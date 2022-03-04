10x faster implementation time for your API with WunderHub

Join our Open Source Community! Join our Discord community to explore the exciting world of Backend for Frontend (BFF) architecture! We're a group of web development enthusiasts who are passionate about creating scalable and efficient APIs that power modern web and mobile apps. Join the Discord

We recently announced our public beta for WunderHub, the package manager for APIs. With WunderHub, we have developed an API repository on top of our open source integration framework WunderGraph, which saves developers 90% of time when building integrations.

Think of WunderHub like the GitHub for APIs: Developers can search for and find APIs that fit their needs. Then they can then integrate them into their application with a single command.

Need a weather API? Find one on WunderHub and add it to your application, as easy as “wunderctl add wundergraph/weather” and you are good to go. In this article, we want to share how having your API published on WunderHub does not only benefit users, but also offers new opportunities for API vendors.

Tl;dr: Publishing your API on WunderHub will drastically reduce implementation time of your API and therefore boost your most important metric: time-to-value for your users.

Why sharing API documentation is not enough anymore

APIs have become the core components of every development project. But when it comes to sharing and implementing APIs, we are still in the stone age.

Even the largest API providers are making their APIs available to developers through a GitHub repository with OpenAPI specs. While this is completely fine in a scenario where you only use one or two APIs, it becomes unmanageable when you are building larger applications. With increasing numbers of API endpoints, versions and variants (REST, GraphQL, OpenAPI), the developer experience gets worse and worse because every API adds technical debt that developers have to manage.

This is a challenge you cannot solve, even if you wanted to. You could have the best API documentation on the planet, but since your API is going to be integrated with other services, there are dependencies that you just can’t control.

Users favor APIs that help then generate value instantly

But users don’t want to manage those complexities. They want value, and they want it now. That is why time-to-value is the most important metric for any product.

Let’s look at one of the biggest companies in the world for a second - Facebook. Their success comes from the fact that they have optimized everything for getting users to their “a-ha moment” as quickly as possible. For them, it was getting users to 7 friends in 10 days. For you, it is most likely a completely different metric. But in principle it is the same.

** Faster value creation for users increases revenue, reduces churn and boosts NPS. Sales will close deals faster, support has to deal with fewer requests and developers have more time to work on core product value.**

For API providers, that means that the time from a developer finding your product to them getting value from it should be as short as possible. Today however, this process is much longer than it should be. These are the steps they have to go through:

Time-to-value for developers is 3+ weeks in this scenario.

This is where WunderGraph and WunderHub come into play. We reduce this process to only the most fundamental steps. How we do this is by combining all data sources, APIs and services used for a project into a single GraphQL API and by automating 90% of all the manual and repetitive tasks when building integrations. Developers now only have to use a single API, instead of 10 or more. No more complexity at scale.

With WunderHub, adding a new API to this unified GraphQL API is like adding a Lego block to your Lego house: Developers can search for and find an API for the functionality needed on WunderHub and add it to their WunderGraph application with a single command. It is immediately compatible with all other services and therefore implementation time is reduced by factor 10.

In this scenario, time to value is one day or even less.

WunderHub as a growth channel

But WunderHub does not only make implementing your API faster for existing customers, it also works as a growth channel to generate new ones. By providing a central platform where developers can search for and integrate APIs with a single command, WunderHub offers a low barrier to entry for new customers. They are just one command away from using your product, so why shouldn’t they give it a try?

Extended insights into product usage

Another opportunity that this model enables is extended insights into how APIs are used and combined. Since WunderHub provides a centralized platform, reporting is no longer limited to a single API. Want to know which other products yours is integrated with most often? What are other APIs people have tried before committing to yours? Are there any large-scale trends of user behavior that you are not yet aware of? All these are questions that WunderHub can answer.

How you can get started with WunderHub

WunderHub is currently in public beta and you can start publishing your API today. We have documentation on how you can do that in less than 30 Minutes. WunderHub supports all GraphQL APIs as well as REST APIs using OpenAPI/Swagger specification. Jens did a great video on how to get started, you can check it out here:

If you would like to talk to someone from the team, you are welcome to join our Discord server. We would be happy to discuss your ideas on our Discord .