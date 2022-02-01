Blog
Get the latest news on how products at WunderGraph are built, technologies are used, and join the teams helping to build a better landscape of API integration.
Introducing the new Svelte Query client
Introducing the new WunderGraph Svelte Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Svelte & SvelteKit.
Introducing the new Solid Query client
Introducing the new WunderGraph Solid Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Solid.js.
Announcing WunderGraph Cloud: The future of Serverless API Development is now
By reducing deployment times to as little as 13 seconds, WunderGraph Cloud enables architecture patterns that were previously not possible, allowing developers to build and iterate on APIs faster than ever before.
Introducing the new React Query client
Introducing the new WunderGraph React Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with React Query.
Dev without Ops - Why we are building Vercel for Backend, the Infraless Cloud
It's about time that we simplify cloud native software development. Serverless was a great start, but it's time that we abstract away infrastructure completely. We will demonstrate our opinionated approach that can radically simplify the existing workflow of building software
10x faster implementation time for your API with WunderHub
Publishing your API on WunderHub will drastically reduce implementation time of your API and therefore boost your most important metric: time-to-value for your users.