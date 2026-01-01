Query Plan Preview

Preview your query plan. Every time. Before it merges.

Hub's Optimizer shows exactly how the Cosmo Router will execute each operation — which subgraphs, in what order, how many round trips. Compare current branch vs. proposed change. If a field move adds a fetch, you see it. If it removes one, you see that too — with a complexity score.

Moving a field from HR to Users? The Optimizer can show you that eliminates a redundant network call — before you ship.