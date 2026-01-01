HubAPI Design
Stop writing backend contracts in the dark. Hub is a visual, collaborative workspace — like Miro for GraphQL schemas — that lets your team design, validate, and auto-generate APIs based on exactly what your frontend needs.
The Problem
Most teams design APIs from the database outward — optimizing for how data is stored, not how it's consumed. The frontend gets the wrong shape, someone schedules a meeting, and the cycle repeats.See capabilities
Backend opens a code editor, ships a contract. The API technically works but forces workarounds.
Frontend gets the contract, realizes the shape is wrong. Another backend cycle to get what they actually needed.
Without a consumer-first starting point, every frontend developer massages data or waits for another backend cycle.
How It Works
Drag a Figma screenshot or design comp onto the canvas. Select the component you're building.
Write the exact query you need. Hub runs live gap analysis — existing fields light up, missing ones flagged.
New field needs a new service? Fission generates the subgraph schema. Otherwise assign fields with a click.
Multiplayer canvas, instant validation. You can't save a broken schema — the supergraph stays valid.
Design from the consumer first. Validate and ship with confidence.
Live gap analysis
Select the component you're building and write the query you need. Hub performs a live gap analysis: fields that already exist in your graph light up; fields that are missing are flagged for creation. You're not guessing — you're building exactly what the consumer needs and nothing more.
The dream query workflow: start with what the consumer needs, then work backwards to the schema.
Fission
If a new field needs a new service, Hub's Fission algorithm handles the hard part. Describe the data you need, assign it to a new subgraph, and Fission automatically generates the correct subgraph schema — entity keys, federation directives, dependency imports — so the graph stays perfectly composable.
No federation expertise required. No manual entity wiring. What usually takes days of back-and-forth runs in seconds.
Multiplayer canvas
Hub's canvas is a shared workspace where your whole team designs together — live cursors, simultaneous edits, instant visibility. As you add types, fields, and arguments, Hub validates in real time against GraphQL naming rules, type compatibility, and federation constraints.
You can't save a broken schema. Failed compositions surface specific errors immediately and block the save.
AI schema design
Hub's AI agent comes equipped with specialized schema design tools. Describe what you need in plain language — "add a bonus field to the salary type, make it a float, assign it to the payroll subgraph" — and watch the changes stream onto the canvas in real time.
Handles objects, enums, input types, entity keys. Understands federation and validates composition automatically.
Assign fields across services
Once fields are defined at the supergraph level, you assign them to specific subgraphs visually. Individual fields can live in different subgraphs than their parent type — so you get fine-grained distribution without losing track of what lives where.
If a target subgraph is missing a dependency, Hub imports it automatically. You focus on the design; Hub handles the wiring.
Built For Your Team
When you design from the UI down, the contract between frontend and backend is clear before a single line of implementation is written.
Design the query from your Figma mock. No more waiting for backend to guess the right shape.
No more vague requirements. The contract is clear before you write a single line of implementation.
See the full graph, enforce quality, and keep the API aligned with product needs — not org charts.
