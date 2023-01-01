Looking for straightforward licensing and predictable pricing?WunderGraph Cosmo
Cosmo Studio
Studio is the powerful user interface to your federated graphs. Inspect your subgraphs, schemas and usage analytics, or use the Explorer to test your queries. Get valuable insights into your graphs with traces and metrics based on the open telemetry (OTEL) standard.
Stay upto date on all the latest schema changes with the changelog
Cosmo Control Plane
The centerpiece of the platform is the Control Plane. It handles the communication with your routers and exposes the API to manage your graphs and subgraphs from the CLI and Cosmo Studio.
Cosmo Router
The standard gateway for public-facing interactions, implementing GraphQL Federation v1 and v2. It stands out as the fastest and most reliable implementation for Federation v1.
Customize your router by writing just a few lines of Go code and compiling it with a single command.
High level of customizability with built-in debugging capabilities
Eliminate the complexities associated with writing scripts
Built-in compliance and full flexibilityFeatures that help you
focus on things that matter
Maximized compliance
You have complete autonomy over where to run all the components, including Studio, Control Plane, and Router. This empowers you to adopt GraphQL while adhering to strict data regulation policies.
Schema checks
Detect breaking changes before they affect your federated graph. Use our Github action for automated schema checks on every pull request.
OTEL compatibility
Use your existing OTEL stack and push data from your subgraphs and services to Cosmo. Combined with distributed tracing, it allows you to build a unified view on the entire request / response journey.
Kubernetes ready
We provide a Helm Chart and Terraform module to deploy a production-grade version of the Cosmo Platform to any Kubernetes distribution on Google, AWS or Azure.
Analytics
Understand how and by whom your graph is consumed, monitor usage and track down potential performance and latency issues. Unlimited data retention for analytics and audit logs.
ClickHouse & Postgres compatibility
Cosmo relies on ClickHouse for analytical data and Postgres for storing everything else. You can connect your own cluster or use a database provider like ClickHouse Cloud and Neon to offload the most complex parts of the stack.
Designed for the best for performance and unlimited customizability.
One stack for best performance
All components have been built alongside each other allowing for an unparalleled developer experience and high performance.
Unlimited customizability
Customize your router by writing a few lines of Go code and compiling it with a single command rather than just working with scripts.
Manage changes
Track and coordinate all changes on your graphs based on your organization’s policies.
Run WunderGraph Cosmo as managed solution
You only have to run the routers - let us take care of the rest
Dedicated infrastructure for all critical components, managed by WunderGraph
No need to manage Clickhouse or Postgres for OTEL data
30 days of data retention (or more)
Security and automatic version upgrades
Traffic-based billing
SSO / OAuth login
Custom domain
Deploy to regions across the globe
