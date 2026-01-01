Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
API Governance that doesn't
slow you down.

Design APIs consumer-first, automate schema governance, and ship with confidence — all on one collaborative canvas.

The Problem

Your graph grows. Your teams stay siloed.

As GraphQL Federation scales across teams, ownership disappears, breaking changes reach production, and platform engineers become human routers.

01

"Who owns this entity?"

Frontend devs spend hours tracking down the right team. Platform engineers answer the same question every day.

02

Breaking changes in production

Deleted fields, renamed types — without traffic-aware validation, they break clients before anyone notices.

03

Service-first, not consumer-first

Teams design from inside their microservice, not from user needs. The graph reflects the org chart, not the product.

How It Works

From Figma to production, without leaving the flow

Paste your UI mock

Drop a Figma design onto the canvas. No schema knowledge required.

Build the dream query

Select the UI area, construct the query. Hub surfaces missing fields instantly.

Assign to subgraphs

Backend engineers assign new fields to the right service on the shared canvas.

Open a Proposal

Schema checks run against real traffic. Owners auto-assigned as required reviewers.

Everything your graph needs to stay healthy

Protected main, auto-reviewers, traffic-aware pruning. Governance that scales.

Ownership

Logical and physical ownership, clearly separated

An Architect can own the User entity — enforcing naming and schema quality — without owning the underlying subgraph. The Payroll Team owns Payroll's implementation and has the final call on it.

Stop asking who to talk to. The canvas shows ownership at a glance — so platform engineers stop being a human router.

Ownership Map
Synced
User EntityArchitecture Team
Payroll SubgraphPayroll Team
HR SubgraphHR Team
Cosmo user groups sync directly

Protected Main

Every change goes through a Proposal

Main is read-only. All schema changes must go through a Proposal — Hub's pull request for schema. Touch the Payroll subgraph? The Payroll team is automatically added as a required reviewer. Unresolved threads block the merge.

CI enforces it all. Schema checks, composition, lint errors, reviewer approval — nothing ships until every gate is green.

Proposal #42 · Add bonus fieldIn Review
Schema checks passed
Pass
No breaking changes
Pass
All threads resolved
Pass
Awaiting: Payroll Team
Pending
Auto-assigned: Payroll · Architecture

Graph Pruning

Traffic-aware deletion protection

Hub enforces deprecation windows using real production traffic from your Cosmo router. Set a 14-day grace period and Hub automatically blocks deletion until clients have moved off the deprecated field.

Scenario A: traffic detected → blocked. B: deprecated under 14 days → blocked. C: 14+ days, no traffic → allowed.

Deletion CheckphoneNumber
Traffic detected on fieldBlocked
Deprecated < 14 daysBlocked
14+ days, zero trafficAllowed
Grace period: 14 days

Query Intelligence

See if your changes actually improve the graph

Hub calculates complexity distribution across all operations and visualizes whether a schema change makes your graph more or less efficient. Move phoneNumber to User subgraph, eliminate a redundant fetch, and watch the distribution narrow.

In one real demo, reassigning a single field produced an 11% average complexity improvement — visible immediately in the proposal.

Complexity Distribution
main branch
↓ 11%
this branch
Narrower = more optimized

Governance

Four pillars of graph protection

Hub automates the rules so your team can ship fast without breaking things.

Protected Main

Main is immutable. Every change goes through a Proposal. No direct pushes to production — ever.

Auto-Reviewer Assignment

Modify a subgraph or entity and its owners are automatically added as required reviewers. No manual tagging.

Thread-Blocked Merges

Open discussion threads block the merge. Nothing ships with unresolved questions. CI enforces it.

Cosmo Identity Sync

User groups and roles from Cosmo import directly. One identity, full access control across both platforms.

Built for teams like yours.

Join teams already using Hub to design, govern, and ship their federated APIs. Start free—no credit card required.

