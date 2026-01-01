Ownership

Entity owners and subgraph owners. Both explicit. Both visible.

In most organizations, someone owns the logical definition of an entity and someone else owns the service that implements it. Hub lets you define both. Assign an architect as the entity owner of User to enforce schema standards. Assign the Payroll team as the owner of the payroll subgraph to control what gets implemented and when.

The "who do I ask?" question gets answered by the graph itself — so platform engineers stop being a human router.