Applying for a Role at WunderGraph

We’re growing fast and meeting more candidates than ever. We review every application by hand, but we’re also seeing a rise in AI-written and fraudulent submissions. This post explains what we look for, how our interview process works, and how to get the most out of it if you’re considering joining WunderGraph.

Hiring at WunderGraph in 2026

In 2025, we tripled the team as we accelerated our growth. And we’re keeping that momentum going into 2026.

We are continuing the hiring sprint at WunderGraph and expect to add around 20 new colleagues, mostly across engineering and GTM. We’re also getting ready to launch two new products, including Hub, our collaborative workspace for designing and shipping APIs, and another early-stage product we’ll share more about soon.

We love talking to our candidate community and wanted to share some patterns we’ve noticed. Alongside that, you’ll find guidance on how to get the best out of the process. Consider this recommended reading if you’re interested in working with us.

AI applications

We mean it when we say we don’t use AI to screen applications. Every single application is reviewed by the hiring team, and that team does not include AI. The work you put into applying deserves to be seen by real people.

What we’ve noticed, though, is that many responses to our questions sound AI-generated. Out of 100 applications, around 98 include AI-written answers, especially when explaining why they want to join us. Because of this, we’ve made our questions more specific and individual.

These questions are your chance to show who you are and what you do.

It helps us get to know you when you engage with the questions in your own words.

Fraudulent applications

🇧🇬 🇫🇮 🇪🇸 🇷🇴 🇵🇱 🇷🇸 🇳🇴

These are just some of the flags people have claimed to be from, but unfortunately, they are clearly not.

Our team is global, spread across ten countries, and collectively speaks eighteen (and counting) languages, with more being added all the time.

Throughout our careers, we’ve worked with people from all over the world and have celebrated and appreciated cultures from around the globe. That makes us especially aware of when someone is pretending to be from a country they aren’t actually from.

In addition, we conduct checks and verifications before each person starts, so it’s not just about the languages.

We’re well aware that some groups, whether state-sanctioned or not, try to infiltrate businesses by pretending to be someone else, and we remain ever vigilant. They’ve given us an ever-growing library of funny internal anecdotes (the digital masks continue to be the funniest of them all - hello uncanny valley!).

And for the next Spanish candidate, our team is likely to greet you with “¡Hola! ¿Qué tal?”

(This goes for Hej, Hei, Hallo, Bună ziua, Dzień dobry, Zdravo, Здравей, Moi.)

The state of the hiring market

We understand that the job market is not great right now, both from our own team’s experience and what candidates tell us. Sadly, we cannot hire everyone or fix the ghosting issue that many have been experiencing.

However, we ask that you engage with the process in earnest and show off who you truly are! We know that it’s not always possible, and we’re not asking you to perform, but please focus on what you really want us to see.

On our side, we:

promise not to ghost you

stay with you throughout the hiring process

try our best to keep the process quick and efficient

How to get the best out of the process

Interviews are an essential part of both the company and the candidate's process. As a candidate, this is your chance to show who you are and what you’ve done. In addition, you will have the opportunity to get to know us beyond the blogs, open handbooks, and posts.

You need to get to know us just as much as we want to get to know you. Otherwise, we’re all wasting each other’s time, with you potentially joining a company that isn’t right for you and us hiring someone who isn’t the right fit for us.

And unfortunately, not everyone will be a match.

However, here are some general tips:

Read up : We have published a lot of information about who we are, what we do, and the people we are looking for. We try to be transparent, so there is plenty of information for the curious whether it’s the Handbook or our Blog . WunderGraph welcomes the curious!

: We have published a lot of information about who we are, what we do, and the people we are looking for. We try to be transparent, so there is plenty of information for the curious whether it’s the Handbook or our Blog . WunderGraph welcomes the curious! Prepare : Each interview stage is designed to help you shine. There will be some challenges in the interview, and the questions won’t be softballs, but they are there for you to show off some of the challenges you’ve overcome.

