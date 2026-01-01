HubAPI Governance
The Problem
As GraphQL Federation scales across teams, ownership disappears, breaking changes reach production, and platform engineers become human routers.See capabilities
Frontend devs spend hours tracking down the right team. Platform engineers answer the same question every day.
Deleted fields, renamed types — without traffic-aware validation, they break clients before anyone notices.
Teams design from inside their microservice, not from user needs. The graph reflects the org chart, not the product.
How It Works
Drop a Figma design onto the canvas. No schema knowledge required.
Select the UI area, construct the query. Hub surfaces missing fields instantly.
Backend engineers assign new fields to the right service on the shared canvas.
Schema checks run against real traffic. Owners auto-assigned as required reviewers.
Protected main, auto-reviewers, traffic-aware pruning. Governance that scales.
Ownership
An Architect can own the User entity — enforcing naming and schema quality — without owning the underlying subgraph. The Payroll Team owns Payroll's implementation and has the final call on it.
Stop asking who to talk to. The canvas shows ownership at a glance — so platform engineers stop being a human router.
Protected Main
Main is read-only. All schema changes must go through a Proposal — Hub's pull request for schema. Touch the Payroll subgraph? The Payroll team is automatically added as a required reviewer. Unresolved threads block the merge.
CI enforces it all. Schema checks, composition, lint errors, reviewer approval — nothing ships until every gate is green.
Graph Pruning
Hub enforces deprecation windows using real production traffic from your Cosmo router. Set a 14-day grace period and Hub automatically blocks deletion until clients have moved off the deprecated field.
Scenario A: traffic detected → blocked. B: deprecated under 14 days → blocked. C: 14+ days, no traffic → allowed.
Query Intelligence
Hub calculates complexity distribution across all operations and visualizes whether a schema change makes your graph more or less efficient. Move
phoneNumber to User subgraph, eliminate a redundant fetch, and watch the distribution narrow.
In one real demo, reassigning a single field produced an 11% average complexity improvement — visible immediately in the proposal.
Governance
Hub automates the rules so your team can ship fast without breaking things.
Main is immutable. Every change goes through a Proposal. No direct pushes to production — ever.
Modify a subgraph or entity and its owners are automatically added as required reviewers. No manual tagging.
Open discussion threads block the merge. Nothing ships with unresolved questions. CI enforces it.
User groups and roles from Cosmo import directly. One identity, full access control across both platforms.
Join teams already using Hub to design, govern, and ship their federated APIs. Start free—no credit card required.
