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GraphQL: The hidden Champion of Postman's State of the API 2021

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Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

min read
Last updated on July 20, 2026

Archive Notice

This article is archived and no longer maintained. It analyzes Postman's 2021 State of the API report, which no longer reflects the current API landscape. The data and trends described are specific to that period. For current documentation and guidance, see https://wundergraph.com/cosmo

GraphQL shows strong growth, has the largest percentage of users who love it and is the only API Specification amongst future technologies that Developers are Excited about.

State of GraphQL Federation 2026

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2020

SpecificationUse it
JSON Schema76%
Swagger 2.044%
OpenAPI 3.028%
GraphQL22.5%

2021

SpecificationUse itUse it and love It
JSON Schema77%27%
Swagger 2.054%16%
OpenAPI 3.039%12%
GraphQL31%10%

Growth

SpecificationGrowth
JSON Schema+1.3%
Swagger 2.0+22.7%
OpenAPI 3.0+39.2%
GraphQL+34.7%

Lovers

SpecificationLovers
JSON Schema35%
Swagger 2.030%
OpenAPI 3.030%
GraphQL32%

Future Technologies 2020

SpecificationExcited about
Microservices47%
Kubernetes44%
Containers43%
Serverless Architecture39%
GraphQL33%
HTTP/225%

Future Technologies 2021

SpecificationLovers
Microservices58%
Kubernetes50%
Containers46%
Serverless Architecture44%
GraphQL35%
HTTP/233%

Prediction

SpecificationUse itUse it and love It
JSON Schema80%30%
Swagger 2.060%20%
OpenAPI 3.051%20%
GraphQL44%18%
Jens Neuse
Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

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