Move connection state to the Router. Keep services HTTP-based and stateless.

No WebSocket servers in subgraphs HTTP-only services Subgraphs handle HTTP requests and publish events. They do not manage persistent client connections. Cosmo Streams moves connection management to the Router. HTTP only Publish events No connection state

Compatible with serverless Request-based scaling Services remain request-based, so they run seamlessly on Lambda, Cloud Run, and other short-lived compute platforms. The Router maintains client connections; services scale with request volume. Lambda Cloud Run Serverless

Works with your existing broker Kafka, NATS, or Redis The Router connects to Kafka, NATS (including JetStream), or Redis. No additional messaging layer required. Your services already publish events; Cosmo Streams exposes them as GraphQL subscriptions. Apache Kafka NATS / JetStream Redis