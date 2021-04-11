Blog
Get the latest news on how products at WunderGraph are built, technologies are used, and join the teams helping to build a better landscape of API integration.
Distributed GraphQL Subscriptions with NATS and Event Driven Architecture
Learn how to leverage NATS and Event Driven Architecture to build distributed GraphQL Subscriptions.
Jens Neuse
Refactoring Monoliths to Microservices with the BFF and Strangler Patterns
Refactor monoliths to microservices with the BFF & Strangler patterns. Avoid adapter hell and shield frontends using WunderGraphs unified BFF layer.
Prithwish Nath
Return JSON from OpenAI to build AI enhanced APIs
Build AI-enhanced APIs with OpenAI that return structured JSON. Automate schema validation and OpenAPI docs using the WunderGraph Agent SDK.
Jens Neuse
TypeSafe Testing in Backends-for-Frontends
Struggling with integration, unit & E2E tests in your BFF? WunderGraph’s type-safe testing & mocking makes API testing easier.
Prithwish Nath
Fixing the Backends-for-frontends pattern with Build-time GraphQL
Fix the BFF pattern’s limitations using build-time GraphQL. WunderGraph delivers secure, fast, type-safe APIs—without runtime GraphQL overhead
Prithwish Nath
Apollo Federation v2 compatible OSS licensed Gateway coming to WunderGraph
WunderGraph announces a partnership with YC-backed Tailor Technologies, Inc. to implement an Apollo Federation v2 compatible OSS licensed API Gateway.
Jens Neuse
The Easiest Way to Bake Auth Into Your Backend-for-Frontend with Clerk and WunderGraph
A true match made in heaven, learn how to implement authentication in your BFF architecture in minutes!.
Prithwish Nath
Here's the Universal API ORM for REST, SOAP and GraphQL and more
Call REST, GraphQL, SOAP, and SQL as if they were one API. The WunderGraph ORM gives you type-safe access to any source—without relying on SDKs.
Jens Neuse
Dodging the Vercel Tax
Get Vercel-level DX with Postgres, Redis & Blob—without the markup. Use WunderGraph, an open-source alternative to Vercel Storage with no vendor lock-in.
Prithwish Nath
Do you even test?
Easily write end-to-end tests for your API Gateway with mocks. Learn how WunderGraph makes testing integrations faster, safer, and more maintainable.
Dustin Deus
Why you should Relay give GraphQL another look
Explore how Relay and WunderGraph enable secure, fast, type-safe GraphQL apps with SSR, persisted queries, and no runtime API exposure.
Jens Neuse
5 Best Backend-for-Frontend Tools You Should Be Using
Discover 5 powerful Backend-for-Frontend tools—like WunderGraph, Istio, and AWS—to simplify API integration, auth, observability, and scaling.
Prithwish Nath
Introducing the new Vue Query client
Introducing the new WunderGraph Vue Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Vue and Nuxt.
Eelco Wiersma
Introducing the new Svelte Query client
Introducing the new WunderGraph Svelte Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Svelte & SvelteKit.
Dani Akash
The Backend-for-Frontend pattern using NextJS A Step-by-Step Guide
Start with BFFs, scale to GraphQL Federation. Build secure, type-safe APIs in Next.js with WunderGraph as your Backend-for-Frontend layer.
Prithwish Nath
Lightning-fast API development with Neon and WunderGraph
Learn how to use the Neon integreation with WunderGraph to create fast APIs
Stefan Avram
Embedding SQL into GraphQL without sacrificing type safety
Learn how to embed SQL in GraphQL without losing type safety. This guide shows how to rewrite operations at the gateway level using AST transformations.
Jens Neuse
TypeScript First API Development: Never Write OpenAPI Specifications Again
Skip the manual OpenAPI work. With WunderGraph’s TypeScript-first approach, generate OpenAPI specs directly from your code—no annotations, no boilerplate.
Jens Neuse
Serverless CI with Podman, Firecracker, fly.io Machines, and temporal.io
This is the story of how we built the CI/CD system for WunderGraph Cloud. 13s builds on top of giants like fly.io Machines, Podman, and temporal.io.
Jens Neuse & Dustin Deus
TypeScript Made Easy
Learn TypeScript the fun way—build your first full stack Todo App with Next.js, Prisma & WunderGraph. End-to-end typesafety, zero boilerplate.
Prithwish Nath
Building internal tools with WunderGraph and Interval
A guide that shows you how to build internal tools using WunderGraph and Interval.
Eelco Wiersma
Introducing the new Solid Query client
Introducing the new WunderGraph Solid Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Solid.js.
Eelco Wiersma
A comprehensive Guide to WunderGraph and WunderGraph Cloud
A comprehensive guide to WunderGraph, the API Gateway that turns GraphQL into RPC on the fly, with a focus on its TypeScript Operations
Prithwish Nath
Isomorphic TypeScript APIs: End-to-end type-safety between client & server
Blur the lines between frontend and backend with isomorphic TypeScript APIs. Get instant type-safe feedback for faster full-stack development—no codegen needed.
Jens Neuse
Build a Serverless Live Chat App with Next.js, Fauna & WunderGraph
Learn to build a real-time serverless chat app using WunderGraph’s Live Queries, Next.js, and Fauna—no WebSockets needed, just scalable GraphQL.
Prithwish Nath
Data Fetching with Next.js 13’s Bleeding-Edge Features
Explore data fetching with Next.js 13 using Streaming and Suspense. Build a record catalog app with GraphQL and WunderGraph for seamless end-to-end typesafety.
Prithwish Nath
Introducing the new React Query client
Introducing the new WunderGraph React Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with React Query.
Eelco Wiersma
How to Use ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend
Can you use OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 on your website as a chat assistant? You bet. Here’s how to get it done with an Express server, WunderGraph as a BFF, and GraphQL.
Prithwish Nath
Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients
Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients
Eelco Wiersma
How to Build a GraphQL eCommerce App from Scratch
Setting JAMstack to easy mode with WunderGraph, Next.js, Strapi, and Snipcart
Prithwish Nath
The End of DevOps
How WunderGraph’s infraless platform returns simplicity to the developer experience.
Björn Schwenzer
Dev without Ops - Why we are building Vercel for Backend, the Infraless Cloud
Serverless isn't enough. Learn why we're building WunderGraph Cloud—a fully managed backend platform that redefines simplicity, speed, and developer experience.
Jens Neuse
WunderBase – Serverless GraphQL DB using SQLite, Firecracker & Prisma
WunderBase is an open source Serverless GraphQL database built on SQLite, Firecracker, and Prisma. Sleep mode saves cost—perfect for fast, lightweight apps.
Jens Neuse
WunderGraph 🤝 Fauna Integration
WunderGraph and Fauna integration. Quickly integrate FaunaDB into your serverless applications using WunderGraph.
Stefan Avram
How to improve your markdown-based docs with automatic tagging
Help your readers to better understand your markdown-based docs by automatically tagging the content with cross-references to other parts of your documentation.
Jens Neuse
How WunderGraph helps Developers to compose & integrate APIs
Discover how WunderGraph streamlines API composition and integration with Gateway-Less API Management that fits modern developer workflows.
Jens Neuse
NextJS / React SSR: 21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices
21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices for NextJS / React SSR
Jens Neuse
Partnership Announcement: Oracle Cloud and WunderGraph
WunderGraph and Oracle Cloud team up to deliver 90% faster API integrations and seamless Kubernetes hosting for modern, scalable app development.
Stefan Avram
Keycloak Integration in Minutes with Cloud IAM and WunderGraph
Integrate Keycloak with WunderGraph in under 10 minutes using Cloud IAM. Boost security, simplify setup, and speed up auth workflows with this step-by-step guide.
Stefan Avram
WunderGraph 🤝 MongoDB Atlas
We're super excited to introduce our latest integration with MongoDB Atlas – MongoDB’s multi-cloud application data platform.
Stefan Avram
How automating API Integrations benefits your business
Automate API integrations with WunderGraph to save developer time, cut costs, and boost efficiency across your software ecosystem.
Karl Baumbarten
Join data across APIs: GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more
Learn how to join data across GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and more using a single GraphQL operation—no stitching or federation required.
Jens Neuse
Instant Realtime APIs using PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale
WunderGraph now supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale as DataSources to generate a production-ready Realtime API in Minutes
Jens Neuse
Benchmark: Apollo Federation Gateway v1 vs v2 vs WunderGraph vs mercurius-js
Benchmarks of the Apollo Federation Gateway v1 and v2 vs. WunderGraph show that WunderGraph is up to 271 times faster than Apollo.
Jens Neuse
Build JSON APIs with JSON-Schema by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like REST, GraphQL, Apollo Federation, PostgreSQL and MySQL
Learn how to build JSON APIs with JSON Schema validation by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL or MySQL
Jens Neuse
Authentication for NextJS with GraphQL & REST APIs and SSR (Server Side Rendering)
A discussion on NextJS, GraphQL and Authentication and how to get it right with SSR (Server Side Rendering)
Jens Neuse
Polyglot persistence for PostgreSQL & MySQL using GraphQL & TypeScript
Storing data in either PostgreSQL or MySQL using the exact same interface, a GraphQL API
Jens Neuse
The most powerful GraphQL Client for the web in just 2kb
WunderGraph offers the most powerful GraphQL client for the web in just 2.5kb. Outperforms Apollo & urql in speed, DX, and security—without the bloat.
Jens Neuse