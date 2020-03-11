Blog
Here's the Universal API ORM for REST, SOAP and GraphQL and more
The universal API ORM allows you to interact with distributed systems as if they were a monolith. Call into REST, SOAP, GraphQL, SQL, and more with a single API. The TypeScript ORM gives you type-safe access to all your data sources.
Dodging the Vercel Tax
Find out how to get the same DX wins of Vercel Storage by using its Postgres, Redis, and Blob providers with Wundergraph – a free and open-source technology without the Vercel markup, and without vendor lock-in to boot.
Do you even test?
Taking End-to-end Tests with Mocks for API Gateways to the next level. Testing is an important part of any software development process. At WunderGraph, we believe that testing should be easy and fun. That's why we've built a testing library that makes it easy to write tests for your WunderGraph applications.
Why you should Relay give GraphQL another look
Relay is a game-changer for GraphQL once you get behind the initial learning curve. We've made it 100x easier to use and adopt. In this post, I will explain why you should give the data fetching client another look.
5 Best Backend-for-Frontend Tools You Should Be Using
The Backends-for-Frontends pattern might be exactly what you need to avoid monolithic Backend APIs and Frontends bloated with business logic. Let’s implement one in Next.js, using WunderGraph as a BFF framework.
The Backend-for-Frontend pattern using NextJS A Step-by-Step Guide
The Backends-for-Frontends pattern might be exactly what you need to avoid monolithic Backend APIs and Frontends bloated with business logic. Let’s implement one in Next.js, using WunderGraph as a BFF framework.
Integration Testing for GraphQL APIs, type-safe, run locally and in CI
Testing GraphQL APIs requires a lot of boilerplate code to be productive. We've built a testing framework that makes it easy to write type-safe integration tests for GraphQL & REST APIs locally and in CI.
Embedding SQL into GraphQL without sacrificing type safety
Embedding SQL into GraphQL sounds like a bad idea, but it's actually a great way to easily build a powerful API on top of your database. This article teaches you how to implement a GraphQL Gateway that dynamically rewrites GraphQL Operations to be able to embed SQL into GraphQL without sacrificing type safety.
10 GraphQL Developer Tools I Use To Make Building APIs Easier
Discover the best GraphQL Dev Tools that can help you streamline your development workflow. From full stack development, to schema visualization, to performance monitoring, these tools have got you covered.
How to be the worst engineer on your team?
To what extent should we compare ourselves to others? How can we channel differences positively?
TypeScript First API Development: Never Write OpenAPI Specifications Again
The TypeScript First workflow shows how you can leverage the TypeScript compiler to never write OpenAPI specifications again. Just write your API in TypeScript and let the compiler do the work for you.
Serverless CI with Podman, Firecracker, fly.io Machines, and temporal.io
This is the story of how we built the CI/CD system for WunderGraph Cloud. 13s builds on top of giants like fly.io Machines, Podman, and temporal.io.
TypeScript Made Easy
It’s time to put your fears aside and finally learn TypeScript. Let’s give you your first “Eureka!” moment by building a full stack Todo App with end-to-end typesafety
The most important lesson I've had to learn as a technical founder
If you want to build a business, you have to stop being obsessed with technology and start to focus on the customer and their problems.
Building internal tools with WunderGraph and Interval
A guide that shows you how to build internal tools using WunderGraph and Interval.
GraphQL's @defer and @stream Directives are overkill
The GraphQL directives @defer and @stream are a great way to incrementally load data, but they are a complex solution that can be solved in a much simpler way.
A comprehensive Guide to WunderGraph and WunderGraph Cloud
A comprehensive guide to WunderGraph, the API Gateway that turns GraphQL into RPC on the fly, with a focus on its TypeScript Operations
Isomorphic TypeScript APIs: End-to-end type-safety between client & server
Isomophic TypeScript APIs blur the lines between client and server, creating a whole new developer experience with an immediate feedback loop for fast and safe full stack development.
