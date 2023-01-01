You want GraphQL federation, but Apollo GraphOS is too inflexible, slow and costly for you?WunderGraph Cosmo: The on-prem, drop-in Apollo GraphOS alternative
Cosmo Router: implements GraphQL federation v1 and soon v2, playground included
Cosmo CLI
replaces Rover
Cosmo Studio: UI to manage your graphs and access comprehensive analytics and traces
replaces Studio
Changelog and schema explorer
Schema check: detect breaking changes
Run it on-prem or as managed service
Stay upto date on all the latest schema changes with the changelog
Lift & shift to WunderGraph Cosmo in a day
Moving to a different vendor doesn’t have to be tedious. Cosmo makes the lift & shift as easy as possible so you can complete the task at minimum effort and be done within a day - no service interruptions.
Step 1
Analyze your current set-up together with a WunderGraph Solution Architect
Step 2
Deploy Cosmo Router
Step 3
Publish your subgraphs - that’s it, you’re done!
Built-in compliance and full flexibilityFeatures that help you
focus on things that matter
Maximized compliance
You have complete autonomy over where to run all the components, including Studio, Control Plane, and Router. This empowers you to adopt GraphQL while adhering to strict data regulation policies.
Schema checks
Detect breaking changes before they affect your federated graph. Use our Github action for automated schema checks on every pull request.
OTEL compatibility
Use your existing OTEL stack and push data from your subgraphs and services to Cosmo. Combined with distributed tracing, it allows you to build a unified view on the entire request / response journey.
Kubernetes ready
We provide a Helm Chart and Terraform module to deploy a production-grade version of the Cosmo Platform to any Kubernetes distribution on Google, AWS or Azure.
Analytics
Understand how and by whom your graph is consumed, monitor usage and track down potential performance and latency issues. Unlimited data retention for analytics and audit logs.
ClickHouse & Postgres compatibility
Cosmo relies on ClickHouse for analytical data and Postgres for storing everything else. You can connect your own cluster or use a database provider like ClickHouse Cloud and Neon to offload the most complex parts of the stack.
Designed for the best for performance and unlimited customizability.
One stack for best performance
All components have been built alongside each other allowing for an unparalleled developer experience and high performance.
Unlimited customizability
Customize your router by writing a few lines of Go code and compiling it with a single command rather than just working with scripts.
Manage changes
Track and coordinate all changes on your graphs based on your organization’s policies.
