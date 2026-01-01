Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
Call for Submissions

State of GraphQL Federation 2026

The State of Federation 2026 survey captures how organizations adopt, operate, and scale Federated GraphQL architectures. Your input shapes an unbiased, vendor-agnostic view of Federation in practice across organizations at every maturity stage.

Why participate?

  • Benchmark your journey: Compare your Federation maturity, governance practices, and outcomes against peers
  • Understand the landscape: See how organizations handle schema governance, production traffic, and platform costs
  • Influence the industry: Help build the most comprehensive view of how Federation is governed and funded
  • Get exclusive insights: Early access to the full report before public release

What we're exploring

  • How are teams governing schema changes and enforcing policies at scale?
  • What's working and what's breaking in production Federation environments?
  • How is AI and LLM traffic reshaping architectural requirements and exposing weaknesses?
  • How are organizations justifying Federation spend and measuring success?

Important Information

Time commitment

  • 5–10 min for required questions
  • +5–15 min for optional sections

Your data is protected

  • Responses are confidential and aggregated
  • No individual organizations identified

What you'll receive

  • Early access to the full report
  • Key benchmarks, trends & insights

YOUR VOICE MATTERS

Share your experience with GraphQL Federation and get early access to the full State of Federation 2026 report.

