different Model for Gradual Rollouts
Education

Cosmo Graph Feature Flags vs. Apollo Progressive Overrides: A Different Model for Gradual Rollouts

Run multiple Supergraph compositions in parallel, swap Subgraphs per request via header or cookie, and test schema changes without deploying a new environment per branch. How Graph Feature Flags work in Cosmo.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

13min read
99% Smaller GraphQL Queries with AST Minification
Education

99% Smaller GraphQL Queries with AST Minification

Speed up GraphQL Federation by 25% with AST Minification. Learn how Cosmo Router generates smaller queries and outperforms Apollo in Subgraph execution.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

17min read
Designing a Multi-Tenant Federated GraphQL Schema
Education

Designing a Multi-Tenant Federated GraphQL Schema

Designing a multi-tenant federated GraphQL schema is a challenge. Let's explore the different approaches to multi-tenancy in a federated GraphQL API.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

10min read
Cosmo OSS Schema Registry Compatibility Mode for Apollo Router and Gateway
Education

Cosmo OSS Schema Registry Compatibility Mode for Apollo Router and Gateway

Run Apollo Router or Gateway with Cosmo OSS as your open-source schema registry. Compatible with Apollo Federation and ideal for gradual migration.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

6min read
SSO Just Got Better: OpenID Connect + SCIM for Identity Management
Education

SSO Just Got Better: OpenID Connect + SCIM for Identity Management

Learn how combining SCIM and OpenID Connect upgrades your SSO. Automate user provisioning, boost security, and streamline identity management at scale.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

6min read
When to use GraphQL vs Federation vs tRPC vs REST vs gRPC vs AsyncAPI vs WebHooks
Education

When to use GraphQL vs Federation vs tRPC vs REST vs gRPC vs AsyncAPI vs WebHooks

A practical framework for choosing between GraphQL, Federation, tRPC, REST, gRPC, AsyncAPI, and WebHooks — based on use case and team structure, not hype.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

18min read
Why Teams Still Choose GraphQL, and Why Others Move Away
Education

Why Teams Still Choose GraphQL, and Why Others Move Away

Why enterprise teams keep adopting GraphQL Federation while smaller teams move to REST and tRPC — and what changed in the GraphQL ecosystem after 2023.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

19min read
Implementing the Viewer Pattern in Federated GraphQL APIs
Education

Implementing the Viewer Pattern in Federated GraphQL APIs

The Viewer Pattern is a popular way to model GraphQL APIs around a 'viewer'. This article explains how the pattern can be implemented and what benefits it brings for federated GraphQL APIs.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

10min read
Rate Limiting GraphQL Federation with Cosmo Router & Redis
Education

Rate Limiting GraphQL Federation with Cosmo Router & Redis

Learn how to protect your federated GraphQL API from abuse and DDoS attacks by implementing effective, centralized rate limiting with Cosmo Router and Redis.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

14min read
Why you should avoid exhaustive switch case in API clients
Education

Why you should avoid exhaustive switch case in API clients

Avoid exhaustive switch cases in API clients — they break forward compatibility and reveal deeper API design flaws you might miss.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
Announcing Field Level Authorization for GraphQL Federation with Cosmo Router
Education

Announcing Field Level Authorization for GraphQL Federation with Cosmo Router

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

13min read
Effective Integration Testing for Distributed Systems: Mastering Cosmo Router with GraphQL Federation
Education

Effective Integration Testing for Distributed Systems: Mastering Cosmo Router with GraphQL Federation

Discover the art of integration testing for distributed systems through our in-depth guide. Learn how to expertly test the Cosmo Router using advanced techniques in GraphQL Federation, including the utilization of subgraphs and subscriptions, to ensure seamless end-to-end functionality, correctness and superior system performance.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

19min read
Scaling GraphQL Subscriptions in Go with Epoll and Event Driven Architecture
Education

