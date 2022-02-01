WunderGraph

Introducing the new Vue Query client
Introducing the new Vue Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Vue Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Vue and Nuxt.

Eelco Wiersma

3min read
Introducing the new Svelte Query client
Introducing the new Svelte Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Svelte Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Svelte & SvelteKit.

Dani Akash

3min read
Introducing the new Solid Query client
Introducing the new Solid Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Solid Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Solid.js.

Eelco Wiersma

4min read
Announcing WunderGraph Cloud: The future of Serverless API Development is now
Announcing WunderGraph Cloud: The future of Serverless API Development is now

By reducing deployment times to as little as 13 seconds, WunderGraph Cloud enables architecture patterns that were previously not possible, allowing developers to build and iterate on APIs faster than ever before.

Jens Neuse

15min read
Introducing the new React Query client
Introducing the new React Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph React Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with React Query.

Eelco Wiersma

4min read
Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients
Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients

Eelco Wiersma

7min read
Dev without Ops - Why we are building Vercel for Backend, the Infraless Cloud
Dev without Ops - Why we are building Vercel for Backend, the Infraless Cloud

It's about time that we simplify cloud native software development. Serverless was a great start, but it's time that we abstract away infrastructure completely. We will demonstrate our opinionated approach that can radically simplify the existing workflow of building software

Jens Neuse

11min read
10x faster implementation time for your API with WunderHub
10x faster implementation time for your API with WunderHub

Publishing your API on WunderHub will drastically reduce implementation time of your API and therefore boost your most important metric: time-to-value for your users.

Karl Baumbarten

4min read
Announcing WunderHub: Share APIs like they were npm packages
Announcing WunderHub: Share APIs like they were npm packages

Today, we announce WunderHub, a tool to share APIs just like npm packages. WunderHub enables API developers and consumers to collaborate at a whole new level.

Jens Neuse

8min read