: Each interview stage is designed to help you shine. There will be some challenges in the interview, and the questions won’t be softballs, but they are there for you to show off some of the challenges you’ve overcome. Engage : Whether it be a task or a question, please take it as seriously as we take your application. For tasks, we give a rough time guide, but if you get a spark of creativity, follow it and let us see it! Do not treat the time guide as a deadline; instead, show us your best work.

: Whether it be a task or a question, please take it as seriously as we take your application. For tasks, we give a rough time guide, but if you get a spark of creativity, follow it and let us see it! Do not treat the time guide as a deadline; instead, show us your best work. Ask: We love it when you ask questions. Bonus points if you ask questions about something specific you’ve seen in something we’ve published. We want you to be curious about where you will work!

Overview of our process + tips

We’ve designed our interview process with efficiency and insight in mind. To that end, each stage has a well-stated purpose and expectations.

Overall, the process is made up of three main team interviews, supported by a brief discovery call at the beginning and a relaxed coffee chat at the end. Here is the full breakdown:

Discovery call

This is for us to learn more about you beyond your CV and application. This conversation will be with either Alex or Mariya, and will last around 20-30 mins. During that time, we want to learn what motivated you to apply to WunderGraph. We will also have a quick chat about the logistics of working here.

Think about how you would explain what you do to someone who is not in your domain and practice that for this interview. Also, have a good think about what moves you to do your best work.

First Interview (Technical discussion for engineering)

This is the first conversation you’ll have with the team that you will eventually work with. Usually, it covers details about your past work and deep dives into your technical expertise. You should also explore the Cosmo repository on GitHub to learn more about how everything works. Our blog has detailed technical deep dives from the team and founders, and the team loves getting specific, detailed questions.

Be prepared to talk in detail about your work and domain with fellow domain experts (engineers, marketers, sales, etc.).

Task + discussion

Task : We try to give you an example that's representative of the work you’ll do here, so we can see you in action. For example, engineers will get a coding task. Usually, it’ll take you a few focused hours to complete the task, but it’s not timed. It’s not about how fast you complete it, but the quality of the work.

: We try to give you an example that's representative of the work you’ll do here, so we can see you in action. For example, engineers will get a coding task. Usually, it’ll take you a few focused hours to complete the task, but it’s not timed. It’s not about how fast you complete it, but the quality of the work. Review : Before any potential invite to a discussion, we review your code first.

: Before any potential invite to a discussion, we review your code first. Discussion: If the code meets expectations, you will be invited to discuss it with the team, where you will go over how you solved the problem and, if anything, how you would change things if we give you more context or different parameters.

Especially for engineers but applies to everyone - do not submit AI-written work only. Really think about what the work you're submitting says about you, as this is the only thing we'll have to go on when making our decision. Take this opportunity to show us how it's done! During the discussion, you will need to back up what you did, how you broke down the problem, and why you did it that way.

Bjorn, our COO, wrote a blog about using AI in engineering interviews.

Founders call

We’re still at the start-up stage, so it’s important that you hear from the founders about our culture and company, and that our founders have the chance to meet everyone coming in!

Be honest about what kind of culture and environment you are really looking for. What motivates and inspires you? We're a mission-driven lot, and you will need to find a motive to thrive here.

Call with the team

Think of this as a coffee chat to get to know the team you will be working with and see if you will mesh, work, and deliver together. As we’re fully remote, it’s important for you to meet more than just the management team.

Bring yourself, who you are, what you love doing, and what you want to do next. The team will likewise let you in on how we work and play together.

Conclusion

We are building a team of people who care about their craft, ask good questions, and want to work on hard problems with others who do the same. The job market is difficult right now, and interviews can feel stressful, but our goal is simple: treat every candidate with respect, stay human in every interaction, and give you a clear view of the work and the people behind it.

If you decide to apply, bring your real voice, your real experience, and the work you are most proud of. We will meet you with the same openness on our side, and if it turns out to be the right fit, we would be happy to welcome you to the team.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)