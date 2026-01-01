Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
Tech Exec Dinner Series
January 21, 2026Miami, FL, US

Tech Exec Dinner Series

WunderGraph hosts a private VIP dinner for C-level executives. Guests enjoy a three-course dinner in an intimate setting designed for real conversations and meaningful connections. Discussions focus on cutting-edge technology, GraphQL, and what comes next.

New York Hackathon
February 21, 2026New York, NY, US

New York Hackathon

Hands-on hackathon for building and testing API-focused projects with teams.

San Francisco Hackathon
February 27, 2026San Francisco, CA, US

San Francisco Hackathon

Hands-on hackathon for building and testing API-focused projects with teams.

API Conference London
May 11, 2026London, England, UK

API Conference London

API Conference London is a leading event for Web APIs, API design, and API management. It brings together practitioners and decision-makers to examine modern API development, security, and platform strategy across the entire API lifecycle.

API World
September 1, 2026Santa Clara, CA, US

API World

API World is the world’s largest vendor-neutral API conference and expo, bringing together developers, architects, and platform teams to explore the full API lifecycle. Topics span API design, security, microservices, AI, and GraphQL.

Nordic APIS Platform Summit
October 12, 2026Stockholm, Sweden

Nordic APIS Platform Summit

Nordic APIs Platform Summit 2026 is a flagship event focused on the future of API platforms, intelligent connectivity, and secure API ecosystems. It covers emerging standards and AI- and machine-assisted API consumption, while reinforcing proven practices in API strategy, governance, and platform architecture.

