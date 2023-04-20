Introducing the new Svelte Query client
Join our Open Source Community!
Join our Discord community to explore the exciting world of Backend for Frontend (BFF) architecture! We're a group of web development enthusiasts who are passionate about creating scalable and efficient APIs that power modern web and mobile apps.
We're thrilled to announce the official launch of our Svelte Query Client with Tanstack Svelte Query support for the Svelte ecosystem! 🚀🎉
This new client is built on top of TanStack Svelte Query , and seamlessly integrates the power of WunderGraph into the Svelte ecosystem. Enjoy fully typesafe querying, mutating, and subscribing to your WunderGraph API in Svelte!
🔥 Remember, this release is still in beta! 🔥 Your feedback is invaluable to us! If you have any suggestions or issues, please don't hesitate to open an issue on Github or join the conversation on Discord !
Let's build amazing things together with Svelte and WunderGraph! 🌟
Let's go through quickly how to set it up and how it works.
Installation
Install the Svelte Query client:
Configuration
Svelte Query client provide a set of utilities to connect your APIs with svelte. Before we can use these functions, you need to modify your code generation to include the base typescript client.
Run
wunderctl generate to generate the code.
In SvelteKit, you'll have to keep the generated files under the
src/directory
Now you can configure the svelte query functions. Create a new file, for example
src/lib/wundergraph.ts and add the following code:
Now, in your svelte layout setup Svelte Query Provider such that it is always wrapping above the rest of the app.
Now you can use svelte-query to call your wundergraph operations!
createQuery
createQuery (Live query)
createSubscription
createMutation
createFileUpload
getAuth
getUser
queryKey
You can use the
queryKey helper function to create a unique key for the query in a typesafe way. This is useful if you want to invalidate the query after mutating.
SSR
If you are working with SvelteKit, this package provides
prefetchQuery utility to help with SSR
This implementation is based on TanStack Svelte Query's prefetchQuery approach
Options
You can use all available options from Svelte Query with the generated functions. Due to the fact that we use the operationName + variables as key, you can't use the
key option as usual. In order to use conditional-fetching you can use the
enabled option.
You can configure the utilities globally by using the Svelte Query's QueryClient config.
Resources
- Svelte Query Client Reference
- Vite + Svelte Example
- SvelteKit with SSR Example
- TanStack Svelte Query
Summary
Svelte Query is now officially supported by WunderGraph.
We would love to know more about your experience with Svelte. Do you use Vite, or SvelteKit? How often does your projects require SSR? What do you like about it?
Share it in the comments below or come join us on our Discord server .