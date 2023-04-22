Introducing the new Vue Query client

Join our Open Source Community! Join our Discord community to explore the exciting world of Backend for Frontend (BFF) architecture! We're a group of web development enthusiasts who are passionate about creating scalable and efficient APIs that power modern web and mobile apps. Join the Discord

After React and Solid, we now have official Vue support! 🎉.

This new client is built on top of Vue Query , and brings all the good stuff from WunderGraph to the Vue ecosystem. Query, mutate and subscribe to your WunderGraph API fully typesafe in Vue.

The integration has been built by one of our community members, Hebilicious . Thanks Emmanuel, you rock!

Quick start

Installation

Let's have a quick look at how to set it up in a Nuxt project and how to use it. (this assumes you already have Nuxt and WunderGraph installed).

Install the Vue Query client:

Configuration

Before you can use the hooks, you need to modify your code generation to include the base typescript client.

Now we need to configure the Vue Query client. We'll create a plugin for this.

Usage

Queries

Turn queries into live queries, live queries are refetched on a interval on the WunderGraph server.

Subscriptions

Build realtime apps with subscriptions.

Mutations

Invalidating queries

Let's say we have a query that fetches the current user's profile in one component and we have a form that updates the profile. We can add an onSuccess handler to the mutation that calls queryClient.invalidateQueries on the GetProfile query and trigger a refetch and update the internal React Query cache.

Check out the reference and example app below to learn more about the new Vue Query integration.

Resources

Summary