Scaling GraphQL Subscriptions in Go with Epoll and Event Driven Architecture

Learn how we're leveraging Epoll/Kqueue and Event-Driven Architecture to scale GraphQL Subscriptions in Go. We've reduced the number of goroutines by 99% and the memory consumption by 90% without sacrificing performance.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

14min read
Announcing EDFS - Event Driven Federated Subscriptions
Education

Announcing EDFS - Event Driven Federated Subscriptions

Event Driven Federated Subscriptions or EDFS for short is a new way to build federated GraphQL Subscriptions. It is based on the Event Driven Architecture (EDA) pattern and allows you to build highly scalable Event-Driven GraphQL APIs on top of Kafka, NATS, SQS, RabbitMQ and more.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

10min read
Native Subscriptions with Cosmo Router
Education

Native Subscriptions with Cosmo Router

How an event-based approach makes GraphQL Subscriptions better in Federation.

Prithwish Nath

9min read
GraphQL Federation Field-level Metrics 101
Education

GraphQL Federation Field-level Metrics 101

Explore how field-level metrics in federated GraphQL help debug faster, cut costs, and optimize APIs. See how Cosmo makes data-driven scaling effortless.

Prithwish Nath

11min read
GraphQL is Finally Boring (And That’s Why It’s Winning in 2026)
Education

GraphQL is Finally Boring (And That’s Why It’s Winning in 2026)

Is GraphQL still relevant? Learn why GraphQL adoption is stable, where it excels (federation, API composition), when to use it vs REST, and how enterprises use it at scale.

Prithwish Nath

8min read
Introducing astjson: Transform and Merge JSON Objects with Unmatched Speed in Go
Education

Introducing astjson: Transform and Merge JSON Objects with Unmatched Speed in Go

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
How to Migrate from a GraphQL Monolith to Federation
Education

How to Migrate from a GraphQL Monolith to Federation

Learn how to migrate a GraphQL monolith to federation incrementally using the strangler-fig pattern, @override, and Cosmo's schema governance tools.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
How to analyze the usage of your GraphQL Schema
Education

How to analyze the usage of your GraphQL Schema

Learn how to analyze GraphQL schema usage to optimize APIs, prevent breaking changes, and improve observability with federation-aware analytics.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

6min read
How to analyze the usage of your GraphQL Schema
Education

How to analyze the usage of your GraphQL Schema

Get deep insights into GraphQL schema usage. Identify unused fields, monitor client behavior, and enable safe, data-driven schema evolution.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

6min read
An Open Source Schema Registry with Schema Checks for Federated GraphQL
Education

An Open Source Schema Registry with Schema Checks for Federated GraphQL

With Cosmo, it’s easier than ever to manage your federated GraphQL schemas and prevent composition errors and breaking changes before they reach production.

Prithwish Nath

9min read
An Introduction to Cosmo Router: Open-Source Federation v1 and v2 Gateway
Education

An Introduction to Cosmo Router: Open-Source Federation v1 and v2 Gateway

How the Cosmo Router works: query planning, request batching, request deduplication, stateless scaling, Go custom modules, and OpenTelemetry metrics.

Prithwish Nath

14min read
Dataloader 3.0: A new algorithm to solve the N+1 Problem
Education

Dataloader 3.0: A new algorithm to solve the N+1 Problem

Introducing a new algorithm to solve GraphQL’s N+1 problem. Learn how breadth-first data loading cuts complexity and boosts performance up to 5x.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

33min read
5 Best Practices for Backends-for-Frontends
Education

5 Best Practices for Backends-for-Frontends

Five practices for building Backends-for-Frontends: one BFF per user experience, avoiding fan-out failures, consistent error handling, TypeScript contracts, and when to move to GraphQL Federation instead.

Prithwish Nath

10min read
7 Key Lessons I Learned While Building Backends-for-Frontends
Education

7 Key Lessons I Learned While Building Backends-for-Frontends

Seven practical lessons from building production BFFs — gateway vs BFF, error normalization, integration testing, and when DRY hurts more than it helps.

