Upcoming Events
Connect with engineers tackling Federation, governance, and change at scale.
Tech Exec Dinner Series
WunderGraph hosts a private VIP dinner for C-level executives. Guests enjoy a three-course dinner in an intimate setting designed for real conversations and meaningful connections. Discussions focus on cutting-edge technology, GraphQL, and what comes next.
New York Hackathon
Hands-on hackathon for building and testing API-focused projects with teams.
San Francisco Hackathon
Hands-on hackathon for building and testing API-focused projects with teams.
API Conference London
API Conference London is a leading event for Web APIs, API design, and API management. It brings together practitioners and decision-makers to examine modern API development, security, and platform strategy across the entire API lifecycle.
API World
API World is the world’s largest vendor-neutral API conference and expo, bringing together developers, architects, and platform teams to explore the full API lifecycle. Topics span API design, security, microservices, AI, and GraphQL.
Nordic APIS Platform Summit
Nordic APIs Platform Summit 2026 is a flagship event focused on the future of API platforms, intelligent connectivity, and secure API ecosystems. It covers emerging standards and AI- and machine-assisted API consumption, while reinforcing proven practices in API strategy, governance, and platform architecture.