Blog
/
Education
GraphQL: The hidden Champion of Postman's State of the API 2021
Join our Open Source Community!
Join our Discord community to explore the exciting world of Backend for Frontend (BFF) architecture! We're a group of web development enthusiasts who are passionate about creating scalable and efficient APIs that power modern web and mobile apps.
GraphQL shows strong growth, has the largest percentage of users who love it and is the only API Specification amongst future technologies that Developers are Excited about.
2020
|Specification
|Use it
|JSON Schema
|76%
|Swagger 2.0
|44%
|OpenAPI 3.0
|28%
|GraphQL
|22.5%
2021
|Specification
|Use it
|Use it and love It
|JSON Schema
|77%
|27%
|Swagger 2.0
|54%
|16%
|OpenAPI 3.0
|39%
|12%
|GraphQL
|31%
|10%
Growth
|Specification
|Growth
|JSON Schema
|+1.3%
|Swagger 2.0
|+22.7%
|OpenAPI 3.0
|+39.2%
|GraphQL
|+34.7%
Lovers
|Specification
|Lovers
|JSON Schema
|35%
|Swagger 2.0
|30%
|OpenAPI 3.0
|30%
|GraphQL
|32%
Future Technologies 2020
|Specification
|Excited about
|Microservices
|47%
|Kubernetes
|44%
|Containers
|43%
|Serverless Architecture
|39%
|GraphQL
|33%
|HTTP/2
|25%
Future Technologies 2021
|Specification
|Lovers
|Microservices
|58%
|Kubernetes
|50%
|Containers
|46%
|Serverless Architecture
|44%
|GraphQL
|35%
|HTTP/2
|33%
Prediction
|Specification
|Use it
|Use it and love It
|JSON Schema
|80%
|30%
|Swagger 2.0
|60%
|20%
|OpenAPI 3.0
|51%
|20%
|GraphQL
|44%
|18%