Prithwish Nath

12min read
Preventing prompt injections with Honeypot functions
Education

Preventing prompt injections with Honeypot functions

Learn how Honeypot functions help prevent prompt injection attacks in AI-powered APIs built with OpenAI.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

7min read
GraphQL doesn't solve under & overfetching, Relay & WunderGraph do
Education

GraphQL doesn't solve under & overfetching, Relay & WunderGraph do

GraphQL does not eliminate overfetching, underfetching, or waterfalls in practice. Measurements from eight production apps, and the three reasons why.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

14min read
Is GraphQL dying? 2023 Trend Analysis of REST, GraphQL, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC and tRPC
Education

Is GraphQL dying? 2023 Trend Analysis of REST, GraphQL, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC and tRPC

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

5min read
10 GraphQL Developer Tools I Use To Make Building APIs Easier (2026)
Education

10 GraphQL Developer Tools I Use To Make Building APIs Easier (2026)

The GraphQL tools worth knowing in 2026 — from federation and schema governance to observability, testing, and emerging AI automation with Cosmo, MCP Gateway, and more.

Prithwish Nath

8min read
How to be the worst engineer on your team?
Education

How to be the worst engineer on your team?

To what extent should we compare ourselves to others? How can we channel differences positively?

David Stutt

David Stutt

Founding Engineer at WunderGraph

5min read
The most important lesson I've had to learn as a technical founder
Education

The most important lesson I've had to learn as a technical founder

Technical founders often overbuild and under-market. Learn why focusing on customers, sales, and go-to-market matters more than perfect code.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

6min read
GraphQL's @defer and @stream Directives are overkill
Education

GraphQL's @defer and @stream Directives are overkill

The GraphQL directives @defer and @stream are a great way to incrementally load data, but they are a complex solution that can be solved in a much simpler way.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

16min read
The simplicity of tRPC with the power of GraphQL
Education

The simplicity of tRPC with the power of GraphQL

tRPC is a new alternative to GraphQL that promises to be a lot simpler, but at what cost? What tradeoffs does it make? Let's find out!

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
GraphQL Subscriptions: WebSockets vs SSE and Federation Quirks
Education

GraphQL Subscriptions: WebSockets vs SSE and Federation Quirks

Learn how GraphQL subscriptions work, the differences between WebSockets and SSE, and the quirks of subscriptions in federated supergraphs. See how WunderGraph Cosmo helps unify multiple subscription protocols.

Jens NeuseYuri Buerov

Jens Neuse & Yuri Buerov

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

15min read
GraphQL is not Terraform
Education

GraphQL is not Terraform

GraphQL is used in many different ways. In this post, I'd like to show why GraphQL is not ideal as a configuration language.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

14min read
5 ways to stitch, integrate, compose & federate multiple GraphQL APIs
Education

5 ways to stitch, integrate, compose & federate multiple GraphQL APIs

Combining multiple GraphQL APIs is harder than it looks. Learn five approaches — stitching, wrapping, federation, composition, and connectors — and when to use each.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
Stop Building Your MVP Before You Figure Out These 7 Founder Lessons
Education

Stop Building Your MVP Before You Figure Out These 7 Founder Lessons

Most technical founders overbuild and underplan. Learn 7 practical lessons on user acquisition, sales, and strategy before writing a single line of code.

jensneuse

jensneuse

6min read
Open Source GraphQL CDN / Edge Cache with Cloudflare, Fastly, and Fly.io
Education

Open Source GraphQL CDN / Edge Cache with Cloudflare, Fastly, and Fly.io

How to add edge caching to federated GraphQL APIs with the Cosmo Router, using Automatic Persisted Queries and Cache-Control so any CDN like Cloudflare, Fastly, or Fly.io can cache responses without vendor lock-in.

