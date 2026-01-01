Before merge
See how the router will execute every operation.
Hub's Optimizer shows which subgraphs get called, in what order, and how many round trips. Change your schema — the query plan updates instantly.Optimize Your Graph
HubScale Performance
Break the compromise between organizational scale and API speed. Cosmo and Hub optimize query plans, prevent expensive subgraph fetches, and scale event-driven subscriptions — before a single change ships to production.
Optimize query plans, benchmark against production, and catch regressions in the proposal — not in the postmortem.
See exactly how the router executes each operation — before it merges.
Top 100 operations by latency from Cosmo. Optimize what actually hurts.
Cosmo Streams to Kafka. Subscriptions at the scale you need.
Complexity diff in the proposal thread. No 2am postmortems.
The Problem
Consumers want a single, fast API. Your org needs microservices to scale across teams. When teams build in silos, nobody owns the full picture of how queries execute. A field moves to the wrong subgraph. An extra hop gets added to checkout. By the time you find out, it's already in production.Explore platform
How queries execute across services is invisible. Field moves and extra hops only show up after they ship.
By the time you find out a change hurt latency, it's already live. Postmortems instead of prevention.
The gap between what you design and how it runs. No visibility into complexity until it's too late.
Built for scale
See how the router executes every operation. Complexity diff before merge.
Top 100 operations by latency from Cosmo. Optimize what actually hurts.
Cosmo Streams to Kafka. Cosmo Connect for gRPC. Scale without rebuilding.
Complexity diff in the proposal thread. Full information before ship.
How It Works
That's the difference between optimizing in the proposal and guessing in production.
Side by side
Complexity score and subgraph fetch diff. If a field move adds a hop, you see it. If it removes one, you see that too — with the math to prove it.Optimize Your Graph
Production reality
Hub imports your top 100 operations by real-world latency from Cosmo. Every schema change is measured against the queries that already slow your users down.Optimize Your Graph
In the proposal
If your change increases complexity for a latency-sensitive query, that surfaces in the proposal. Subgraph owners see the diff. The decision gets made with full information.Optimize Your Graph
Query plans, benchmarks, and regression detection — all before your changes hit production.
Query Plan Preview
Hub's Optimizer shows exactly how the Cosmo Router will execute each operation — which subgraphs, in what order, how many round trips. Compare current branch vs. proposed change. If a field move adds a fetch, you see it. If it removes one, you see that too — with a complexity score.
Moving a field from HR to Users? The Optimizer can show you that eliminates a redundant network call — before you ship.
Regressions in the Proposal
Every schema proposal runs against your production operation data. If your change increases complexity for a latency-sensitive query, that surfaces in the proposal — not in an on-call alert at 2am.
Full information in the thread. No guessing. No postmortems.
Real-World Benchmark
Hub imports your top 100 operations by real-world latency from Cosmo. Every schema change is measured against the exact queries that already hurt your users. You're not optimizing in a vacuum.
Every schema change measured against production reality.
Get Started
Whether you're running 10 subgraphs or 100, Cosmo and Hub are designed so you don't have to choose between moving fast as a team and shipping a fast API.
WunderGraph Cosmo & Hub — The federation platform built for teams that can't afford to guess.
