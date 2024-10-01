WunderGraph Academy

Everything GraphQL Federation

Topics that deep-dive into all things GraphQL Federation-related.
What you’ll learn

  • Learn about how to use each GraphQL Federation directive efficiently
  • Explore GraphQL Federation from the basics to the advanced
  • Leverage GraphQL Federation for microservices architecture
  • Learn how to migrate a monolith into microservices
  • Explore advanced GraphQL schema design
  • Discover the traits of clean graph architecture and avoid the common pitfalls
  • Learn how to manage schema stitching and modularization
  • Explore real-world applications of GraphQL and how to solve common problems
  • Understand GraphQL resolvers and their role in query execution

Prerequisites

  • Basic understanding of GraphQL
  • Familiarity with APIs