Jens NeuseDustin Deus

Jens Neuse & Dustin Deus

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph · Co-Founder of WunderGraph

13min read
GraphQL Subscriptions: Why we use SSE/Fetch over Websockets
Education

GraphQL Subscriptions: Why we use SSE/Fetch over Websockets

WebSockets should be deprecated for GraphQL Subscriptions. Instead, we're proposing to use Server Sent Events.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

12min read
API Design Best Practices for Long-Running Operations: GraphQL vs REST
Education

API Design Best Practices for Long-Running Operations: GraphQL vs REST

REST and GraphQL handle long-running operations differently. This guide compares both approaches — polling, webhooks, subscriptions — with schema examples and trade-offs for each.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

11min read
Thunk-based Resolvers: Building a Flexible GraphQL API Gateway
Education

Thunk-based Resolvers: Building a Flexible GraphQL API Gateway

Learn how thunk-based resolvers enable modular, schema-free GraphQL Gateways. Boost flexibility, performance, and support for REST, federation, and subscriptions.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

21min read
How to market your product as a Technical Founder
Education

How to market your product as a Technical Founder

How WunderGraph’s founders grew their user base through hands-on marketing—from cold outreach to content and community—in just 6 months.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

Co-Founder at WunderGraph

13min read
What every GraphQL user should know about HTTP and REST
Education

What every GraphQL user should know about HTTP and REST

Stop choosing between GraphQL and REST. Combine their strengths to build more flexible, powerful APIs with the best of both worlds.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

11min read
GraphQL file uploads - evaluating the 5 most common approaches
Education

GraphQL file uploads - evaluating the 5 most common approaches

Explore 5 ways to handle file uploads in GraphQL, from base64 to S3 to native multipart uploads in the Cosmo Router. See which approach balances speed and security.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

11min read
GraphQL in production - Analyzing public GraphQL APIs #1: Twitch.tv
Education

GraphQL in production - Analyzing public GraphQL APIs #1: Twitch.tv

Explore how Twitch runs GraphQL in production. From batching to APQ, HTTP quirks, and performance trade-offs—learn what works and what to avoid at scale.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

16min read
The Fusion of GraphQL, REST, JSON-Schema and HTTP2
Education

The Fusion of GraphQL, REST, JSON-Schema and HTTP2

REST vs. GraphQL is the wrong question. Instead, combine the two! Making GraphQL more RESTful is the better solution than choosing one technology exclusively.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

39min read
Versionless APIs - Making APIs backwards compatible FOREVER to enable businesses to collaborate
Education

Versionless APIs - Making APIs backwards compatible FOREVER to enable businesses to collaborate

How to evolve APIs without breaking clients — using persisted operations, schema history, and operation rewriting instead of versioned endpoints.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

18min read
The complete GraphQL Security Guide: Fixing the 13 most common GraphQL Vulnerabilities to make your API production ready
Education

The complete GraphQL Security Guide: Fixing the 13 most common GraphQL Vulnerabilities to make your API production ready

A complete guide to the 13 most common GraphQL vulnerabilities — parsing, denial-of-service, injection, authentication, authorization, introspection, CSRF, and more — with recommended mitigations for each.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

29min read
Generated GraphQL APIs: Tight Coupling as a Service
Education

Generated GraphQL APIs: Tight Coupling as a Service

A discussion on the problems related to generating GraphQL APIs from a Database Schema, like tight coupling the client to the server.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

13min read
Why not use GraphQL?
Education

Why not use GraphQL?

Analyzing common misconceptions on the discussion around GraphQL vs. REST.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

15min read
GraphQL is not meant to be exposed over the internet
Education

GraphQL is not meant to be exposed over the internet

A discussion about the risks of exposing GraphQL directly to the internet, and how to secure a public-facing GraphQL API with introspection controls, rate limiting, cost control, and persisted operations.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

8min read
State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON