WunderGraph Acquires Apollo GraphQL to Join Forces to Create the Ultimate GraphQL Solution: Graphzilla

We are thrilled to announce that WunderGraph and Apollo GraphQL are partnering to bring you the next generation of GraphQL solutions: Graphzilla. By combining the power of WunderGraph's Virtual Graph and Apollo's SuperGraph, we are creating a GraphQL platform that will be unmatched in the industry.

Graphzilla is the result of a long, scientific process involving the brightest minds in the GraphQL industry. We're talking about scientists who have been working around the clock, subsisting on nothing but caffeine and determination, to create the ultimate GraphQL solution.

And boy, did they deliver.

Graphzilla is not just another GraphQL solution. It's a whole new level of GraphQL that will change the game forever. With Graphzilla, you'll be able to analyze and visualize your data in ways you never thought possible. It's like a super-powered version of your favorite GraphQL solution, but on steroids.

Graphzilla is designed to provide seamless integration between different data sources, allowing you to easily access and utilize all of your data in one place. Whether you're dealing with structured or unstructured data, Graphzilla powerful engine can handle it all.

Graphzilla, you'll be able to create custom GraphQL solutions tailored to your specific needs. Need to analyze data from multiple sources and create a comprehensive report? No problem. Need to visualize complex data in real-time? We've got you covered.

One of the key features of Graphzilla is its ability to provide a unified view of your data, even if it's stored in multiple locations. By connecting to multiple databases and APIs, Graphzilla can create a virtual representation of your entire data landscape, making it easier to analyze and understand your data.

And because the Graphzilla is built on top of GraphQL, you'll have access to all of the features and benefits that come with this powerful query language. From its intuitive syntax to its ability to retrieve only the data you need, GraphQL makes it easier to work with data than ever before.

Did we mention the speed? Graphzilla is lightning-fast, thanks to the combination of WunderGraph's Virtual Graph and Apollo GraphQL's SuperGraph. You'll be able to retrieve data in the blink of an eye, making your work so much more efficient and productive.

So, if you're ready to take your GraphQL game to the next level, join us on this epic journey to the stars. Graphzilla is the future of GraphQL, and it's here now.

Stay tuned for more updates, and keep an eye out for Graphzilla It's coming for you. Private beta to be released shortly and expected General Avilability will be released April 1st, 2024.