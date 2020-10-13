GraphQL is not meant to be exposed over the internet

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TL;DR GraphQL should not be exposed on the internet by default. A single GraphQL query can trigger thousands of resolver calls, so rate-limiting and middleware patterns built for REST (one HTTP call to one controller) do not map cleanly onto GraphQL. Separate risks include introspection leaking unreleased features and schema traversal that can reach data you did not intend to expose. Companies like GitHub and Shopify can run public GraphQL APIs because they have built entire teams and tooling to secure them, while most teams have not and do not need to. Even a GraphQL API consumed only by your own frontend is still exposed the moment a browser talks to it directly. Cosmo Router closes many of these gaps for clients you control via persisted operations, disabling introspection in production, per-client rate limiting, and cost control.

GraphQL is currently one of the most frequently mentioned technologies when it comes to innovation in the API economy. Adopters enjoy the ease of use and tooling like for example GraphiQL, the browser-based user interface to try out any GraphQL API. The whole experience of GraphQL is exactly what frontend-developers need to build amazing interactive web applications.

However, with the rise of adoption, I'm starting to get more and more concerned about the way people understand GraphQL and use it. In this post, I'd like to share my unpopular opinion on what GraphQL really is meant to be and why you should be concerned if you're using it the popular-but-risky way.

API styles

Let's take a step back and discuss APIs and API styles in general before answering the main question of why you're probably using GraphQL the wrong way.

APIs offer a way to hide the complexity of the implementation behind a user-friendly interface. For example, a shopping basket can have methods to add and delete items or to move forward to the checkout. As a user of this shopping cart API, you don't have to think about how the data gets stored or what exactly happens when you add or remove an item.

Over the last few decades various styles of APIs have emerged, all with different implementations, depending on the use cases.

You probably don't need GraphQL

If you'd like to choose the right API style for a problem, you also have to consider how the API gets published and used. Do you know all your users and use cases? Are these users part of your own organization? Are they partners? The answers will most probably influence your choice of the API style and implementation, doesn't it?

The last sentence is where I think we get it wrong a lot of the time. I see people all over the place choose the API style and implementation long before the important questions were answered.

Do you have Facebook scale Problems?

The current most popular example of this behaviour is GraphQL. Are you building a modern single page application with React? Awesome, use GraphQL! Facebook, Airbnb, Paypal, Netflix, they all do it so it must be a good fit.

Why don't we see more discussions around choosing the right technology for a given problem? I assume it's a lack of education, but I'm not sure on this one. If you have any relevant degree, you might respond to this with your experience of education on APIs.

Always keep in mind, if you use Facebook-scale tooling without having a Facebook-scale organization and Facebook-scale problems, you might realize painfully that you're using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. It's the same reason why chaos monkey makes sense for Netflix while it doesn't for your two docker containers running on a 5$ machine on digital ocean.

Why is GraphQL getting so popular?

GraphQL simplifies the communication between API developer and API consumer. API consumers, often frontend developers, get lots of change requests from product owners which lead to changing requirements on the API. With GraphQL, you have a good chance of not being forced to talk to the developer of the API. You change the Query and can get back to CSS and Javascript.

I assume this was one of the main drivers at GitHub to choose GraphQL as an implementation of the query-based API style for their new API. Their API is publicly available. They have big numbers of API consumers, all with different requirements. They can't build resource-based APIs that satisfy all of their users. In this particular use-case, GraphQL might actually be a good choice. Instead of trying to solve each problem, they rather offer a generic GraphQL API.

You're probably not GitHub, are you?

What are the trade-offs that GitHub is willing to accept when publicly exposing a GraphQL API? They have a whole team behind their GraphQL API, making sure you, the user, does not accidentally or intentionally break their systems. You can watch videos of them talking at conferences about the complex systems they built to secure their API and keep it stable. They've built tooling for GraphQL specific analytics to get better insights into API usage.

Do you fully understand the risks?

