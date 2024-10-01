Everything GraphQL Federation
Topics that deep-dive into all things GraphQL Federation-related.
What you’ll learn
- Learn about how to use each GraphQL Federation directive efficiently
- Explore GraphQL Federation from the basics to the advanced
- Leverage GraphQL Federation for microservices architecture
- Learn how to migrate a monolith into microservices
- Explore advanced GraphQL schema design
- Discover the traits of clean graph architecture and avoid the common pitfalls
- Learn how to manage schema stitching and modularization
- Explore real-world applications of GraphQL and how to solve common problems
- Understand GraphQL resolvers and their role in query execution
Prerequisites
- Basic understanding of GraphQL
- Familiarity with APIs
