Call for Submissions
State of GraphQL Federation 2026
The State of Federation 2026 survey captures how organizations adopt, operate, and scale Federated GraphQL architectures. Your input shapes an unbiased, vendor-agnostic view of Federation in practice across organizations at every maturity stage.
Why participate?
- Benchmark your journey: Compare your Federation maturity, governance practices, and outcomes against peers
- Understand the landscape: See how organizations handle schema governance, production traffic, and platform costs
- Influence the industry: Help build the most comprehensive view of how Federation is governed and funded
- Get exclusive insights: Early access to the full report before public release
What we're exploring
- How are teams governing schema changes and enforcing policies at scale?
- What's working and what's breaking in production Federation environments?
- How is AI and LLM traffic reshaping architectural requirements and exposing weaknesses?
- How are organizations justifying Federation spend and measuring success?
Important Information
Time commitment
- 5–10 min for required questions
- +5–15 min for optional sections
Your data is protected
- Responses are confidential and aggregated
- No individual organizations identified
What you'll receive
- Early access to the full report
- Key benchmarks, trends & insights
YOUR VOICE MATTERS
Share your experience with GraphQL Federation and get early access to the full State of Federation 2026 report.