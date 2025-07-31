How Our Core Beliefs Drive the Way We Scale

You might know WunderGraph as the builder of Cosmo, our full-lifecycle GraphQL API management platform for federated graphs at scale. Cosmo handles composition checks, routing, analytics, and distributed tracing, all in one place. And behind the scenes, we're already building the next wave of developer tooling to fill the gaps the ecosystem hasn't solved yet.

We are now a globally distributed remote team of 30 people across 9 countries.

In March 2025, we closed our Series A , giving us even more momentum to move faster, build deeper, and keep delivering for the developer community.

As WunderGraph continues to grow, one thing has become crystal clear: the way we work together is one of our biggest strengths. We believe that here, together, we can do our best work. So we decided to write it down, not as fluff, but as a clear, no-BS guide to what we believe, how we operate, and the kind of people who thrive here.

It’s our Manifesto: a set of core beliefs that guide how we work. This is version 2, written for the stage WunderGraph is at today. It goes deeper than version 1 and sets the bar higher with every new person who joins. That’s how we keep learning from each other and stay sharp.

Why did we create the Manifesto?

We’re building innovative tech for the developer community, but that’s only part of the story. We’re also building a high-performing, tightly aligned team that solves hard problems fast. We need both to succeed, and that only works if we’re all pulling in the same direction.

So we asked ourselves:

What do we expect from each other?

What kind of mindset does it take to move the needle here?

What makes working at WunderGraph feel different?

The result is 17 beliefs that cut through the noise. They’re real, direct, and reflect how we work every day. We use them to hire, to stay aligned, and to move fast with focus and urgency

How It Came Together

The Manifesto wasn’t created in a vacuum.

It was shaped by the people building WunderGraph every day. In June, we kicked it off on-site in Bretten with the leadership team. We then presented it to the whole company to make sure it wasn’t just leadership-speak, but something everyone stands behind. It has continued to evolve through async input and leadership discussions aligned with our People strategy.

How We Use It

This isn’t just internal culture wallpaper.

It’s linked in every interview invite to help candidates understand how we work and decide if our environment is right for them.

We talk about it during the interview stages.

We include it in onboarding so new hires have clear and transparent guidelines.

It lives in the WunderGraph Public Handbook and Resources because transparency matters, inside and out.

because transparency matters, inside and out. Most importantly, it reflects what’s already true: our team moves fast, owns hard problems, and delivers real impact. This puts into words what we already live every day.

What’s Next

Culture doesn’t stand still and neither do we. We grow every day: as a team, a company, and a product. In November, we meet again in Gran Canaria for a retreat and take the next step

Evolve the Manifesto into a Values framework that supports us as we scale

Gather and reflect on feedback

Make sure our culture grows with our ambition

This is about building a team that can move fast and scale smart, without losing what makes us special: our grit, engineering excellence, and people.

The WunderGraph Manifesto: Core Beliefs

Core Beliefs: How We Work Together

We’re building a top team to solve hard problems. That’s why we hire people who move the needle and push innovation every day. Skill, attitude, and focus matter. If you’re looking for a high-impact role where you can apply your growth mindset and ownership, this is for you. We demand a lot, which is why we pay at the high end of the market. For entrepreneurial-minded people, equity is an option too. Keep pushing us forward, and you’ll earn real flexibility in return. That might mean picking up your kids, going to the gym, or heading out early to do something you enjoy (besides work, of course 🙂). Be 150% behind our mission of “Building the future of API collaboration” because you're genuinely excited to be part of it. Get stuff done. We keep our organization flat and lean (no overhead, no politics, no silos) so you can focus on what matters: shipping, breaking paradigms, moving the needle, and bringing smart ideas to life that make a difference for our customers. Walk the talk. Our leaders don’t just guide, they roll up their sleeves and build with you. When we make a promise, we keep it. You’re hungry to do what it takes for us to win as a team. Work and making an impact are key parts of your identity and fulfillment. And yes, it’s okay (but not required) to work or text on weekends or at night. Strive to do in a day what others do in weeks. Focus on done, not perfect, so we can get things in front of customers and learn fast. Crash through walls to get things done. Respond in minutes, not hours or days. Be extremely persistent if it means getting the job done. Check in on important things 10 times a day if that’s what it takes to make a difference. Don’t let yourself be put off. Wear any hat that needs wearing. There’s no job that isn’t your job. We call this “ownership.” Drive things relentlessly as an individual, but always act as a team. Don’t be afraid to fail. If you do, share what you learned so we don’t repeat mistakes. We have your back. Be obsessed with our customers. It’s our job to move fast and solve problems. Use every opportunity to learn. If a customer feels like we dropped the ball, we did. Sync quickly when its necessary to solve a problem, especially if it involves a customer. Use async for less urgent topics. Keep meeting overhead low so you can focus on what matters. Be ready to travel. Occasional meetups and retreats around the world are part of our culture. Being face-to-face with teammates or customers builds trust and real connection. Be open and direct with feedback. In a remote-first company, transparency and clear communication are essential for team success. Always be learning. Never settle. Use every resource to broaden your perspective. Question the status quo. There’s always room to grow, both personally and professionally.

We’re growing, we’re innovating, and we’re looking for people who want to be part of the journey.

On the engineering side, we’re doubling down to push our product further and launch new product lines (more on this soon).

At the same time, we’re rolling out our Go-To-Market strategy in the U.S., building a Sales and Marketing team on the ground to bring Cosmo to more customers.

🚀 If what we’re building and how we’re building it resonates with you, we’d love to hear from you.

👉 See open positions at WunderGraph