GraphQL: The hidden Champion of Postman's State of the API 2021

cover
Jens Neuse

1min read

GraphQL shows strong growth, has the largest percentage of users who love it and is the only API Specification amongst future technologies that Developers are Excited about.

2020

SpecificationUse it
JSON Schema76%
Swagger 2.044%
OpenAPI 3.028%
GraphQL22.5%

2021

SpecificationUse itUse it and love It
JSON Schema77%27%
Swagger 2.054%16%
OpenAPI 3.039%12%
GraphQL31%10%

Growth

SpecificationGrowth
JSON Schema+1.3%
Swagger 2.0+22.7%
OpenAPI 3.0+39.2%
GraphQL+34.7%

Lovers

SpecificationLovers
JSON Schema35%
Swagger 2.030%
OpenAPI 3.030%
GraphQL32%

Future Technologies 2020

SpecificationExcited about
Microservices47%
Kubernetes44%
Containers43%
Serverless Architecture39%
GraphQL33%
HTTP/225%

Future Technologies 2021

SpecificationLovers
Microservices58%
Kubernetes50%
Containers46%
Serverless Architecture44%
GraphQL35%
HTTP/233%

Prediction

SpecificationUse itUse it and love It
JSON Schema80%30%
Swagger 2.060%20%
OpenAPI 3.051%20%
GraphQL44%18%
