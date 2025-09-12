Cosmo Connect Tutorials for Router Plugins and gRPC Services

Three Hands-On Tutorials for Federated GraphQL APIs

Cosmo Connect lets you build federated GraphQL APIs without requiring backend teams to run GraphQL servers or frameworks. You define a schema, compile it to gRPC, and let the Cosmo Router handle query planning and batching.

You can get started in three ways:

Router Plugins run directly inside the Router, cutting out extra deployments and reducing complexity

run directly inside the Router, cutting out extra deployments and reducing complexity gRPC Services are standalone processes, ideal for teams that need clear ownership, scaling, and deployment boundaries

are standalone processes, ideal for teams that need clear ownership, scaling, and deployment boundaries The Advanced Demo ties everything together, combining plugins, GraphQL servers, and external services in one federated graph

Deploy Your First Router Plugin

This tutorial introduces gRPC Router Plugins—lightweight subgraphs compiled to binaries and managed directly by the Cosmo Router. Instead of deploying a separate GraphQL service, you’ll define a schema, generate gRPC code, and run your business logic as a router-managed process. This keeps latency low, simplifies deployments, and makes it easy to integrate any API.

In this example, you’ll create a plugin called starwars that wraps a minimal portion of the public SWAPI API. It’s a stand-in for your own REST APIs, databases, or third-party services.

The setup includes:

Cosmo CLI for scaffolding and managing plugins

for scaffolding and managing plugins Cosmo Router to run the plugin and compose it into your federated graph

to run the plugin and compose it into your federated graph gRPC tooling for automatic code generation and type-safe development

The steps include:

Initializing a plugin project with the Cosmo CLI

Defining a GraphQL schema ( schema.graphql )

) Generating protobuf code with wgc router plugin generate

Implementing resolvers in Go using the built-in HTTP client

Publishing the plugin with wgc router plugin publish

By the end of this tutorial, you’ll be able to query the people field in your federated graph using a router-managed plugin with no separate service deployment.

Deploy Your First gRPC Service

This tutorial shows how to build a standalone gRPC service and connect it to your federated graph without running a GraphQL server. Unlike Router Plugins, gRPC services run as independent processes, making them ideal for teams that want clear ownership boundaries, separate scaling, and flexible deployment patterns.

You’ll scaffold a service in either TypeScript or Go using the Cosmo CLI templates. The tutorial walks you through designing a project management schema, generating protobuf files, and implementing queries and mutations.

The setup includes:

Cosmo CLI to scaffold and configure the service

to scaffold and configure the service Connect RPC for modern, type-safe gRPC development

for modern, type-safe gRPC development Cosmo Router to federate your service into the supergraph

The steps include:

Initializing a service project with wgc grpc-service init

Defining a GraphQL schema with queries and mutations

Generating protobuf and Connect RPC code

Implementing business logic in Go or TypeScript

Running the service alongside the Cosmo Router

Testing your integration in GraphQL Playground at http://localhost:3002

By the end of the tutorial, you’ll have a running gRPC service that federates cleanly into the Cosmo Router. This approach gives teams full lifecycle control and is ideal when you need separate scaling and ownership boundaries.

Explore the Advanced Plugin Demo

This tutorial demonstrates a federated GraphQL architecture that combines a Cosmo Connect Router Plugin with a standalone Apollo subgraph, showing how plugins can bridge to external services without rewriting backends.

The setup includes:

Users Subgraph : A Go-based Router Plugin (Cosmo Connect) managed by the Router—no separate service needed

: A Go-based Router Plugin (Cosmo Connect) managed by the Router—no separate service needed Products Subgraph : A standalone GraphQL server using Apollo Server (running on port 3011)

: A standalone GraphQL server using Apollo Server (running on port 3011) Cosmo Router: Composes both subgraphs into a unified GraphQL API (running on port 3010)

The steps include:

Cloning the demo repository and installing dependencies

Building the plugin, starting the Router, and running the subgraphs with npm start

Opening the GraphQL Playground at http://localhost:3010

Running queries that combine users and products, demonstrating plugin-powered integration with external APIs

Key takeaways:

Schema-first GraphQL development with automatic protobuf and gRPC code generation

Schema-driven code generation with strong typing from GraphQL schema to gRPC definitions

Integration with external APIs through the plugin layer

Embedded subgraphs for high performance by running inside the router

Combination of plugin-based and standalone GraphQL services for compatibility

All three tutorials demonstrate how to integrate services into a federated graph without building GraphQL servers. Router Plugins simplify deployment by being managed directly by the Router, gRPC Services provide independence and flexibility, and the Advanced Demo shows how mixed architectures can live side by side. You can start with a plugin or service, then explore the hybrid demo to see how these approaches fit together at scale.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)