Building A Serverless Live Chat App with Next.js, Fauna, and WunderGraph for GraphQL Live Queries
A Step-by-Step Guide to creating a Scalable, Real-time Chat App using Serverless technologies… with a little help from NextAuth.js for GitHub sign-ins. Who needs WebSockets when you’ve got Live Queries? Not us!
Data Fetching with Next.js 13’s Bleeding-Edge Features
Data Fetching with Next.js 13's Bleeding-Edge Features. Let's build a record store catalog and discuss
How to Use ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend
Can you use OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 on your website as a chat assistant? You bet. Here’s how to get it done with an Express server, WunderGraph as a BFF, and GraphQL.
The simplicity of tRPC with the power of GraphQL
tRPC is a new alternative to GraphQL that promises to be a lot simpler, but at what cost? What tradeoffs does it make? Let's find out!
How to Compose and Integrate APIs Together as if You Were Using NPM for APIs
Learn how to bring React’s paradigm of Composability to the world of APIs, microservices, and databases — powered by Wundergraph, build-time GraphQL, and the BFF/API Gateway pattern.
How to Build a GraphQL eCommerce App from Scratch
Setting JAMstack to easy mode with WunderGraph, Next.js, Strapi, and Snipcart
GraphQL is not Terraform
GraphQL is used in many different ways. In this post, I'd like to show why GraphQL is not ideal as a configuration language.
Build flexible GraphQL APIs by treating the Schema like a Database
By treating your GraphQL API like a Database, you're able to build flexible and easy to maintain APIs, with the additional benefit of making them easy to audit.
4 ways to stitch, integrate, compose & federate multiple GraphQL APIs
Combining multiple GraphQL APIs can be a challenge. Learn about four different methods to solve the problem and the tradeoffs of each approach.
How to improve your markdown-based docs with automatic tagging
Help your readers to better understand your markdown-based docs by automatically tagging the content with cross-references to other parts of your documentation.
Stop building your MVP before figuring out 7 essential things: The Technical Founder #1
Building a startup as a technical founder is less about writing code and more about building a business. This post addresses some common pitfalls and how to avoid them.
How WunderGraph helps Developers to compose & integrate APIs
What Problem does WunderGraph solve and how is it different from other solutions? Learn more about Gateway-Less API Management and how WunderGraph improves the Development Workflow.
Open Source GraphQL CDN / Edge Cache with Cloudflare, Fastly, and Fly.io
WunderGraph offers an Open Source Alternative to adding a GraphQL CDN / Edge Cache for your APIs that can leverage any Caching Service, like Cloudflare, fastly or even fly.io for Edge deployments.
NextJS / React SSR: 21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices
21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices for NextJS / React SSR
GraphQL Subscriptions: Why we use SSE/Fetch over Websockets
WebSockets should be deprecated for GraphQL Subscriptions. Instead, we're proposing to use Server Sent Events.
API Design Best Practices for long-running Operations: GraphQL vs REST
I've recently read an article where the author stated that GraphQL is "not appropriate for long-running operations". I'd like to show that GraphQL can very well be used for long-running operations.
Thunk-based Resolvers: How to build a powerful and flexible GraphQL Gateway
Building a GraphQL Gateway has special requirements. This post explains how you can leverage thunk-based Resolvers to build a powerful and flexible GraphQL Gateway.
How to market your product as a Technical Founder
Marketing for a technical founder is a huge challenge for many startups This article explains how WunderGraph used a variety of techniques to grow our email list to 1000+ contacts, 200+ Discord members (who are actively participating), and 1–5 Sales calls a week in 6 months.
WunderHub - The Package Manager for APIs Public Beta
Learn more about how WunderHub, the first Package Manager for APIs, creates a whole new Experience of sharing and integrating APIs. We are currently in a public beta and are looking for feedback and ideas.
What every GraphQL user should know about HTTP and REST
This article proposes an alternative way to think about GraphQL and REST. Instead of looking at the two as alternatives, we can use the advantages of both of them to create a better, more flexible and more powerful API.
How automating API Integrations benefits your business
API integrations is a huge challenge for many businesses. This article explains how WunderGraph can help you automate API integrations and make your business more efficient.
