Define your API once in GraphQL. Generate typed SDKs for developers and structured endpoints for AI agents — governed, versioned, and ready to ship.
AI-Optimized Interfaces
Purpose-built endpoints AI agents can call — no over-fetching, no ambiguity.
Zero Endpoint Sprawl
SDK, REST, and OpenAPI all derived from one graph. No redundant APIs.
Governed by Default
Compliance, versioning, and schema ownership built into every generated interface.
Your operation
query GetEmployee($id: ID!) {employee(id: $id) {idnamedepartment}}
const res = await client.GetEmployee({ id: "emp-123" })res.name // stringres.department // string
curl /operations/GetEmployee \-d '{ "id": "emp-123" }'# → { name, department }
paths:/operations/GetEmployee:post:operationId: GetEmployee
Your next API consumer won't be human.
Three consumers. Three interfaces. One API. Building them by hand means three codebases that drift apart.
Developers
Typed SDKs with autocomplete
Partners
REST endpoints & OpenAPI specs
AI Agents
Structured, efficient endpoints
One Graph. Every interface generated.
From Operation to SDK method
Design your dream query
Define the exact GraphQL query shape each consumer requires in Cosmo Studio, including the precise response contract.
Save it as an operation
Persist the operation to establish a stable, versioned contract between platform teams and API consumers.
Run wgc generate
Run a single generation command to produce typed SDKs, HTTP endpoints, and an OpenAPI specification.
Import the SDK and ship
Consumer teams integrate the generated package with autocomplete and compile-time safety, without writing GraphQL queries.
One Graph, many interfaces.
GraphQL
The original interface stays available. Consumers who already use GraphQL can keep querying as before — SDK Generation adds new interfaces, it never removes any.
Typed SDKs
Generate strongly typed client libraries for TypeScript, Go, and more. Catch errors at compile time, not at runtime.
OpenAPI Spec
Auto-generate a complete OpenAPI specification from your operations. Integrate with existing API gateways, documentation tools, and partner portals.
HTTP Endpoints
Every operation becomes a plain HTTP endpoint that accepts and returns JSON. Call it with curl or any HTTP client.
ConnectRPC / gRPC
Use the full power of ConnectRPC for high-performance service-to-service communication.
Same API. Every protocol.
One set of GraphQL operations generates all of these — switch tabs to compare.
Your graph, their language
Define your API once and let every consumer — human or machine — use the interface that fits them best.
Unlock Your Federated Graph
You already invested in a federated GraphQL layer. Now turn every composed operation into a typed SDK, an HTTP endpoint, and an OpenAPI spec — no extra API surface to build or maintain.
GraphQL Without the Exposure
Consumers never touch GraphQL directly. No introspection leaks, no query-complexity attacks. Your graph stays internal; only purpose-built, strongly typed interfaces leave the perimeter.
Zero GraphQL Adoption Barrier
Consumer teams call typed SDKs or plain REST — they never write a GraphQL query. You get federation's power on the backend while every consumer speaks the protocol they already know.
Built for teams with mixed consumers.
Whether you run the platform, build on top of it, or manage an organization where both coexist — there is a workflow for you.
Platform Teams
Maintain one GraphQL layer and auto-generate every consumer interface. No more building and maintaining separate REST or RPC APIs by hand.
Consumer Teams
Use a typed SDK in your language of choice. Autocomplete, compile-time checks, and zero GraphQL knowledge required.
Mixed-Consumer Orgs
Internal services use gRPC for speed. Mobile apps use typed SDKs. Partners use OpenAPI. Everyone consumes the same API — their way.
Many interfaces. One Gateway.
Let every consumer choose its interface without fragmenting the platform. The federated graph remains the single enforcement point for auth, observability, and governance.
