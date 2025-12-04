Extending Subgraph Checks in Cosmo

Cosmo already supports subgraph checks. They help you catch breaking changes and see lint issues before you publish a subgraph. But several customers asked for something more. They wanted to run their own checks with rules that aren't included by default.

That is why we added subgraph check extensions as an add-on to the normal checks. Cosmo keeps doing what it already does, and your service adds its own logic.

Where the Idea Came From

This began because customers wanted the ability to run their own checks. Our built-in lint rules don't always include everything a team cares about. This includes naming conventions, casing rules, or patterns for object and enum names that are not included by default.

Previously, teams had to ask us to implement those rules, but now they can implement that logic on their own systems.

Cosmo already has all the data that is necessary for this. The subgraph check knows the composed schema and the context for the run. However, what we were missing was a clean way to send that information to an external service. Extensions provide that.

That’s what led us to build subgraph check extensions as an add-on to the existing checks.

This feature is part of Cosmo and is available under the enterprise license.

What Subgraph Check Extensions Do

When a subgraph check runs, Cosmo sends a request to your configured endpoint. Your service then receives the data, runs its own rules, and returns a response.

The request happens in two stages.

Stage one sends metadata for the check. This includes the organization, namespace, subgraph, who triggered the check, and a temporary URL. That URL points to a file with the SDL and is available for five minutes. This is helpful for large schemas.

Your service downloads the file, performs its checks, and prepares the result.

Stage two is Cosmo displaying that result. If your service returns errors, they will appear alongside the normal lint issues. If something goes wrong - an incorrect endpoint, invalid response, or wrong status code - it will be shown in the check details.

Cosmo is expecting a 200 or 204 status code.

A 200 code is validated against the expected response shape.

A 204 code means the check succeeded and no further action is required.

Any other status code is considered a failure.

You can find the full request and response structure in the documentation.

Configuring an Extension in Cosmo Studio

Below is an example of how the feature looks when enabled for a namespace:

Subgraph check extensions configuration in Cosmo Studio

The configuration includes:

Endpoint

The URL where Cosmo sends POST requests.

Secret Key

This is used to generate an HMAC signature ( X-Cosmo-Signature-256 ) so you can verify the request came from Cosmo.

Included Fields

You will choose what information gets sent:

Composed SDL

Lint warnings and errors

Graph pruning warnings and errors

Schema changes

Affected operations

These match the data options shown in the UI.

How It Works in Practice

The flow works as follows:

Register an endpoint. Choose what data Cosmo sends. Run a subgraph check as usual. Cosmo triggers the extension and displays the result.

If the file is incorrect, the check fails. After correcting it, the extension runs normally. If there is an error, Cosmo displays that error as a lint issue.

If the endpoint is not configured correctly, the check details show the metadata, the URL, the response, and any failure information. You can see the same error message in both the CLI output and the checks page.

Real Examples

Below are examples of rules your team can implement:

Naming and casing rules

For example:

A field name matches a specific case.

A type name ends with Object .

. An enum ends with Enum .

These are not included by default, so a team would implement these checks in their own service and return an error when something doesn't match.

LLM-based rules

Because the composed SDL file is provided, a team can send it to an LLM, and if the model finds something they consider wrong, their service can fail the check based on that.

Any backend

Teams can use TypeScript, ASP, C, PHP, Go, or whatever backend they already run. Cosmo sends an HTTP request and waits for the response.

Verifying the Request

To ensure the data comes from a trusted source, an HMAC signature is included in the X-Cosmo-Signature-256 header.

When you configure the extension, you need to provide a secret key. Your server computes the signature and compares it with the header.

Here is an example from the docs:

A matching signature confirms the request was generated by Cosmo and not altered in transit.

Permissions and Scope

To set up an extension, you need to be an admin, a developer admin, or a namespace admin. To see the results, you only need access to the graph or subgraph.

This keeps teams separated from each other. If someone cannot see a graph, they cannot see its checks.

Extensions do not change permissions, they only add a way for your own logic to run during a subgraph check.

Final Thoughts

Subgraph check extensions let teams add checks that Cosmo does not include by default. Cosmo keeps doing its normal work, and your service adds whatever rules you need.

For more details, see the documentation on subgraph check extensions

