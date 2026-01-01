Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
Ship API changes
without breaking your clients

Replace deployment anxiety with automated confidence. Hub validates your GraphQL schema changes against real production traffic, enforces deprecation policies, and catches regressions before they merge.

Know what you'll break. Before you ship.

Every change goes through a proposal. Every proposal runs checks. Every check uses real production traffic data.

Traffic-aware validation

Schema changes validated against real client operations. See exactly who is affected before you merge.

The Problem

Every schema change is a bet. Most teams are flying blind.

A field gets renamed. A type gets moved. Someone deletes something that "looked unused." Then production breaks and you spend hours figuring out which client was depending on that field. The problem isn't your engineers — it's that the tools give them no way to know what they're breaking until it's already broken.

01

"I thought nothing was using that"

No visibility into which clients hit which fields. Deletions and renames become a game of chance.

02

Deployment anxiety

Every merge feels risky. Teams delay changes or skip deprecation and hope for the best.

03

Late-night rollbacks

Breaking changes reach production before anyone notices. You find out when clients break.

Protection

The main branch is sacred. Hub keeps it that way.

Traffic-aware checks

Schema changes validated against real client operations. See exactly who is affected.

How It Works

The workflow your team actually needs.

No surprise breakages. No manual governance. No late-night rollbacks.

Isolated work

Create an isolated feature branch. Main stays clean and locked.

Developers work in branches. Main is read-only. Every change goes through a proposal — no direct pushes.

Real-time validation

Modify the schema on the canvas. Validation catches errors as you go.

Change types and fields on the canvas. Hub validates composition in real time. Naming rules, type compatibility, duplicate arguments — you fix issues before opening a proposal.

Checks against production

Open a proposal. Hub runs schema checks and client traffic analysis.

Hub connects to your router's production traffic. When you propose a change, Hub checks every active client operation against it. You see which operations are affected and whether the breakage is intentional or a mistake.

Required sign-off

Subgraph owners get notified as required reviewers.

Hub adds affected subgraph owners as required reviewers. All discussion threads must be resolved before approval. Nothing merges until the right people sign off.

Safe to ship

Once approved, changes flow back to main and sync with production.

Approved proposals update main and sync with your registry. No surprise breakages. No manual governance. No late-night rollbacks.

Everything your graph needs to ship safely

Traffic-aware validation, deprecation enforcement, and composition guardrails — all enforced by the system.

Traffic-Aware Validation

Know exactly what you'll break — before you ship

Hub connects to your router's production traffic. When a developer proposes a schema change, Hub checks every active client operation against it. You see which operations are affected and whether the breakage is intentional or a mistake.

No guesswork. No "I thought nothing was using that."

Affected operations
CheckoutFlowMigrated
UserProfileMigrated
LegacyReportStill using field
Deletion blocked until LegacyReport migrates

Composition Guardrails

Invalid compositions never reach main.

As you design on the canvas, Hub validates in real time — naming rules, type compatibility, duplicate arguments. If your proposed changes don't compose, Hub tells you why and prevents you from saving until it's fixed.

Main only moves forward when a proposal passes every check.

Real-time validation
Schema checks passedPass
Composition validPass
Duplicate argument: userIdFail
Fix errors before opening a proposal

Deprecation & Grace Periods

Enforce deprecation. Enforce grace periods. Automatically.

Want to delete a field? Hub requires you to deprecate it first. Set a grace period — say, 14 days — and Hub gives downstream teams time to migrate. After the grace period: if clients are still using the field, Hub blocks the deletion and tells you exactly who's still on it.

Governance that runs itself, so your platform team can stop playing traffic cop.

Deletion CheckphoneNumber
Traffic on fieldBlocked
Deprecated < 14 daysBlocked
14+ days, zero trafficAllowed
Grace period: 14 days

Get Started

Ship with confidence. No more deployment anxiety.

Every change goes through a proposal. Every proposal runs checks. Every check uses real production traffic data.

WunderGraph Hub — Like Figma for your GraphQL schema. Collaborative, visual, and safe to ship.

