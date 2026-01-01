Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
WunderGraph
Cosmo ConnectRPC

One contract
Every human. Every agent.

Define your API once in GraphQL. Generate typed SDKs for developers and structured endpoints for AI agents — governed, versioned, and ready to ship.

AI-Optimized Interfaces

Purpose-built endpoints AI agents can call — no over-fetching, no ambiguity.

Zero Endpoint Sprawl

SDK, REST, and OpenAPI all derived from one graph. No redundant APIs.

Governed by Default

Compliance, versioning, and schema ownership built into every generated interface.

From Your Operations

Your operation

query GetEmployee($id: ID!) {
  employee(id: $id) {
    id
    name
    department
  }
}
$ wgc generate
const res = await client
  .GetEmployee({ id: "emp-123" })
res.name       // string
res.department // string
curl /operations/GetEmployee \
  -d '{ "id": "emp-123" }'


# → { name, department }
paths:
  /operations/GetEmployee:
    post:
      operationId: GetEmployee
The Problem

Your next API consumer won't be human.

Three consumers. Three interfaces. One API. Building them by hand means three codebases that drift apart.

Developers

Typed SDKs with autocomplete

Partners

REST endpoints & OpenAPI specs

AI Agents

Structured, efficient endpoints

One Graph. Every interface generated.

Developer Workflow

From Operation to SDK method

01

Design your dream query

Define the exact GraphQL query shape each consumer requires in Cosmo Studio, including the precise response contract.

02

Save it as an operation

Persist the operation to establish a stable, versioned contract between platform teams and API consumers.

03

Run wgc generate

Run a single generation command to produce typed SDKs, HTTP endpoints, and an OpenAPI specification.

04

Import the SDK and ship

Consumer teams integrate the generated package with autocomplete and compile-time safety, without writing GraphQL queries.

What You Get

One Graph, many interfaces.

GraphQL

The original interface stays available. Consumers who already use GraphQL can keep querying as before — SDK Generation adds new interfaces, it never removes any.

Typed SDKs

Generate strongly typed client libraries for TypeScript, Go, and more. Catch errors at compile time, not at runtime.

OpenAPI Spec

Auto-generate a complete OpenAPI specification from your operations. Integrate with existing API gateways, documentation tools, and partner portals.

HTTP Endpoints

Every operation becomes a plain HTTP endpoint that accepts and returns JSON. Call it with curl or any HTTP client.

ConnectRPC / gRPC

Use the full power of ConnectRPC for high-performance service-to-service communication.

Code Showcase

Same API. Every protocol.

One set of GraphQL operations generates all of these — switch tabs to compare.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Key Benefits

Your graph, their language

Define your API once and let every consumer — human or machine — use the interface that fits them best.

Unlock Your Federated Graph

You already invested in a federated GraphQL layer. Now turn every composed operation into a typed SDK, an HTTP endpoint, and an OpenAPI spec — no extra API surface to build or maintain.

GraphQL Without the Exposure

Consumers never touch GraphQL directly. No introspection leaks, no query-complexity attacks. Your graph stays internal; only purpose-built, strongly typed interfaces leave the perimeter.

Zero GraphQL Adoption Barrier

Consumer teams call typed SDKs or plain REST — they never write a GraphQL query. You get federation's power on the backend while every consumer speaks the protocol they already know.

Who Is This For

Built for teams with mixed consumers.

Whether you run the platform, build on top of it, or manage an organization where both coexist — there is a workflow for you.

Platform Teams

Maintain one GraphQL layer and auto-generate every consumer interface. No more building and maintaining separate REST or RPC APIs by hand.

Consumer Teams

Use a typed SDK in your language of choice. Autocomplete, compile-time checks, and zero GraphQL knowledge required.

Mixed-Consumer Orgs

Internal services use gRPC for speed. Mobile apps use typed SDKs. Partners use OpenAPI. Everyone consumes the same API — their way.

Architecture

Many interfaces. One Gateway.

Let every consumer choose its interface without fragmenting the platform. The federated graph remains the single enforcement point for auth, observability, and governance.

Questions & Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about deploying SDK Generation in a federated graph architecture.

No. You keep your federated graph architecture and existing services. SDK Generation adds consumer-facing interfaces from your GraphQL contract instead of forcing a backend rewrite.

Get Started

Generate SDKs from your
GraphQL API — today.

