Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
WunderGraph
Back to Events
On-Demand Webinar
January 22, 2026
23 min

Introducing Fission: A New Way to Design Federated APIs

Bridge the gap between monoliths and microservices and simplify GraphQL Federation with visual tooling, ownership, and schema checks.

Chapters

Want to learn more?

Learn how Fission applies to your specific use case.

Speakers

Jens Neuse
Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Nithin Kumar B
Nithin Kumar B

Founding Engineer at WunderGraph

About This Webinar

In this session we introduce Fission, a new approach to API design, governance, and collaboration at scale. The Fission algorithm is a defining characteristic of WunderGraph Hub, enabling teams to design APIs from dream queries and automatically derive composable subgraphs. Bridge the gap between monoliths and microservices and simplify GraphQL Federation with visual tooling, ownership, and schema checks. Includes a full live demo.

Key Topics Covered

  • The API design gap between monoliths and microservices
  • Designing APIs from dream queries
  • The Fission algorithm and how it works
  • Visual schema design and collaboration in Hub
  • Governance, ownership, and schema checks
  • Automatically deriving subgraphs from use cases

Who Should Watch

This webinar is ideal for:

  • Platform and infrastructure engineers
  • API and GraphQL architects
  • Backend and frontend engineers working with Federation
  • Teams struggling with schema ownership and governance
  • Organizations scaling APIs across multiple teams

Additional Resources

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

You'll learn how to design federated APIs starting from real client use cases, how the Fission algorithm derives composable subgraphs, and how WunderGraph Hub enables collaboration, governance, and safe schema evolution at scale.

Fission is an algorithm that takes a consumer-facing "supergraph" and a set of data ownership and dependency rules, and automatically derives the required subgraph schemas. Instead of designing services first and composing them later, Fission allows teams to design APIs from use cases and let the system generate composable microservice schemas.

Traditional Federation starts with subgraphs and composes them into an API. Fission flips this model by starting from the ideal client query (the "dream query") and working backwards to determine how data should be split across services, removing much of the manual coordination and guesswork.

No. Fission abstracts away Federation-specific concerns such as entity keys, cross-service dependencies, and composition mechanics, making it possible for frontend engineers, designers, and non-Federation experts to contribute safely to API design.

Yes. Fission can assign new fields to existing subgraphs or generate new subgraph schemas when needed, including the required entities and keys, ensuring the overall graph remains composable as it evolves and scales.

Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
SOC2 certified
SOC 2 Type II Certified
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA Compliant

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON