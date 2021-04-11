Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Blog

Get the latest news on how products at WunderGraph are built, technologies are used, and join the teams helping to build a better landscape of API integration.

Distributed GraphQL Subscriptions with NATS and Event Driven Architecture
Archive

Distributed GraphQL Subscriptions with NATS and Event Driven Architecture

Learn how to leverage NATS and Event Driven Architecture to build distributed GraphQL Subscriptions.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

16min read
Read more
Refactoring Monoliths to Microservices with the BFF and Strangler Patterns
Archive

Refactoring Monoliths to Microservices with the BFF and Strangler Patterns

Refactor monoliths to microservices with the BFF & Strangler patterns. Avoid adapter hell and shield frontends using WunderGraphs unified BFF layer.

Prithwish Nath

17min read
Return JSON from OpenAI to build AI enhanced APIs
Archive

Return JSON from OpenAI to build AI enhanced APIs

Build AI-enhanced APIs with OpenAI that return structured JSON. Automate schema validation and OpenAPI docs using the WunderGraph Agent SDK.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

5min read
TypeSafe Testing in Backends-for-Frontends
Archive

TypeSafe Testing in Backends-for-Frontends

Struggling with integration, unit & E2E tests in your BFF? WunderGraph’s type-safe testing & mocking makes API testing easier.

Prithwish Nath

15min read
Fixing the Backends-for-frontends pattern with Build-time GraphQL
Archive

Fixing the Backends-for-frontends pattern with Build-time GraphQL

Fix the BFF pattern’s limitations using build-time GraphQL. WunderGraph delivers secure, fast, type-safe APIs—without runtime GraphQL overhead

Prithwish Nath

9min read
Apollo Federation v2 compatible OSS licensed Gateway coming to WunderGraph
Archive

Apollo Federation v2 compatible OSS licensed Gateway coming to WunderGraph

WunderGraph announces a partnership with YC-backed Tailor Technologies, Inc. to implement an Apollo Federation v2 compatible OSS licensed API Gateway.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

4min read
The Easiest Way to Bake Auth Into Your Backend-for-Frontend with Clerk and WunderGraph
Archive

The Easiest Way to Bake Auth Into Your Backend-for-Frontend with Clerk and WunderGraph

A true match made in heaven, learn how to implement authentication in your BFF architecture in minutes!.

Prithwish Nath

10min read
Here's the Universal API ORM for REST, SOAP and GraphQL and more
Archive

Here's the Universal API ORM for REST, SOAP and GraphQL and more

Call REST, GraphQL, SOAP, and SQL as if they were one API. The WunderGraph ORM gives you type-safe access to any source—without relying on SDKs.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

12min read
Dodging the Vercel Tax
Archive

Dodging the Vercel Tax

Get Vercel-level DX with Postgres, Redis & Blob—without the markup. Use WunderGraph, an open-source alternative to Vercel Storage with no vendor lock-in.

Prithwish Nath

10min read
Do you even test?
Archive

Do you even test?

Easily write end-to-end tests for your API Gateway with mocks. Learn how WunderGraph makes testing integrations faster, safer, and more maintainable.

Dustin Deus

Dustin Deus

8min read
Why you should Relay give GraphQL another look
Archive

Why you should Relay give GraphQL another look

Explore how Relay and WunderGraph enable secure, fast, type-safe GraphQL apps with SSR, persisted queries, and no runtime API exposure.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

11min read
5 Best Backend-for-Frontend Tools You Should Be Using
Archive

5 Best Backend-for-Frontend Tools You Should Be Using

Discover 5 powerful Backend-for-Frontend tools—like WunderGraph, Istio, and AWS—to simplify API integration, auth, observability, and scaling.

Prithwish Nath

11min read
Introducing the new Vue Query client
Archive

Introducing the new Vue Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Vue Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Vue and Nuxt.

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

3min read
Introducing the new Svelte Query client
Archive

Introducing the new Svelte Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Svelte Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Svelte & SvelteKit.

Dani Akash

Dani Akash

3min read
The Backend-for-Frontend pattern using NextJS A Step-by-Step Guide
Archive

The Backend-for-Frontend pattern using NextJS A Step-by-Step Guide

Start with BFFs, scale to GraphQL Federation. Build secure, type-safe APIs in Next.js with WunderGraph as your Backend-for-Frontend layer.

Prithwish Nath

20min read
Lightning-fast API development with Neon and WunderGraph
Archive

Lightning-fast API development with Neon and WunderGraph

Learn how to use the Neon integreation with WunderGraph to create fast APIs

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

2min read
Embedding SQL into GraphQL without sacrificing type safety
Archive

Embedding SQL into GraphQL without sacrificing type safety

Learn how to embed SQL in GraphQL without losing type safety. This guide shows how to rewrite operations at the gateway level using AST transformations.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

11min read
TypeScript First API Development: Never Write OpenAPI Specifications Again
Archive

TypeScript First API Development: Never Write OpenAPI Specifications Again

Skip the manual OpenAPI work. With WunderGraph’s TypeScript-first approach, generate OpenAPI specs directly from your code—no annotations, no boilerplate.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

7min read
Serverless CI with Podman, Firecracker, fly.io Machines, and temporal.io
Archive

Serverless CI with Podman, Firecracker, fly.io Machines, and temporal.io

This is the story of how we built the CI/CD system for WunderGraph Cloud. 13s builds on top of giants like fly.io Machines, Podman, and temporal.io.

Jens NeuseDustin Deus

Jens Neuse & Dustin Deus

14min read
TypeScript Made Easy
Archive

TypeScript Made Easy

Learn TypeScript the fun way—build your first full stack Todo App with Next.js, Prisma & WunderGraph. End-to-end typesafety, zero boilerplate.

Prithwish Nath

16min read
Building internal tools with WunderGraph and Interval
Archive

Building internal tools with WunderGraph and Interval

A guide that shows you how to build internal tools using WunderGraph and Interval.

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

7min read
Introducing the new Solid Query client
Archive

Introducing the new Solid Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph Solid Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with Solid.js.

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

4min read
A comprehensive Guide to WunderGraph and WunderGraph Cloud
Archive

A comprehensive Guide to WunderGraph and WunderGraph Cloud

A comprehensive guide to WunderGraph, the API Gateway that turns GraphQL into RPC on the fly, with a focus on its TypeScript Operations

Prithwish Nath

18min read
Isomorphic TypeScript APIs: End-to-end type-safety between client & server
Archive

Isomorphic TypeScript APIs: End-to-end type-safety between client & server

Blur the lines between frontend and backend with isomorphic TypeScript APIs. Get instant type-safe feedback for faster full-stack development—no codegen needed.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

18min read
Build a Serverless Live Chat App with Next.js, Fauna & WunderGraph
Archive

Build a Serverless Live Chat App with Next.js, Fauna & WunderGraph

Learn to build a real-time serverless chat app using WunderGraph’s Live Queries, Next.js, and Fauna—no WebSockets needed, just scalable GraphQL.

Prithwish Nath

19min read
Data Fetching with Next.js 13’s Bleeding-Edge Features
Archive

Data Fetching with Next.js 13’s Bleeding-Edge Features

Explore data fetching with Next.js 13 using Streaming and Suspense. Build a record catalog app with GraphQL and WunderGraph for seamless end-to-end typesafety.

Prithwish Nath

20min read
Introducing the new React Query client
Archive

Introducing the new React Query client

Introducing the new WunderGraph React Query client. Consume WunderGraph queries, mutations and subscriptions fully typesafe with React Query.

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

4min read
How to Use ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend
Archive

How to Use ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend

Can you use OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 on your website as a chat assistant? You bet. Here’s how to get it done with an Express server, WunderGraph as a BFF, and GraphQL.

Prithwish Nath

18min read
Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients
Archive

Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients

Introducing the new Next.js and SWR clients

Eelco Wiersma

Eelco Wiersma

7min read
How to Build a GraphQL eCommerce App from Scratch
Archive

How to Build a GraphQL eCommerce App from Scratch

Setting JAMstack to easy mode with WunderGraph, Next.js, Strapi, and Snipcart

Prithwish Nath

19min read
The End of DevOps
Archive

The End of DevOps

How WunderGraph’s infraless platform returns simplicity to the developer experience.

Björn Schwenzer

Björn Schwenzer

6min read
Dev without Ops - Why we are building Vercel for Backend, the Infraless Cloud
Archive

Dev without Ops - Why we are building Vercel for Backend, the Infraless Cloud

Serverless isn't enough. Learn why we're building WunderGraph Cloud—a fully managed backend platform that redefines simplicity, speed, and developer experience.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

11min read
WunderBase – Serverless GraphQL DB using SQLite, Firecracker & Prisma
Archive

WunderBase – Serverless GraphQL DB using SQLite, Firecracker & Prisma

WunderBase is an open source Serverless GraphQL database built on SQLite, Firecracker, and Prisma. Sleep mode saves cost—perfect for fast, lightweight apps.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

9min read
WunderGraph 🤝 Fauna Integration
Archive

WunderGraph 🤝 Fauna Integration

WunderGraph and Fauna integration. Quickly integrate FaunaDB into your serverless applications using WunderGraph.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
How to improve your markdown-based docs with automatic tagging
Archive

How to improve your markdown-based docs with automatic tagging

Help your readers to better understand your markdown-based docs by automatically tagging the content with cross-references to other parts of your documentation.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

7min read
How WunderGraph helps Developers to compose & integrate APIs
Archive

How WunderGraph helps Developers to compose & integrate APIs

Discover how WunderGraph streamlines API composition and integration with Gateway-Less API Management that fits modern developer workflows.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

5min read
NextJS / React SSR: 21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices
Archive

NextJS / React SSR: 21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices

21 Universal Data Fetching Patterns & Best Practices for NextJS / React SSR

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

53min read
Partnership Announcement: Oracle Cloud and WunderGraph
Archive

Partnership Announcement: Oracle Cloud and WunderGraph

WunderGraph and Oracle Cloud team up to deliver 90% faster API integrations and seamless Kubernetes hosting for modern, scalable app development.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
Keycloak Integration in Minutes with Cloud IAM and WunderGraph
Archive

Keycloak Integration in Minutes with Cloud IAM and WunderGraph

Integrate Keycloak with WunderGraph in under 10 minutes using Cloud IAM. Boost security, simplify setup, and speed up auth workflows with this step-by-step guide.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
WunderGraph 🤝 MongoDB Atlas
Archive

WunderGraph 🤝 MongoDB Atlas

We're super excited to introduce our latest integration with MongoDB Atlas – MongoDB’s multi-cloud application data platform.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

4min read
How automating API Integrations benefits your business
Archive

How automating API Integrations benefits your business

Automate API integrations with WunderGraph to save developer time, cut costs, and boost efficiency across your software ecosystem.

Karl Baumbarten

Karl Baumbarten

4min read
Join data across APIs: GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more
Archive

Join data across APIs: GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more

Learn how to join data across GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and more using a single GraphQL operation—no stitching or federation required.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

10min read
Instant Realtime APIs using PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale
Archive

Instant Realtime APIs using PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale

WunderGraph now supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQLServer and Planetscale as DataSources to generate a production-ready Realtime API in Minutes

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

6min read
Benchmark: Apollo Federation Gateway v1 vs v2 vs WunderGraph vs mercurius-js
Archive

Benchmark: Apollo Federation Gateway v1 vs v2 vs WunderGraph vs mercurius-js

Benchmarks of the Apollo Federation Gateway v1 and v2 vs. WunderGraph show that WunderGraph is up to 271 times faster than Apollo.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

7min read
Build JSON APIs with JSON-Schema by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like REST, GraphQL, Apollo Federation, PostgreSQL and MySQL
Archive

Build JSON APIs with JSON-Schema by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like REST, GraphQL, Apollo Federation, PostgreSQL and MySQL

Learn how to build JSON APIs with JSON Schema validation by writing GraphQL Operations against any DataSource like GraphQL, REST, PostgreSQL or MySQL

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

8min read
Authentication for NextJS with GraphQL & REST APIs and SSR (Server Side Rendering)
Archive

Authentication for NextJS with GraphQL & REST APIs and SSR (Server Side Rendering)

A discussion on NextJS, GraphQL and Authentication and how to get it right with SSR (Server Side Rendering)

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

15min read
Polyglot persistence for PostgreSQL & MySQL using GraphQL & TypeScript
Archive

Polyglot persistence for PostgreSQL & MySQL using GraphQL & TypeScript

Storing data in either PostgreSQL or MySQL using the exact same interface, a GraphQL API

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

6min read
The most powerful GraphQL Client for the web in just 2kb
Archive

The most powerful GraphQL Client for the web in just 2kb

WunderGraph offers the most powerful GraphQL client for the web in just 2.5kb. Outperforms Apollo & urql in speed, DX, and security—without the bloat.

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

17min read
Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON