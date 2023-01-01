Announcing WunderGraph Cosmo: A drop in replacement for Apollo GraphOS
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam

Cosmo Studio

Studio is the powerful user interface to your federated graphs. Inspect your subgraphs, schemas and usage analytics, or use the Explorer to test your queries. Get valuable insights into your graphs with traces and metrics based on the open telemetry (OTEL) standard.

Stay upto date on all the latest schema changes with the changelog

Cosmo Control Plane

The centerpiece of the platform is the Control Plane. It handles the communication with your routers and exposes the API to manage your graphs and subgraphs from the CLI and Cosmo Studio.

Cosmo Router

The standard gateway for public-facing interactions, implementing GraphQL Federation v1 and v2. It stands out as the fastest and most reliable implementation for Federation v1.

  • Customize your router by writing just a few lines of Go code and compiling it with a single command.

  • High level of customizability with built-in debugging capabilities

  • Eliminate the complexities associated with writing scripts

Built-in compliance and full flexibility
focus on things that matter

Maximized compliance

You have complete autonomy over where to run all the components, including Studio, Control Plane, and Router. This empowers you to adopt GraphQL while adhering to strict data regulation policies.

Schema checks

Detect breaking changes before they affect your federated graph. Use our Github action for automated schema checks on every pull request.

OTEL compatibility

Use your existing OTEL stack and push data from your subgraphs and services to Cosmo. Combined with distributed tracing, it allows you to build a unified view on the entire request / response journey.

Kubernetes ready

We provide a Helm Chart and Terraform module to deploy a production-grade version of the Cosmo Platform to any Kubernetes distribution on Google, AWS or Azure.

Analytics

Understand how and by whom your graph is consumed, monitor usage and track down potential performance and latency issues. Unlimited data retention for analytics and audit logs.

ClickHouse & Postgres compatibility

Cosmo relies on ClickHouse for analytical data and Postgres for storing everything else. You can connect your own cluster or use a database provider like ClickHouse Cloud and Neon to offload the most complex parts of the stack.

Designed for the best for performance and unlimited customizability.

One stack for best performance

All components have been built alongside each other allowing for an unparalleled developer experience and high performance.

Unlimited customizability

Customize your router by writing a few lines of Go code and compiling it with a single command rather than just working with scripts.

Manage changes

Track and coordinate all changes on your graphs based on your organization’s policies.

Not interested in messing with infrastructure?

Run WunderGraph Cosmo as managed solution

You only have to run the routers - let us take care of the rest

  • Dedicated infrastructure for all critical components, managed by WunderGraph

  • No need to manage Clickhouse or Postgres for OTEL data

  • 30 days of data retention (or more)

  • Security and automatic version upgrades

  • Traffic-based billing

  • SSO / OAuth login

  • Custom domain

  • Deploy to regions across the globe

