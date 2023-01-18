Join our Open Source Community! Join our Discord community to explore the exciting world of Backend for Frontend (BFF) architecture! We're a group of web development enthusiasts who are passionate about creating scalable and efficient APIs that power modern web and mobile apps. Join the Discord

Since people really seem to like our build in public strategy and the weekly show & tell video sessions , we decided to take this concept one step further and talk about WunderGraph as a whole. Our goal is to apply the “build in public” principle to our company building process as well: shedding some light on the challenges we meet, the experiences we made, and potential advice we can share.

We also stick to the “uncut, unedited” rule, even though it makes for some decently goofy moments. :) It shows that we’re human, though; that we make mistakes. and that we don’t know the answer to everything. So if you’re looking for know-it-alls who sell you the eternal wisdom of foundership, you’ll have to keep looking. If you’re up for a conversational format on what’s happening in a tech start-up, that’s what we’ll try to deliver in an entertaining yet concise format.

You’ll find our episodes in our YouTube channel . We plan to release a new episode roughly every week (time permitting — we’re building WunderGraph Cloud, remember :) ) Please make sure to activate alerts so you’ll be notified of any new content,

and of course feel free to comment – we would like to know if you think this is valuable or if you’d like us to talk about some specific topic of interest.

The first episode is about how it all began. Upcoming episodes, in no particular order, will cover things like hiring horrors, fundraising fun, war zone work, or coordination challenges (please kindly note the nice alliterations there). Stay tuned!

Episode guide: Season 1 (January 2023 - )

Episode 1: How it all began - starring Jens, Stefan, Dustin

- starring Jens, Stefan, Dustin Episode 2: Coding in a war zone - starring Sergiy

- starring Sergiy Episode 3: Building a team - starring Stefan

- starring Stefan Episode 4: Working in a 100% remote company - starring Nithin, Suvij

Episode 5: Hunting for funding

Episode 6: Something to believe in

Episode 7: The Master of Cloud (MoC)