Join data across APIs: GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more
This post explains a novel way to join data across multiple APIs (GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more), using just a single GraphQL Operation and a few directives.
Namespacing for GraphQL: Conflict-Free merging of any number of APIs
WunderGraph introduces the concept of Namespacing to GraphQL, allowing you to merge any number of APIs without naming conflicts.
Instant Realtime APIs using PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale
WunderGraph now supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale as DataSources to generate a production-ready Realtime API in Minutes
API Management does too little, Backend as a Service does too much
A comparison between Full Lifecycle API Management and Backend as a Service, outlining the pros and const of each approach, identifying the gaps between the two and proposing a solution.
GraphQL: The hidden Champion of Postman's State of the API 2021
GraphQL shows strong growth, has the largest percentage of users who love it and is the only API Specification amongst future technologies that Developers are Excited about.
GraphQL file uploads - evaluating the 5 most common approaches
We're comparing the 5 most common approaches of uploading files with GraphQL APIs, using base64 encoding, Multipart uploads, a custom REST API, S3 or the TokenHandler Pattern.
GraphQL in production - Analyzing public GraphQL APIs #1: Twitch.tv
This is the first post of the series on GraphQL in production. We're analyzing the GraphQL API of twitch.tv, discussing the pros and cons and conclude with suggestions on how to run GraphQL in production.
Build JSON APIs with JSON-Schema by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like REST, GraphQL, Apollo Federation, PostgreSQL and MySQL
Learn how to build JSON APIs with JSON Schema validation by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL or MySQL
The Fusion of GraphQL, REST, JSON-Schema and HTTP2
REST vs. GraphQL is the wrong question. Instead, combine the two! Making GraphQL more RESTful is the better solution than choosing one technology exclusively.
Versionless APIs - Making APIs backwards compatible FOREVER to enable businesses to collaborate
A visionary approach to solving API versioning problems one and for all, keeping APIs backwards compatible forever.
The complete GraphQL Security Guide: Fixing the 13 most common GraphQL Vulnerabilities to make your API production ready
A description of the 13 most common GraphQL vulnerabilities and how to mitigate them.
Solving the double (quintuple) declaration Problem in GraphQL Applications: How to not repeat yourself!
Most web applications suffer from the double declaration problem, defining type definitions in multiple places. This post discusses the problem and provides a solution.
Authentication for NextJS with GraphQL & REST APIs and SSR (Server Side Rendering)
A discussion on NextJS, GraphQL and Authentication and how to get it right with SSR (Server Side Rendering)
Where in the HypeCycle is GraphQL in 2021? Analyzing public data from Google Trends, StackOverflow, GitHub and HackerNews
A review of public data from Google Trends, StackOverflow, GitHub and HackerNews to better understand if GraphQL is still a trending technology.
Apollo GraphQL Federation with Subscriptions - production grade and highly scalable
Learn how WunderGraph lets you get the most out of Apollo Federation, being the only provider with a Gateway that supports Subscriptions for SubGraphs.
Polyglot persistence for PostgreSQL & MySQL using GraphQL & TypeScript
Storing data in either PostgreSQL or MySQL using the exact same interface, a GraphQL API
What happens if we treat GraphQL Queries as the API definition?
Most GraphQL users believe that the Schema is the API definition. This article describes a different approach, using the GraphQL Operations as the API definition.
The most powerful GraphQL Client for the web in just 2kb
Most GraphQL clients are bloated, slow and unnecessarily complex. We're discussing a simpler solution that is only 2.5kb small, fast, secure and highly performant.
Why you need a Package Manager for APIs
Packager Managers are Common for storing and sharing code. This post describes how we can apply the same pattern to APIs as well.
Generated GraphQL APIs: Tight Coupling as a Service
A discussion on the problems related to generating GraphQL APIs from a Database Schema, like tight coupling the client to the server.
Why not use GraphQL?
Analyzing common misconceptions on the discussion around GraphQL vs. REST.
GraphQL is not meant to be exposed over the internet
A discussion about the problems with using GraphQL over HTTP POST requests and how to improve the situation with a JSON RPC facade.