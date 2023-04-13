Lightning-fast API development with Neon and WunderGraph

Archive Notice This article is archived and no longer maintained. It describes an earlier version of WunderGraph, including experimental features that are no longer part of the current product. The concepts and examples may not work as described. For current documentation and guidance, see https://wundergraph.com/cosmo

We're super excited to share that the Neon integration for WunderGraph is now available.

You can now seamlessly link your Neon Postgres database with a WunderGraph project, enabling you to build apps quicker and easier.

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For detailed instructions on how to begin using this new integration, check out the documentation.

Develop APIs at lightning-fast speed by leveraging the combined power of Neon and WunderGraph

Neon is Serverless Postgres. They offer a multi-cloud, fully-managed Postgres with a generous free tier. Neon has also separated storage and compute to offer auto-scaling, branching, and bottomless storage.

Paired with WunderGraph Cloud, this integration allows you to sync your WunderGraph Project with a Neon database for a fully serverless experience.

With an easy-to-deploy database, we can provide a 100% serverless stack. You can build your own stateful app now. Build your serverless app on the edge.

It's so easy to connect your database and turn it into an API with WunderGraph. Then use either TypeScript or GraphQL to write the operations you wish to expose to your users.

Final thoughts

We are so excited about this integration with Neon, and we would really love to hear your feedback.

And remember, if you need any help, feel free to post in our friendly and active Discord community .

We can't wait to show you what else we have in store, so watch this space! 🚀