I assume that many developers with a focus outside of security have little experience on what it takes to secure a REST API exposed on the internet. Most of us have little experience implementing authentication, authorization, rate limiting etc. . However, I think securing a RESTful API is rather simple, compared to a GraphQL API. Any HTTP-based API framework lets you define your routes and attach standardized middlewares to solve the problems listed above. A single HTTP call always corresponds to a single call on the controller of an API. With GraphQL on the other hand, a single Query might result in thousands of calls on the controllers (resolvers) of the API. There is no simple way to solve this problem.

Depending on the language you use, various libraries are trying to help you with the issue. How trustful are these libraries? Do you fully understand how they work? Are there edge cases we're not yet fully aware of?

Will you benefit as much as GitHub does?

Are you a single developer working on a side project? Do you benefit as much as you're expecting from using GraphQL? Are you using many different clients with different data needs? Do you really need a query-based API? What's your strategy to combat the problems listed above?

But I'm not exposing my GraphQL API

You might be thinking that your GraphQL API is not really exposed. It's used on your website, but you don't show the playground anywhere. If you're using a GraphQL client in the frontend that directly talks to your GraphQL API, this API is exposed, even if not visually exposed with a GraphQL playground.

Am I leaking sensitive information?

Do you allow any client to invoke the introspection Query? Are you leaking sensitive information through the introspection Query? Are you planning a new feature on the UI which will be made public in a few weeks or months? Is this feature already visible to your competition if they look at your schema? What if someone scrapes your schema every day to track changes and try attacks whenever you update your schema?

Schema traversal attacks

Are you aware of schema traversal attacks? A user might be allowed to see his own account balance, but how about his/her friends? Is it possible to traverse the schema in a way you didn't anticipate which leaks data? How do you test for this kind of behaviour and ensure it's not possible for your own schema?

Bug bounties everywhere

Is there a reason why companies like Shopify participate in bug bounty programs? They seem to be aware of the complexity of securing a GraphQL API. They invite security experts to help them make their publicly available GraphQL API more secure. Do you realize that your GraphQL API is as vulnerable as Shopify's?

The most secure GraphQL server

How to make a system 100% secure to any kind of remote attack? If you want to be 100% safe, you should consider unplugging the network cable. However, this comes with some inconvenient drawbacks. You probably don't want to store your GraphQL query on a USB dongle, walk to the remote computer and execute it manually, then copy the response back on the dongle and walk back to your own computer.

What's in between an unplugged network cable and exposing GraphQL? How about reducing the complexity to the level of a REST or RPC-based API while keeping the advantages of a query-based API?

What replaces the JSON-RPC facade

I proposed the JSON-RPC facade in 2020 because there was no other way to get a fixed, known set of operations out of a GraphQL API. That part of the argument still holds: you don't want arbitrary queries running against your graph. What's changed is that you no longer need a separate facade to get it.

Cosmo Router's persisted operations do the same job natively. You register your operations ahead of time. The client sends a hash instead of the query body. The Router only executes what it already knows about, and you can migrate into it in three steps: log unknown operations, safelist the known ones, then block everything that isn't persisted.

This has the same limit the JSON-RPC facade had. It works when you control the client. A mobile app or your own frontend can register its operations in advance. A public API consumed by third parties can't, because you don't know what they'll query until they query it.

For that harder case, the Router gives you a few more controls instead of a facade:

Disable introspection in production. It's the easiest thing to turn off, and it removes the map an attacker would otherwise get for free.

in production. It's the easiest thing to turn off, and it removes the map an attacker would otherwise get for free. Rate limit by client or by key, not just globally, so one noisy consumer can't starve the rest.

by client or by key, not just globally, so one noisy consumer can't starve the rest. Cost Control (router 0.294.0+) estimates the complexity of a query before it runs and rejects anything over a limit you set. This is the direct answer to the "single query, thousands of resolver calls" problem from earlier in this post.

None of this makes a public GraphQL API as simple to secure as a REST endpoint. It closes the specific gaps this post is worried about, without asking you to hand-build and maintain a second API layer to get there.

Conclusion

Exposing GraphQL directly to the internet still isn't something to do by default. The complexity that makes it powerful for a frontend team is the same complexity that makes it hard to secure for the public. If you're GitHub or Shopify, you can build the tooling and the team to do it safely. Most of us aren't, and Router-level controls get you most of the way there without needing to be.

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