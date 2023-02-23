Introducing the new Solid Query client

Join our Open Source Community! Join our Discord community to explore the exciting world of Backend for Frontend (BFF) architecture! We're a group of web development enthusiasts who are passionate about creating scalable and efficient APIs that power modern web and mobile apps. Join the Discord

We're excited to announce that we now have official Solid.js support! 🎉. This new client is built on top of TanStack Solid Query , and brings all the good stuff from WunderGraph to the Solid.js ecosystem. Query, mutate and subscribe to your WunderGraph API fully typesafe in Solid.js.

The release is still in beta and we're looking for feedback on the API and how it works with Solid.js. If you have any feedback, please let us know by opening an issue on Github or talk to us directly on Discord .

Let's go through quickly how to set it up and how it works.

Installation

Install the Solid Query client:

1

Configuration

Before you can use the hooks, you need to modify your code generation to include the base typescript client.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Now you can configure the hooks. Create a new file, for example src/lib/wundergraph.ts and add the following code:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14

Queries

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Turn queries into live queries, live queries are refetched on a interval on the WunderGraph server.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Subscriptions

Build realtime apps with subscriptions.

1 2 3 4 5 6

Mutations

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Invalidating queries

Let's say we have a query that fetches the current user's profile in one component and we have a form that updates the profile. We can add an onSuccess handler to the mutation that calls queryClient.invalidateQueries on the GetProfile query and trigger a refetch and update the internal React Query cache.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27

Now we could even make this fully optimistic by updating the GetProfile cache instead and then refetching it, it would look something like this:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53

Check out the reference and example app below to learn more about the new Solid Query integration.

Resources

Summary

You can now leverage the power of WunderGraph with Solid.js, we are excited to see what you'll build with it.

Thanks go out to Tanstack for making this awesome async state management library. We will be releasing Svelte and Vue integrations soon, stay tuned!

We would love to know more about your experience with Solid.js. Do you use Vite, or Solid Start? What do you like about it?

