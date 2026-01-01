Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
Scale your graph's performance.
Not your latency.

Break the compromise between organizational scale and API speed. Cosmo and Hub optimize query plans, prevent expensive subgraph fetches, and scale event-driven subscriptions — before a single change ships to production.

See performance impact before you ship.

Optimize query plans, benchmark against production, and catch regressions in the proposal — not in the postmortem.

Query plan preview

See exactly how the router executes each operation — before it merges.

Real-world benchmark

Top 100 operations by latency from Cosmo. Optimize what actually hurts.

Event-driven scale

Cosmo Streams to Kafka. Subscriptions at the scale you need.

Catch regressions early

Complexity diff in the proposal thread. No 2am postmortems.

The Problem

Distributed systems are fast to build. Slow to run.

Consumers want a single, fast API. Your org needs microservices to scale across teams. When teams build in silos, nobody owns the full picture of how queries execute. A field moves to the wrong subgraph. An extra hop gets added to checkout. By the time you find out, it's already in production.

01

Nobody owns the full picture

How queries execute across services is invisible. Field moves and extra hops only show up after they ship.

02

Performance in production, not in the proposal

By the time you find out a change hurt latency, it's already live. Postmortems instead of prevention.

03

Schema design vs. runtime reality

The gap between what you design and how it runs. No visibility into complexity until it's too late.

Built for scale

Performance and organizational scale
are the same problem.

Query plan preview

See how the router executes every operation. Complexity diff before merge.

Real-world benchmark

Top 100 operations by latency from Cosmo. Optimize what actually hurts.

Event-driven scale

Cosmo Streams to Kafka. Cosmo Connect for gRPC. Scale without rebuilding.

Catch regressions early

Complexity diff in the proposal thread. Full information before ship.

How It Works

See performance impact before you
ship in the proposal.

That's the difference between optimizing in the proposal and guessing in production.

Before merge

See how the router will execute every operation.

Hub's Optimizer shows which subgraphs get called, in what order, and how many round trips. Change your schema — the query plan updates instantly.

Side by side

Current branch vs. proposed change.

Complexity score and subgraph fetch diff. If a field move adds a hop, you see it. If it removes one, you see that too — with the math to prove it.

Production reality

Measure against what already hurts.

Hub imports your top 100 operations by real-world latency from Cosmo. Every schema change is measured against the queries that already slow your users down.

In the proposal

Regressions surface in the thread, not on-call.

If your change increases complexity for a latency-sensitive query, that surfaces in the proposal. Subgraph owners see the diff. The decision gets made with full information.

Everything you need to optimize at scale

Query plans, benchmarks, and regression detection — all before your changes hit production.

Query Plan Preview

Preview your query plan. Every time. Before it merges.

Hub's Optimizer shows exactly how the Cosmo Router will execute each operation — which subgraphs, in what order, how many round trips. Compare current branch vs. proposed change. If a field move adds a fetch, you see it. If it removes one, you see that too — with a complexity score.

Moving a field from HR to Users? The Optimizer can show you that eliminates a redundant network call — before you ship.

GetCheckout · complexity diff
Before3 subgraph fetches
After2 fetches (−11%)
ChangeHR → Users
Query plan updates instantly

Regressions in the Proposal

Catch regressions in the proposal, not the postmortem.

Every schema proposal runs against your production operation data. If your change increases complexity for a latency-sensitive query, that surfaces in the proposal — not in an on-call alert at 2am.

Full information in the thread. No guessing. No postmortems.

Proposal review
Complexity diffIn thread
Production op dataApplied
Subgraph ownersNotified
Decision with full information

Real-World Benchmark

Optimize what actually matters — your slowest queries.

Hub imports your top 100 operations by real-world latency from Cosmo. Every schema change is measured against the exact queries that already hurt your users. You're not optimizing in a vacuum.

Every schema change measured against production reality.

Top operations by latency
GetCheckout340ms
GetUserCart280ms
GetProductDetail210ms
Imported from Cosmo. Your benchmark.

Built for the scale you're
already at.

Whether you're running 10 subgraphs or 100, Cosmo and Hub are designed so you don't have to choose between moving fast as a team and shipping a fast API.

WunderGraph Cosmo & Hub — The federation platform built for teams that can't afford to guess.

