Introducing Fission: A New Way to Design Federated APIs

About This Webinar
In this session we introduce Fission, a new approach to API design, governance, and collaboration at scale. The Fission algorithm is a defining characteristic of WunderGraph Hub, enabling teams to design APIs from dream queries and automatically derive composable subgraphs. Bridge the gap between monoliths and microservices and simplify GraphQL Federation with visual tooling, ownership, and schema checks. Includes a full live demo.
Key Topics Covered
- The API design gap between monoliths and microservices
- Designing APIs from dream queries
- The Fission algorithm and how it works
- Visual schema design and collaboration in Hub
- Governance, ownership, and schema checks
- Automatically deriving subgraphs from use cases
Who Should Watch
This webinar is ideal for:
- Platform and infrastructure engineers
- API and GraphQL architects
- Backend and frontend engineers working with Federation
- Teams struggling with schema ownership and governance
- Organizations scaling APIs across multiple teams