Isolated work
Create an isolated feature branch. Main stays clean and locked.
Developers work in branches. Main is read-only. Every change goes through a proposal — no direct pushes.
HubShip Without Breaking
Replace deployment anxiety with automated confidence. Hub validates your GraphQL schema changes against real production traffic, enforces deprecation policies, and catches regressions before they merge.
Every change goes through a proposal. Every proposal runs checks. Every check uses real production traffic data.
Schema changes validated against real client operations. See exactly who is affected before you merge.
Grace periods and deprecation rules run automatically. No deletion without the right steps.
Optimizer shows query plan and complexity impact. Catch regressions before they hit production.
Main is read-only. Invalid compositions never reach it. That's how Hub works.
The Problem
A field gets renamed. A type gets moved. Someone deletes something that "looked unused." Then production breaks and you spend hours figuring out which client was depending on that field. The problem isn't your engineers — it's that the tools give them no way to know what they're breaking until it's already broken.
No visibility into which clients hit which fields. Deletions and renames become a game of chance.
Every merge feels risky. Teams delay changes or skip deprecation and hope for the best.
Breaking changes reach production before anyone notices. You find out when clients break.
How It Works
No surprise breakages. No manual governance. No late-night rollbacks.
Real-time validation
Change types and fields on the canvas. Hub validates composition in real time. Naming rules, type compatibility, duplicate arguments — you fix issues before opening a proposal.
Checks against production
Hub connects to your router's production traffic. When you propose a change, Hub checks every active client operation against it. You see which operations are affected and whether the breakage is intentional or a mistake.
Required sign-off
Hub adds affected subgraph owners as required reviewers. All discussion threads must be resolved before approval. Nothing merges until the right people sign off.
Safe to ship
Approved proposals update main and sync with your registry. No surprise breakages. No manual governance. No late-night rollbacks.
Traffic-Aware Validation
Hub connects to your router's production traffic. When a developer proposes a schema change, Hub checks every active client operation against it. You see which operations are affected and whether the breakage is intentional or a mistake.
No guesswork. No "I thought nothing was using that."
Composition Guardrails
As you design on the canvas, Hub validates in real time — naming rules, type compatibility, duplicate arguments. If your proposed changes don't compose, Hub tells you why and prevents you from saving until it's fixed.
Main only moves forward when a proposal passes every check.
Deprecation & Grace Periods
Want to delete a field? Hub requires you to deprecate it first. Set a grace period — say, 14 days — and Hub gives downstream teams time to migrate. After the grace period: if clients are still using the field, Hub blocks the deletion and tells you exactly who's still on it.
Governance that runs itself, so your platform team can stop playing traffic cop.
Get Started
WunderGraph Hub — Like Figma for your GraphQL schema. Collaborative, visual, and safe to ship.
